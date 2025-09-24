The Khalistani terrorist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) has once again disseminated a provocative video, declaring that only individuals who refrain from celebrating Diwali and exclusively engage in Deepmala on Bandi Chhor Divas will continue to reside in Punjab. The chief of the organization, designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, threatened individuals from other states to vacate Punjab by 19th October.. He warned that not adhering to this demand would lead to severe repercussions.

Pannun claimed that Punjab is not a part of India and raids would be carried out at Batala railway station by the specified date. As expected, he also expressed hostility towards Hindutva, asserting that those promoting the ideology must depart and failure to heed the ultimatum could result in serious consequences.

Furthermore, Pannun presented footage of the Batala railway station and boasted that Khalistani slogans had been inscribed there. He stated that these slogans were displayed on the signboards of the station and on the electricity boxes. Pannun also referred to the Achaleshwar Dham temple. He even issued a warning to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, threatening to “destroy” the Mann government.

Anti-migrant sentiment in Punjab

The death of a 5-year-old allegedly at the hands of a migrant worker in Hoshiarpur has ignited a strong anti-migration sentiment in Punjab, driven by vested interests, anti-India factions, and pro-separatist groups. The primary focus of this animosity is directed towards individuals from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

More than 25 panchayats in Hoshiarpur and the surrounding districts approved resolutions condemning migrant workers in the days after the tragedy. Although the orders differed, they all restricted the right of residence for anybody without Punjab-issued documentation. Within a week, some villages mandated that migrants without adequate paperwork leave the state. Large-scale migrant labour departures from the state have reportedly occurred out of fear of the blowback.

Meanwhile, vigilante threats have been reported in Bathinda and Ludhiana. Social internet videos show vigilantes advocating for the mass departure of migrant labour. There is a warning for street vendors from other states to depart.

On the other hand, an urgent red flag has been raised by Punjabi industry associations. Migrant workers represent the “backbone of Punjab’s industries, farms, shops, and households,” according to a recent letter to the chief minister from Badish Jindal, an industrialist from Ludhiana and president of the World MSME Forum.

unjab’s industry and supply systems will collapse if antagonistic forces drive them out, he pointed out, hurting not only state companies but also exports that pass through other states. He urged the government to prevent anti-migrant rhetoric and to protect worker safety, calling this hostility “a conspiracy to destroy Punjab.”