On 15th October, the post-mortem examination of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was conducted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. In a statement, the official spokesperson of PGIMER said that a duly constituted medical board conducted the post-mortem following all due procedure. According to media reports, the procedure lasted for around four hours and was fully videographed. Ballistics and forensic experts were present during the examination to ensure transparency.

PGIMER, Chandigarh confirms that the post-mortem examination of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar was conducted today, 15 October 2025, by a duly constituted Medical Board at PGIMER, Chandigarh, following all due procedures. The post-mortem report will be submitted to the… — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

The mortal remains of the deceased officer were handed over to the family members. IPS officer Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide on 7th October, leading to serious political and administrative turmoil in the state. Notably, Kumar’s family had earlier refused consent for the autopsy until the officers named in his suicide note were arrested. On Wednesday morning, his family finally gave consent. Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, said in a written statement that Chandigarh Police had assured the family of a fair and impartial investigation. She also stated that a timely autopsy was necessary to preserve evidence and ensure justice.

After the mortal remains were handed to the family, they were taken to his official residence in Chandigarh. The cremation took place at the Sector 25 cremation ground after 4 PM. IPS officer Puran Kumar was not the only officer who died in this case. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar also committed suicide, leading to a major crisis within the Haryana Police. ASI Kumar was investigating a case involving IPS Kumar’s Personal Security Officer (PSO).

How the case began and where it stands

The deaths of IPS Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep Kumar within a span of one week have shaken the administrative and political arena in Haryana. While the IPS officer’s family attributed his death to caste-based harassment and systemic humiliation, the ASI’s note and video accused the same officer and his family of corruption, extortion, and links with gangsters.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Chandigarh IG Pushpendra Kumar was constituted to probe both suicides. Haryana Police’s Director General of Police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur, was sent on leave and Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijraniya, was transferred by the state government. IPS Puran Kumar had named them in his suicide note.

The transfer and the first signs of trouble

The chain of events began on 29th September. 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was transferred from the post of Inspector General (Rohtak Range) to the Sunaria Police Training College. The transfer reportedly came without prior notice, which deeply upset the 52-year-old officer. The following day, he handed over the charge and went on a week-long leave.

According to media reports, family sources alleged that the officer was disturbed by the sudden transfer and saw it as a campaign to sideline him. He had been serving in the mainstream after a long period of low-profile postings.

Detention of PSO Sushil Kumar and subsequent FIR

On 1st October, when IPS Puran Kumar was travelling from Rohtak to Chandigarh with his Personal Security Officer (PSO) Sushil Kumar, a Rohtak police team that included ASI Sandeep Kumar stopped his car. The PSO was detained without a formal warrant or FIR. When Puran Kumar objected, he was allegedly threatened that he would be next.

The PSO reportedly left his service revolver in the vehicle before being taken away. According to media reports, this was the same weapon that Puran Kumar later used to allegedly shoot himself. The PSO was interrogated for several days in what was later described as “illegal custody”. It was alleged that he was tortured and pressured to give a false statement implicating his senior officer. Despite repeated calls from Puran Kumar to DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and SP Narendra Bijraniya, his appeals for help reportedly went unanswered.

On 6th October, an FIR was finally filed against the PSO under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the FIR, he was accused of demanding Rs 2.5 lakh from a businessman. The FIR named him as the main accused. ASI Sandeep Kumar was part of the team investigating this case and had retrieved the phone details linked to it. Officials later said the FIR was strategically filed so that no government sanction would be needed to arrest the IPS officer through indirect linkage.

Suicide of IPS Y Puran Kumar and his final note

On 7th October, IPS Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his PSO’s revolver at his residence in Chandigarh. He left an eight-page note which was recovered from his pocket, along with a one-page will. The note mentioned that he was driven to suicide due to continuous harassment, humiliation, and the false case against his PSO. He named over ten senior IPS officers in his suicide note, including DGP Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijraniya, accusing them of maligning his reputation.

When the incident took place, his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, was in Japan on official duty as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini. She returned to Chandigarh on 8th October and filed a formal complaint accusing the officers named in the note of abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment. She refused to permit a post-mortem until arrests were made.

The FIR, registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, later included Section 3(2)(v) after her request to ensure that the caste angle was properly acknowledged.

OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR in the matter. The FIR was registered under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. It was filed at Police Station Sector 11, Chandigarh, on the complaint of IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The complaint named Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijraniya as accused, alleging that the two officers abetted the suicide of her husband through sustained harassment, humiliation, and caste-based persecution.

