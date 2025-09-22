Monday, September 22, 2025
Updated:

As PM Modi inaugurates the revamped Tripura Sundari temple, read about the divine connection of the Shaktipeetha to turtles and tortoises

Devotees who visit the Tripura Sundari temple feed the bostami turtles bread crumbs, biscuits and puffed rice as part of the rituals.

OpIndia Staff
As PM Modi inaugurates the revamped Tripura Sundari temple, read about the divine connection of the Shaktipeetha to turtles and tortoises
Tripura Sundari temple

On Monday (22nd September), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Tripura Sundari temple, which is located in Udaipur town of the State’s Gomati district and known for its divine connection to tortoises and turtles.

Established in 1501 CE by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, it is one of the 51 Hindu Shaktipeetha shrines in India.

The 524-year-old temple is built on the top of a small hill or hillock which resembles the back of a tortoise. This is why the Tripura Sundari temple is also known as Kurma Pitha (Kurma means tortoise).

There is a picturesque, man-made lake by the name of Kalyan Sagar, which is located next to the Shaktipeetha shrine. The serene, clear water is home to rare bostami turtles.

Bostami turtles are considered extinct in the wild but are plentiful in the precincts of the Tripura Sundari temple (also called Udaipur Matabari).

They are large in size and often come up to the shore of the freshwater lake. Devotees who visit the Shaktipeetha feed the bostami turtles bread crumbs, biscuits and puffed rice as part of the rituals.

Fishing and taking turtles out of the water body, which is spread over 2.75 acres, is strictly prohibited. Given that Kalyan Sagar is situated next to the Tripura Sundari temple, it is also considered sacred by the devotees.

It highlights the intricate link between faith, heritage and biodiversity. The Kalyan Sagar and the Bostami turtles symbolise a harmonious coexistence of tradition and nature.

According to local beliefs, the sacred reptiles climb the footsteps of the Tripura Sundari temple before their death and embody the blessings of the deity.

The well-being of the Bostami turtles is looked after by the Matabari Temple Committee.

The Tripura State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) mandates that devotees not carry plastic bags near the lake. It also monitors the water quality of the lake from time to time.

Today, there is a healthy population of Bostami turtles in the lake. These critically endangered reptiles are integral to the spiritual ecosystem of the Tripura Sundari temple.

Hinduism reflects a deep connection between Faith and Nature. The overwhelming presence of the Bostami turtles at the Shaktipeetha and its reverence highlight the essence of spirituality.

In recent years, the BJP-led Tripura government has stepped up efforts to preserve the sacred turtles.

A year-long scientific study has been commissioned by the government in parternship with global conservation organisation, Turtle Survival Alliance.

It aims to conduct a thorough census of the turtle population, assess their health, and devise long-term conservation strategies. Awareness campaigns are being launched among devotees to maintain the sanctity of the Kalyan Sagar.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

