‘India-US continuing trade negotiations’: Trump softens tone on India, PM Modi expresses confidence in India-US partnership

The India-US relations nosedived after US President Donald Trump launched a senseless tariff war against India and unleashed his advisers to vilify New Delhi. It, however, seems that Trump might have realised that antagonising India is not in their best interests, especially after the SCO Summit. Trump on Tuesday (US local time) said that the US and India will resume negotiations to address “trade barriers” between the two countries.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

Responding to Trump’s ‘announcement’, Prime Minister Narendra affirmed confidence in paving a way in trade negotiations to unlock the potential of India-US partnership.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi wrote on X and attached a screengrab of Trump’s relevant Truth Social post.

India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has posted a screengrab of PM Modi’s said X post on his Truth Social.

Trump shared PM Modi’s X post on Truth Social

The announcement comes weeks after the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including an additional 25 per cent penalty on purchases of Russian oil.

Earlier this week, President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, called the India-US ties a “very special relationship” and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is “nothing to worry about”, although he added that he is not liking what PM Modi is currently doing.

India-US ties have been going through a rough patch not only because of the tariffs imposed but also due to the hypocritical reasoning behind it. The US has been the biggest profiteer of the Russia-Ukraine war, but the Trump administration officials chose to blame it on India.

What started with Donald Trump’s “dead economy” jibe against India, soon escalated into full-fledged anti-India, anti-Modi and anti-Brahmin rhetoric directed against New Delhi by Trump’s advisers, Peter Navarro, Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, among others. India’s refusal to stop buying Russian oil, refusal to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his fictional role in brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying no to opening its dairy and agricultural markets for US were all clearly reasons behind the Trump administration’s chagrin.

However, the Trump administration’s open antagonism against India created some backlash in the USA, with many experts warning that he may be throwing away decades of efforts to develop trust in bilateral relations. PM Modi’s presence in the SCO Summit, along with candid talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, further triggered US voicec cautioning that Trump is driving Russia-India-China closer together.

Days after saying that “We’ve lost India”, Trump is perhaps trying to ‘win’ India back.