In the FIR, the complainant had also attached the final note of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, recovered from his residence and laptop, which detailed years of alleged harassment and discrimination. According to the FIR, the late officer and his wife had repeatedly raised concerns of caste-based slurs, denial of service benefits, public humiliation, and targeted administrative action. The FIR stated that the IPS officer had informed his wife that a conspiracy was being hatched at the behest of the DGP to falsely implicate him in a corruption case through his staff member, and that his calls to both the DGP and the Rohtak SP seeking intervention went unanswered. It alleged that a false FIR against his PSO was deliberately registered to pave the way for his arrest without sanction, which drove the officer to despair.

The complaint further alleged that the DGP had made casteist remarks in the officer’s annual performance report, withdrawn his official vehicle in November 2023, leaked confidential information to the media, and entertained anonymous complaints to publicly humiliate him. It also claimed that the SP had conspired with the DGP by ignoring the officer’s repeated pleas and allowing the campaign of defamation to continue unchecked. Amneet Kumar maintained that her husband was systematically isolated, mentally tortured, and defamed within the police department, and that the harassment amounted to abetment to suicide. She urged for the immediate arrest of the accused officers, stating that their senior positions enabled them to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

According to the FIR, the final note attached by the complainant listed several serious allegations raised by IPS Y Puran Kumar before his death. These included:

Caste-based discrimination within the Haryana Police, beginning in 2020 when he was allegedly ridiculed for visiting a temple in Ambala and continuing through his later postings. Systematic mental harassment by senior officers through malicious transfers, delays in granting earned leave, and denial of promotions and arrears due since 2015. Targeted humiliation by then DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, who had allegedly made casteist comments in his Annual Performance Appraisal Report and issued communications meant to publicly embarrass him. Withdrawal of his official vehicle in November 2023 and manipulation of administrative procedures to create personal inconvenience. Circulation of false and anonymous complaints and leaking of confidential correspondence to media houses to defame him. Vindictive filing of a false affidavit by IPS officer Kala Ramachandran regarding official accommodation in Panchkula, allegedly to discriminate against him. Neglect of formal complaints and representations submitted to senior bureaucrats including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), despite clear recommendations for redressal. Deliberate mishandling of his confidential letters and representations, violating mandated timelines under service rules and causing reputational harm. False implication through subordinates, where his PSO was booked in a fabricated corruption case allegedly under the DGP’s directions to indirectly link and arrest him. Public humiliation through media leaks about internal disciplinary matters that were never formally initiated.

The final note concluded with the officer stating that having waited in vain for justice and fearing continued persecution, he saw no option but to end his life. It recorded his belief that the animosity directed at him should “end with me now.”

In her statement, Amneet Kumar described her husband as an officer of “unimpeachable integrity” who had been pushed to take his life after years of caste-based discrimination and administrative persecution. She asserted that the death was not a spontaneous act but the culmination of sustained institutional prejudice and official misconduct by powerful officers who had used their authority to break his spirit and destroy his reputation.

Laptop and forensic examination dispute

Following the death, the SIT requested access to the IPS officer’s official laptop for forensic examination to verify the authenticity of his suicide note. However, Amneet Kumar stated that the police had already accessed the laptop on 10th October but failed to generate a digital hash even after four hours. In her letter to the SIT, she accused the investigators of misrepresenting her cooperation and demanded that a secure copy of the laptop data be provided before any further analysis. Subsequently, the Chandigarh Police filed an application in court requesting that the family be directed to hand over the laptop for forensic imaging.

The second suicide and ASI Sandeep Kumar’s allegations

On 14th October, a week after the IPS officer’s death, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, who had been involved in investigating the PSO case, allegedly shot himself dead near a farm on the Rohtak–Panipat road. His body was found with a four-page handwritten note and a six-minute video message. In both the note and the video, Sandeep Kumar accused the late IPS officer and his family of corruption, sexual misconduct, and abuse of power. He claimed that Puran Kumar had manipulated the system through caste politics and had removed honest officers to appoint his own team. He alleged that the IPS officer took bribes, exploited women police officers by threatening them with transfers, and had ties with gangsters.

