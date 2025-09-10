Wednesday, September 10, 2025
UP: Bulldozers roll in Meerut’s Abdullah Residency after Energy Minister demands action, highlighting ‘Muslim only’ policy

The Meerut administration demolished 300 metres of illegal construction in Abdullah Residency after reports of a ban on Hindus’ entry and encroachment beyond approved land. The action followed a complaint by UP minister Somendra Tomar, leading to an inquiry that found violations in the colony’s layout.

OpIndia Staff
Bulldozer action against Meerut's Abdullah Residency
Bulldozer action against Meerut's Abdullah Residency (Image via Zee News)

After reports of a ban on the entry of Hindus in Abdullah Residency of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, the administration has now taken bulldozer action and demolished the parts of the settlement that were found to be illegally built. The action came after State Minister for Energy and local MLA Somendra Tomar wrote letter to the District Magistrate, demanding an investigation into the matter.

300 metres of illegal construction brought down

According to the media reports, following the minister’s complaint, the Meerut DM formed a three-member inquiry committee headed by Joint Magistrate and SDM Sadar Dr. Diksha Joshi. On Tuesday, 9th September, a joint team of police, administration, and Housing Development Council reached the spot and carried out an inspection.

During the inspection, around 300 metres of construction was found to be outside the approved layout map. Soon after, bulldozers were brought in, and the boundary wall was demolished. Officials stated that the colony had approval for only 22,000 square metres of land, but the builder had encroached on an additional 300 metres.

The team, comprising CO Civil Lines Abhishek Tiwari and Housing Development SE Rajeev Kumar, are investigating the construction of the colony. Officials, however, refused to comment on the matter till the completion of the investigation.

Colony built on gangster’s land

Media reports had claimed that the colony was constructed on the land of jailed gangster Shariq. A mosque was also built in this colony. Tomar had questioned this, saying that Abdullah Residency has been developed for the last 10 years, in which only Muslim people have been planned to settle.

He also questioned whether the map of the mosque built in the colony had been validly approved. On the involvement of gangster Shariq’s land, he said that it will be thoroughly investigated. Tomar said that the effort to distribute on religious lines will not be successful in any way.

According to media reports, 90 per cent of the plots in Abdullah Residency have been sold to Muslim people. There are a total of 75 plots in the colony, of which only four plots belong to Hindus. The project has two partners, Major General Javed Iqbal and Mahendra Gupta. 

Following these allegations, Minister Tomar officially wrote to the District Magistrate, demanding strict action. Following that, the inspection was carried out, and illegal construction was demolished with bulldozers.

