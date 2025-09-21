Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUnnikrishnan is the name given to people who indulge in immoral activities: Kerala Congress...
News Reports
Updated:

Unnikrishnan is the name given to people who indulge in immoral activities: Kerala Congress spokesperson Jinto John insults Lord Krishna, triggers outrage

However, sensing that his outrageous comments could potentially lead to further trouble, John expressed regret and insisted that it was merely a slip of the tongue.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Asianet News
Image via Asianet News

The Youth Congress could lead to further embarrassment for the grand old party owing to an abject display of Hindu hatred by one of its leaders and spokespersons, during a discussion on a TV channel. Consistent with the party’s history of Hindumesia and attacks on the beliefs of the majority population in the country, its spokesperson from Kerala, Dr Jinto John, recently exposed his bigoted ideology and animosity towards the Hindu community and its faith.

The conversation concerned the alleged cyberbullying directed at K J Shine, the leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Unnikrishnan, a party MLA. However, John made a highly offensive remark about Lord Krishna which provoked a significant backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party. he maliciously claimed, “In Kerala, Unnikrishnan is the name given to people who indulge in immoral activities.”

However, the statement soon led to a political storm in the state. “The word ‘Unnikrishnan’ has great sentimental value in the hearts of Hindus. It involves reverence and love. It is natural for people who lead a low life to think of immoral activities when they hear the word Unnikrishnan. Do not think that Hindus will keep silent if anyone defames their deity,” retaliated BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan and demanded a public apology from John and his party.

However, sensing that his outrageous comments could potentially lead to further trouble, John expressed regret and insisted that it was merely a slip of the tongue. “It occurred in the middle of an argument with the channel anchor,” he added. Meanwhile, Sunny Joseph, the president of the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) informed that he had not yet been contacted about disciplinary action regarding the issue.

John’s defamatory post against K J Shine had already prompted the CPM leaders to boycott him in channel debates. There is reportedly dissatisfaction inside the Congress with the actions of some Youth Congress leaders which are believed to have placed the leadership in a difficult situation.

Nemom Shajeer, the leader of the Youth Congress escorted MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the assembly session, despite the fact that the former was suspended from the party’s core membership. The leaders are yet to take any action in this matter. A KPCC leader also voiced, “There is no control over the youth leaders who are on a rampage in Kerala politics.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Nagrik Devo Bhav’ – GST ‘Bachat Utsav’ reforms to begin from 22 September, first day of Navratri: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad High Court dismisses singer-activist Neha Singh Rathore’s plea, says her tweets against PM Modi were derogatory and cannot be ignored

OpIndia Staff -

From Purnia to Darbhanga, Hindu faith under attack as Islamists try to incite and create unrest ahead of Bihar Vidhan Sabha election

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Who was Zubeen Garg, why lakhs of people are paying him last respect: Read about Assam’s biggest cultural icon who left this world too...

Raju Das -

Congress supporters share trimmed clip of Delhi CM’s interview to falsely claim BJP won through EVM hacking: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Remember when Rahul Gandhi said his aim was to dent PM Modi’s credibility? Yogendra Yadav says no affidavit or proof will be given for...

Rukma Rathore -

After exposing Kapil Sibal and the propaganda around Umar Khalid’s bail, former CJI Chandrachud talks about the insidious lies around Judge Loya’s death

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Samad Ghazi rapes minor Hindu girl, victim’s family says she was being groomed and brainwashed

OpIndia Staff -

Assam govt announces 3-day state mourning on demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, elaborate arrangements made for lakhs of fans to pay last respect...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress party’s latest allegations of Modi govt favouring Adani are nothing but repeated lies, baseless claims and bizarre accusations

Raju Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com