Content of ASI Sandeep Kumar’s note and video

In the video recorded before his death, Sandeep Kumar described himself as a follower of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He said that he was “sacrificing his life for truth.” He alleged that the IPS officer had struck a Rs 50 crore deal with gangster Rao Inderjit, owner of James Music, to help him evade a murder charge. Rao Inderjit was reportedly in the United States and linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, which had been named in several violent incidents in Haryana, including an attack on singer Fazilpuria and firing near YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence.

Sandeep Kumar also alleged that after taking charge as IG Rohtak, Puran Kumar selected police personnel from his own caste and formed a corrupt circle that extorted money from businessmen. He further claimed that women officers were harassed and that corruption was rampant within the office. The ASI referred to DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and SP Narendra Bijraniya as honest officers, stating that they were being unfairly targeted after the IPS officer’s death. He urged for an impartial probe, asserting that he was ending his life “to awaken the system.”

⚡A Twist in the Tale⚡

After #ADGP Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide, another storm has shaken the system — ASI Sandeep took his own life, leaving behind a heart-wrenching video pleading for #truth and justice.

His family has refused to perform his last rites, demanding the arrest of… pic.twitter.com/fRFs7a9FOP — Dr. Leena Dhankhar (@leenadhankhar) October 14, 2025

Links drawn to gangster Rao Inderjit and alleged corruption

In his note, Sandeep Kumar alleged that Rao Inderjit had paid Rs 50 crore to clear his name in a murder case under investigation during Puran Kumar’s tenure. He also mentioned the involvement of a liquor trader who had accused the IPS officer’s PSO of demanding Rs 2.5 lakh. The ASI claimed that the IPS officer feared exposure in the same corruption complaint and took his life to protect his family’s political and bureaucratic interests. Sandeep Kumar also alleged that Amneet P Kumar’s position as an IAS officer and her family’s influence had shielded them from scrutiny, claiming that “IAS officers engage in widespread corruption in Haryana.”

Special Investigation Team steps and evidence focus

The SIT has been examining call detail records from the IPS officer’s phone to identify who he spoke with before his death. It has also written to the Haryana Police for full records of the FIR against PSO Sushil Kumar, who remains in custody in Rohtak. The team intends to question all personnel involved in his detention and arrest. The SIT has already questioned officers linked to the case, including the IG’s reader Shyam Sunder and ASI Sunil, both of whom were associated with the Rohtak office.

Shyam Sunder has reportedly been on leave, and ASI Sunil has been transferred to Bhiwani. Sandeep Kumar had also been questioned by the SIT shortly before his own death. Officials said the post-mortem report of IPS Kumar and the forensic analysis of his laptop would be crucial to determine whether the suicide note was authored by him and whether any digital manipulation occurred.

Political reactions and public statements

The deaths have drawn widespread political attention. Union Minister Chirag Paswan met the family and said every demand made by them would be fulfilled. He assured that those responsible, regardless of rank, would face strict action and described the IPS officer’s family as “his own.” The state government has maintained that no one will be spared if found guilty.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini described the incident as “very tragic” and reiterated that a fair investigation was underway.

Congress Party has also stepped in. Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi visited the family in Chandigarh, urging the Haryana government to “stop the spectacle” and arrest the officers named in the note. He said the case reflected systematic discrimination faced by Dalit officers in the bureaucracy. He added that millions of Dalit citizens would view this incident as a sign that success and merit offer no protection from humiliation.

Contradictions and questions still unresolved

There are multiple discrepancies between the two narratives. The IPS officer’s family insisted his suicide was caused by caste-based harassment, while the ASI’s note portrayed him as corrupt and manipulative. The authenticity of both notes and videos, the legality of the PSO’s detention before his FIR, and the chain of custody for the PSO’s weapon are now central to the probe. Chandigarh Police has confirmed that analysis of the IPS officer’s call records has begun, but several officials are yet to be formally questioned.

A deeper rot in policing that India cannot ignore

Beyond the personal tragedies, the twin suicides highlight a deeper institutional problem within India’s police forces. The overlapping claims of caste bias, corruption, and political interference point to a system struggling with internal fractures. When senior officers feel persecuted, and junior ranks claim moral despair, it signals erosion of discipline and trust within the structure. While the investigation into caste-based discrimination and internal corruption is underway, both sides describe a force divided by factions, fear, and misuse of authority. The events call for an overhaul in the policing system not only in Haryana but across the country.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, help is available.

Tele MANAS — Govt of India’s 24×7 mental health support helpline.

Visit https://telemanas.mohfw.gov.in or call 14416 to connect with a trained counsellor for free, confidential support.