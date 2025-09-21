The Youth Congress could lead to further embarrassment for the grand old party owing to an abject display of Hindu hatred by one of its leaders and spokespersons, during a discussion on a TV channel. Consistent with the party’s history of Hindumesia and attacks on the beliefs of the majority population in the country, its spokesperson from Kerala, Dr Jinto John, recently exposed his bigoted ideology and animosity towards the Hindu community and its faith.

The conversation concerned the alleged cyberbullying directed at K J Shine, the leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Unnikrishnan, a party MLA. However, John made a highly offensive remark about Lord Krishna which provoked a significant backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party. he maliciously claimed, “In Kerala, Unnikrishnan is the name given to people who indulge in immoral activities.”

Kerala Congress spokesperson Jinto John on live TV shamelessly said, "all who commit adultery are called Unni Krishnan (Little Krishna)."



One after another, Congress leaders spit venom on Hindu gods and mock the faith – because in Congress, insulting Sanatan and abusing deities… pic.twitter.com/FsBU6aBjqx — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) September 20, 2025

However, the statement soon led to a political storm in the state. “The word ‘Unnikrishnan’ has great sentimental value in the hearts of Hindus. It involves reverence and love. It is natural for people who lead a low life to think of immoral activities when they hear the word Unnikrishnan. Do not think that Hindus will keep silent if anyone defames their deity,” retaliated BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan and demanded a public apology from John and his party.

However, sensing that his outrageous comments could potentially lead to further trouble, John expressed regret and insisted that it was merely a slip of the tongue. “It occurred in the middle of an argument with the channel anchor,” he added. Meanwhile, Sunny Joseph, the president of the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) informed that he had not yet been contacted about disciplinary action regarding the issue.

John’s defamatory post against K J Shine had already prompted the CPM leaders to boycott him in channel debates. There is reportedly dissatisfaction inside the Congress with the actions of some Youth Congress leaders which are believed to have placed the leadership in a difficult situation.

Nemom Shajeer, the leader of the Youth Congress escorted MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the assembly session, despite the fact that the former was suspended from the party’s core membership. The leaders are yet to take any action in this matter. A KPCC leader also voiced, “There is no control over the youth leaders who are on a rampage in Kerala politics.”