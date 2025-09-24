Three Naxalites killed in Gumla, two in Abujhmad, and 71 CRPF companies from J&K to be deployed for anti-Naxal ops: India’s war on Naxalism nears endgame

India’s war on Naxalism is in its final leg. The security forces are conducting operations in the region affected by Maoist terrorists. In a major success in this direction, Gumla Police along Jharkhand Jaguars eliminated three left wing terrorists belonging to the Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad in an encounter in in Ragdi Toli, Kechki, under the Bishanpur police station area of Gumla district.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Lalu Lohara, Chhotu Oraon, and Sujit Oraon. Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman confirmed this. Lalu Lohara and Chhotu Oraon, both carrying a reward of five lakh rupees, made this police action even more significant.

Among the slain Naxalites, Lalu Lohara was a resident of Lohardaga and was the sub-zonal commander of the JJMP. An AK-47 was also recovered from him. The second Naxalite, Chhotu Oraon, was a resident of Latehar and was also a sub-zonal commander. A reward of Rs 5 lakh each was announced on both of them. The third slain Naxalite, Sujit Oraon, was a resident of Lohardaga and was working as a cadre. Police also recovered three weapons from the scene.

In another operation on 22nd September, two Central Committee Member Naxal leaders, Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, were eliminated by security forces in the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Bastar IG P Sundarraj said that the security forces have continued their operation following intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area.

The senior police officer said that during the search of the area, the bodies of two Maoists, along with an AK 47 and INSAS rifle and other weapons and ammunition, were recovered.

The slain Maoist terrorists were identified as Central Committee Members Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy (aged 63 years) and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy (aged 67 years), both carrying a reward of Rs 40 lakh each in Chhattisgarh state. Both were residents of Karimnagar, Telangana.

Weeks earlier, the Central Committee of Maoists reportedly wrote a letter to the Central government, seeking dialogue and a one-month ‘ceasefire’.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that out of the 85 CRPF companies (8,500 personnel) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, 71 have been ordered to withdraw. All these companies have been asked to return to their original sectors. Only 14 companies will remain deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. These troops are likely to be deployed for a major campaign against Naxalites may soon be launched in Naxal-affected states like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Jharkhand.

These companies have been ordered to be withdrawn to 10 sectors, including Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar. While 14 companies from four sectors have been asked to remain deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi government’s war on Naxalism intensified in its final phase

It must be recalled that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has repeatedly said that by 31st March 2026, left-wing terrorism/Maoism/Naxalism will be completely eradicated from India. To achieve this goal, the security forces have been undertaking operations in the Naxal-infected Dandakaranya region spanning multiple states.

Recently, 3 Naxalites, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.35 crore, were neutralised in the Pati Piri Forest of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district. Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, a member of the Central Committee, carried a reward of Rs 1 crore. Raghunath Hembram, was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelavan, member of the regional committee carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier on September 7 in Chaibasa, a prominent leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Aaptan, was killed during a gunfight. Recently, a major anti-Naxal operation in the Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh, the security forces eliminated 10 Naxal terrorists, including senior Naxal leader Modem Balkrishna alias Manoj, who had a bounty of ₹1 crore on him.

In pursuance of its zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalim, the Modi government launched Operation Kagar in January 2024. It is a multi-pronged strategy combining aggressive military operations, enhanced coordination between Central and State forces, and development efforts to address the root causes of Naxalism. Under this operation, around 1 lakh para-military troops, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA units, District Reserve Guards DRG), and state police, have been deployed in the left-wing terrorism affected areas. These security personnel are equipped with modern technology like drones for information gathering, AI for intelligence gathering, and satellite imagery, among others.

As of 2015, approximately 106 districts across 10 states were classified as Naxal-affected. This number was reduced to 38 by 2024 and further to 18. Out of these, 12 were considered the most impacted by Naxal activities, yet this figure has now fallen to just 6.

While the security forces are eliminating intransigent Maoists, they are allowing safe return and all-round support to those who surrender. The Central and state governments are providing rehabilitation benefits to surrendered Naxals and also facilitating their return to the Indian mainstream.