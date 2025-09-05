As promised during PM Modi’s Independence Day speech, the government of India has come out with GST reforms designed to ease the tax burden on the common man. The GST reforms have rationalised the tax slabs and have reduced taxes on several items consumed by the common man.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the Government’s commitment to economic reforms that have reshaped India’s fiscal architecture and global standing. From corporate tax reductions that catalyzed investment, to the implementation of GST that unified the national market, and personal income tax reforms that enhanced Ease of Living—the reform trajectory has been consistent and citizen-centric.

The Prime Minister hailed the latest phase of the #NextGenGST reforms which continues this journey by simplifying tax structures, rationalising rates, and making the system more equitable and growth-oriented. These measures are complemented by India’s strong fiscal discipline, which has earned global confidence and led to improved sovereign credit ratings.

PM Modi said, “The last decade has been about bold reforms aimed at transforming India’s economic landscape, from corporate tax cuts that spurred investment, to GST creating a unified market, to personal income tax reforms enhancing Ease Of Living.”

PM Modi further added, “The #NextGenGST Reforms continue this journey, making the system simpler, fairer and more growth-oriented, while our fiscal discipline has earned global confidence and better credit ratings. With these efforts, we are laying a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat.”