Monday, September 15, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNaxal-Mukt Bharat approaching fast: Three Naxal leaders carrying Rs 1.35 crore bounty killed by...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Naxal-Mukt Bharat approaching fast: Three Naxal leaders carrying Rs 1.35 crore bounty killed by security forces in Hazaribagh

Another neutralised member, Raghunath Hembram, was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelavan, member of the regional committee carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

Shraddha Pandey
(Images via ANI)

In a major success in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, 3 Naxalites, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.35 crore, were neutralised in the Pati Piri Forest of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan on Monday (15th September).

According to the Hazaribagh SP, Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, a member of the Central Committee, carried a reward of Rs 1 crore.

Another neutralised member, Raghunath Hembram, was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelavan, member of the regional committee carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier on September 7 in Chaibasa, a prominent leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Aaptan, was killed during a gunfight, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan. The Maoist zonal commander, also known by the name Amit Hansda, had a Rs 10 lakh reward on him, had over 95 cases registered against him, and was allegedly involved in the murder of multiple police officials and civilians.

Police said the operation was launched after intelligence on September 6 indicated that top Maoists were planning to carry out major attacks and trying to recruit new cadres.

Recently, a major anti-Naxal operation in the Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh, the security forces eliminated 10 Naxal terrorists, including senior Naxal leader Modem Balkrishna alias Manoj, who had a bounty of ₹1 crore on him. Naxalite Manoj was killed during an encounter.

Modi government has committed to eradicate Naxalism by 2026

In pursuance of its zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalim, the Modi government launched Operation Kagar in January 2024. It is a multi-pronged strategy combining aggressive military operations, enhanced coordination between Central and State forces, and development efforts to address the root causes of Naxalism. Under this operation, around 1 lakh para-military troops, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA units, District Reserve Guards DRG), and state police, have been deployed in the left-wing terrorism affected areas. These security personnel are equipped with modern technology like drones for information gathering, AI for intelligence gathering, and satellite imagery, among others.

Union Home Minister has declared to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. As of 2015, approximately 106 districts across 10 states were classified as naxal-affected. This number was reduced to 38 by 2024 and further to 18. Out of these, 12 were considered the most impacted by naxal activities, yet this figure has now fallen to just 6.

After the neutralisation of Naxal leader Modem Balkrishna alias Manoj, who had a bounty of ₹1 crore on him, last week, HM Amit Shah had posted that the last remaining Naxals should surrender before the security forces soon, if they want to save their lives.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey
Senior Sub-editor at OpIndia. I tell harsh truths instead of pleasant lies. हिन्दू तन-मन, हिन्दू जीवन, रग-रग हिन्दू मेरा परिचय.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Defence minister approves new Defence Procurement Manual aimed at achieving self-reliance in fulfilling the needs of the Armed Forces

OpIndia Staff -

Assam hit by 5.8 magnitude earthquake, proves efficacy of the Android Earthquake Alert System as phones displayed alerts even before tremors felt

Raju Das -

‘Being a celebrity does not mean you get special facilities’: Gujarat High Court rejects TMC MP Yusuf Pathan’s plea in Vadodara government land encroachment...

OpIndia Staff -

‘We want our country back’: Anti-immigration protests rock UK, several injured in violent clashes with police

OpIndia Staff -

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick launches new attack on India for not buying ‘one bushel of corn,’ says ‘accept it or you are going...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Siddique Kappan among 11 booked for organising unlawful assembly against the arrest of Maoist sympathiser Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek in a UAPA case

OpIndia Staff -

Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal’s Interim PM, declares victims of GenZ protests as martyrs, announces probe into arson and vandalism calling them criminal...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani lies become Congress agenda: PM Modi slams Congress for repeating Pakistani claims on Operation Sindoor, asks people to be cautious of the party

OpIndia Staff -

Ayodhya to witness ‘green fireworks’ this Diwali, state government to set a new Guinness Book World Record by lighting 26 lakh diyas along Saryu...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow 2025 to showcase innovation and entrepreneurship

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com