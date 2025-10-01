On 1st October, the Madhya Pradesh government issued a ‘fact-check’ hours after screenshots went viral accusing the state and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being ‘anti-Hindu’. The screenshots of the pages, claimed to be from the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in the ongoing OBC reservation case, contained controversial assertions targeting Hindu civilisation.

The purported affidavit excerpts blamed Hindu scriptures such as the Ramayana and the Manusmriti for the “backwardness” of nearly 80% of Hindus. Not only that, the screenshots viral on Twitter show that several other outlandish claims were included. For example, one screenshot showed that the killing of “Rishi Shambuk” in the Ramayana was presented as an example of caste oppression. The truth is that caste had nothing to do with the killing of Shambuk by Shri Ram. It was done not owing to his caste identity but because of his intentions towards Goddess Parvati.

In another screenshot, it was claimed that Manusmriti dehumanises Shudras by comparing them to animals, and credited British interventions and Periyar’s self-respect movement with weakening caste hierarchies. The document even suggested that Hindu society was deliberately kept divided for centuries in order to maintain upper-caste dominance.

Manusmriti is often a tool used to hurl accusations at Hindus. However, the very elements who deride Manusmriti often forget that even Dr Ambedkar had cited and leaned on the Manusmriti when formulating the Hindu Code Bill. Further, the criticism also reached a crescendo with Periyar being credited for weakening caste heirarchies. EV Ramaswamy aka Periyar was an anti-Hindu ‘activist’ – a man even PM Jawaharlal Nehru was disgusted by. In a letter [pdf] to Madras Chief Minister Kumaraswami Kamaraj on November 5, 1957, PM Nehru stated, “I am much distressed by the anti-Brahmin campaign continuously carried on by E.V. Ramaswami Naicker. I wrote to you I think about this some time ago, and I was told that this matter was under consideration.”

“I find that Ramaswami Naicker is going on saying the same thing again and calling upon people at the right time to start stabbing and killing. What he says can only be said by a criminal or a lunatic,” he pointed out.

PM Nehru told the Madras Chief Minister, “I do not know him adequately to be able to decide what he is, but one thing is clear to me that this kind of thing has a very demoralizing effect on the country. All the anti-social and criminal elements imagine that they can act in this way also.” Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was of the view that anti-Brahmin ‘activists’ such as Periyar should be placed in a mental asylum, meant for the treatment of ‘perverted minds.’

The content triggered widespread anger online. Social media users, particularly those aligned with Hindu causes, accused the BJP of betraying its core ideological plank by allegedly endorsing “leftist propaganda” in a court affidavit. Hashtags calling the government “anti-Hindu” trended for hours, with opposition handles amplifying the controversy.

Congress-era commission report, not affidavit – MP govt

In the clarification issued by the MP government, the state categorically denied that these remarks form part of its affidavit. Officials said that the controversial content comes from the final report of the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Commission, headed by Ramji Mahajan, which was constituted on 17th November 1980 when Congress was in power and which submitted its final report on 22nd December 1983.

The Mahajan report, along with several other commission reports, had long been part of government records. Since the matter of OBC reservation has been under judicial scrutiny for decades, these records were earlier placed before the High Court and therefore automatically became part of the case file submitted to the Supreme Court.

The state stressed that including such reports in a judicial file does not mean the current government endorses their findings. Rather, it is a procedural requirement, since all relevant past reports are routinely presented before courts when reservation matters are heard.

Officials added that along with the Mahajan report, the government had submitted annual reports of the State Backward Classes Commission from 1994 to 2011, and the 2022 report of the State Backward Classes Welfare Commission. The clarification was aimed at underlining that the viral pages were not part of the affidavit prepared by the BJP government but a Congress-era report that is part of the judicial record.

Reservation figures compared

The BJP government also drew attention to the fact that the Mahajan Commission had recommended 35% reservation for OBCs. The present state government, however, has been pressing for 27% reservation. Officials said this itself proves that the BJP does not treat the Mahajan report as gospel. Instead, the state has based its policy decisions on constitutional parameters and social realities.

In other words, the Mahajan Commission’s suggestions were never accepted in full. The BJP argued that if it had agreed with the 1983 report, it would have pushed for a 35% OBC quota. Instead, it settled for a lower figure.

State calls it a mischievous campaign

The government statement described the circulation of these screenshots as “false, fabricated, misleading and motivated by mala fide intent”. It called the selective presentation of isolated portions of academic or commission reports part of a “malicious propaganda campaign” against the state.

The statement further emphasised that the Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and social harmony, and would never endorse any narrative that seeks to vilify Hindu traditions or scriptures. Officials warned that a probe will be conducted into how the misleading screenshots were circulated and those responsible will face action.

Online outrage

The controversy has caused significant damage in the political space. Critics of the BJP have accused the party of being careless in allowing such reports to remain in the system. Others went further, alleging that the presence of these documents in official records reveals how Congress-era propaganda has seeped deep into the machinery.

Earlier in the day, the BJP government in MP was at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism. One user wrote, “BJP is actively creating division and hatred against the General Category.”

BJP has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting 73% reservations in Madhya Pradesh.



The govt. has also claimed that the Varna system deprived 80% of Shudras of their rights and exploited them for centuries.



BJP is actively creating division and hatred against the… pic.twitter.com/NM7SMDHEnM — Dr. Rajeshwari Iyer (@RajeshwariRW) September 30, 2025

Another added, “This is not just betrayal, this is BJP spitting on the very people who stood by them through thick and thin. And the irony? The so-called ‘Hindutva Party’ is now doing the dirty work like Periyarites and the British, all for vote banks.”

Unbelievable! The BJP Govt has actually submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court to increase caste-based reservations in Madhya Pradesh and in the process, they’ve dragged Hinduism through the lows.



From the Bhagavad Gita to the Vedas to the Smritis, everything has been… pic.twitter.com/pv3YfiM3U9 — Nyaksha (@AstuteNyaksha) September 30, 2025

Lingering questions

Though the government has come up with a clarification, it remains a cause of worry as to how documents inspired by leftist propaganda continue to remain part of the ‘system’ and ‘records’, furthering an insidious narrative against Hindus.

The next date of the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court is 8th October and it remains to be seen if this controversy might form part of courtroom debates. For now, the Madhya Pradesh government has insisted that no anti-Hindu assertion has been made in its affidavit and promised strict action against those spreading fabricated content. The government has also said “The Government of Madhya Pradesh is fully committed to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and social harmony. It is reiterated that the viral content is neither mentioned in the Government’s affidavit nor is it part of any approved or official policy or decision of the State Government”.