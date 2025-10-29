On 25th October, the daughter of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader PV Bhaskaran disclosed that her father had imprisoned her in their home and was torturing her severely. 35-year-old PV Sangeeta (Sangeetha) revealed that her turmoil commenced when she declared her intention to wed a Muslim man named Rasheed (Rashid). Her father PV Bhaskaran is the Uduma Area Committee member of the CPM in Kasaragod.

“You can practice communism outside the house. It has no place inside our family. If you won’t obey, then I will kill you. I know the ways to come out of jail unscathed,” she recounted how her father threatened her.

Sangeeta has been reportedly suffering at home, especially after she was disabled below the waist in an accident. According to her, she is under house arrest and has not been allowed to receive medical care. She added that her father tried to compel her to end her life and take over her portion of the family’s assets. She even charged that her father and brother seized her alimony amount.

A road accident in September 2023 left Sangeetha, a divorced mother of a teenage boy, without the ability to move her legs.

Sangeeta mentioned that she has been even denied access to quality medical treatment and her desire for an interfaith union only added to the torment. The woman further accused that she was urged to “go and die” and repeatedly hit on the head.

Sangeeta asserted that Bhaskaran even told her that he had the influence to avoid any legal repercussions and threatened to murder her if she disobeyed him. “You will never walk again in this life. You will perish in bed,” he warned.

Sangeeta had previously petitioned the court for habeas corpus with a friend’s assistance. She was living with her parents, according to the police report, therefore it was rejected. She charged that when the police realised her father’s political clout, they did not listen to her complaints, despite her attempts to explain that she was under house arrest.

She later approched District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police regarding her ordeal. According to Sangeeta’s complaint, her family had stolen her divorce settlement and gold and planned to “put her into a coma” in order to collect her insurance money. She earlier communicated her ordeal publicly through a secret phone.

However, Bhaskaran refuted the allegations and countered that Rasheed is already married and in only interested in her daughter’s properties which are valued at Rs 1.5 crore. He further insisted that the man affections for her were not sincere. Police records also stated that the latter was already married with two kids and his wife launched a complaint against him for neglecting them. Bhaskaran added that even she accused Rasheed of seeking Sangeeta’s money.

The blatant denial of a startling truth and the glaring hypocrisy

Notably, Bhaskaran earlier rejected the movie “The Kerala Story” as a propaganda from the “Sangh Parivar.” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also mocked the project as a disinformation. Furthermore, leaders of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) have repeatedly claimed that “love jihad” is a Hindutva lie.

However, significant number of girls fell into this trap and even found themselves in Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) controlled territories. The case of Nimisha alias Fathima along with her three friends is a shocking example of this ugly truth. The left party was likewise at the forefront of supporting Akhila Ashokan who became Hadita under the influence of her roommate and subsequently married a member of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Now, despite Bhaskaran’s assertions in the media, his daughter has exposed that they do not follow what they preach to others. Leaders of the CPM are opposed to communism infiltrating their households, yet they endorse the same even as it continues to destroy the lives of multiple non-Muslim girls, especially from the Hindu community in Kerala.

Moreover, the perverse justification of secularism which disregards the legitimate concerns of the Hindu community to appease extremist elements, is also touted as a sign of the high literacy in the state which transcends the limitations of religion, caste or community. However, the stark reality is that Kerala has gradually turned into a hotbed of Islamism. From being the nucleus of radical PFI to contributing the maximum number of jihadists to ISIS from India, the state has been in the news for more negative reasons than positive.

The state has also gained infamy due to the brutal murders of leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The left, in any case, possesses a violent history of targeting its opponents and those who do not conform to its ideology, particularly Hindus. The party recently attempted to attract Hindus for votes through the Ayyappa Summit, however, their contentious relationship with the community unveiled their intentions.

Their favorable disposition towards Muslims and Hindu hostility has been brought to light on numerous occasions in public. Nevertheless, it seems they are rather displeased as the chickens have finally come home to roost.

Now, already displaying the marks of its double standards, specifically regarding “love jihad,” a matter that has been regularly raised not only by Hindus but also by Christians including the Church in Kerala, this latest development has once again highlighted how the Left leaders religiously adhere to a different set of rules for themselves while presenting a different facade to the public.

Furthermore, the bolstering of his legal authority alongside the inaction of the authorities, further illustrated the communist administration’s supposed “commitment” to uphold justice as well as law and order.

Each similar case is derided, mocked and branded as bogus by these same leaders but start to sing a different tune when it pertains to their own. Bhaskaran who criticized “The Kerala Files,” wants his daughter to leave their liberal and leftist ideology, which they not only espouse but take pride in, at the threshold of their residence and not tie the knot with a Muslim man, serves as another example of their sinister duality.

The collapse of the Left’s moral grandstanding

The Left’s moral grandstanding, built on a façade of equality, secularism, and justice, is now crumbling under the weight of its own contradictions. For decades, Kerala’s Left elite positioned themselves as the moral arbiters of society, preaching tolerance, women’s rights, social justice, and emancipation, so on and so forth. Yet, when ideology meets reality, their so-called progressivism vanishes behind the iron doors of their own homes.

The same leaders who sermonize about women’s rights and religious harmony are now being exposed as patriarchs who control their daughters, manipulate institutions, and exploit their political power for personal ends. Their “secularism” has reduced itself to selective outrage, quick to demonize the majority community, but silent or dismissive when confronted with Islamist aggression or intra-party corruption.

This duplicity is not an isolated aberration but a pattern, a systemic rot within Kerala’s Left establishment that has long hidden behind intellectual posturing and media complicity. Sangeeta’s suffering has pierced through that veneer, revealing a movement that no longer represents the oppressed, but protects the powerful.

The collapse of the Left’s moral authority in Kerala is now complete not because its critics said so, but because its own leaders have lived out the very hypocrisy they once accused others of.