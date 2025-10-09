As India continues to purchase Russian crude oil despite Donald Trump’s additional 25% tariff, Indian refiners now have started making payments to Russia in China currency Yuan.

Russian oil buyers have been avoiding payment by US dollar due to sanctions. India used to use Yuan to pay for Russian oil earlier, but it was stopped after the relation with China deteriorated. As a result, oil refiners made payment by dollar or dirham, which was then converted to yuan, as only yuan can be directly converted to ruble. But now Indian refiners can directly use the Chinese currency as relationship with China has improved.

India’s choice to pay for Russian crude oil imports in Chinese yuan is a significant geopolitical shift, highlighting both the practical constraints of global sanctions and the accelerating trend of dedollarisation in international trade. The creation of a multipolar system in global finance, where alternatives to the US currency are becoming more and more viable, is reflected in this development, which goes far beyond a tactical reaction to banking obstacles.

The Yuan: India’s Conduit For Russian Oil

Leading Indian refiners, such as the Indian Oil Corporation, have recently disclosed that they had concluded a number of significant oil transactions from Russia, this time settling the deals in Chinese yuan rather than the US dollar or the Indian rupee. The complicated fallout from Western sanctions on Russian energy trade caused negotiations for these payments to stall for months before resuming. The yuan gives Russia a currency that is more convertible, more globally disposable, and connected into global commodities markets, whereas earlier attempts to use rupee-rouble settlements stagnated because of ongoing trade imbalances.

Why Not The Dollar? Why Not The Rupee?

Hard nosed economic reasoning is the foundation of India’s shift away from the dollar. Many dollar-based transactions became impossible or too hazardous for Indian refiners as a result of Western sanctions, such as limitations on financial channels. Since India sells very little of what Russia needs, Russia accumulated rupee reserves that it was unable to use, leaving the balances stuck in Indian accounts. Attempts to pay in rupees, the obvious alternative, were thwarted. Payment in Chinese yuan provides Russia with instant benefits, enabling conversion into rubles or spending in international markets, particularly China.

The Geopolitical Calculus

India recognizes changing realities in international trade, where old Western currencies are no longer unquestioned judges of value, by using yuan to pay for Russian oil. Sanctioned economies are looking for strong alternatives as a result of US and EU sanctions as well as exclusionary policies like SWIFT bans.

Yuan-based transactions are now more than just a token gesture, they are laying the foundation for a post-dollar world. China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) and Russia’s own SPFS are positioned as non-Western pipelines for global settlements.

Dedollarisation In Actions

In energy transactions between India and Russia, dedollarisation is the conscious effort to lessen the US dollar’s hegemony in global trade and reserves is increasingly evident. In addition to undermining the “petrodollar” base, India and Russia further enhance the legitimacy of non-Western financial infrastructure with every yuan payment. The ramifications are enormous:

Economic Autonomy: Extensive usage of alternative currencies gives Russia and India more diplomatic wiggle room while protecting trading partners from unilateral US sanctions.

Lower Costs, Reduced Risks: In order to save transaction costs and regulatory complexities, direct Yuan settlements avoid bank detours and intermediate conversions.

A Rising Yuan: The Chinese currency's worldwide standing and that of China's financial industry both rise in tandem with its increasing integration into significant commodities trades.

Blueprint For Others: A dollar centric world is becoming more fragmented as a result of India's pragmatic decision, which encourages other major economies to follow suit.

Strategic Stakes For India

India’s embrace of yuan settlements involves both strategic hedging and practical issue fixing. India avoids overdependence on a single power or payment system by diversifying its payment portfolio, which includes rupees, UAE dirhams, and now the yuan. This balancing act, based on the notion of ‘strategic autonomy’ that has traditionally guided Indian foreign policy, reduces vulnerability to both Western sanction regimes and Chinese supremacy, giving Indian importers flexibility and resilience.

Russia’s Benefit: Rebalancing Reserves And Surviving Sanctions

Moscow’s economic survival and strategic independence depend on its capacity to accept payments in a currency that can be freely spent or transferred, unlike the rupee or even the dirham in some situations. Russia may now maintain export earnings by selling oil to Asian consumers like India and getting useful cash in exchange, while its access to Western markets has collapsed. This helps finance ongoing imports from non-Western suppliers and increases the value and liquidity of its hard-currency reserves.

The Global Currency Chessboard

The size and openness of the American financial markets undoubtedly contribute to the US dollar’s continued overwhelming supremacy. However, the yuan experiment between Russia and India points to a world in transition: multipolar trade finance systems are emerging as a result of China’s internationalisation of the yuan and the strengthening financial ties between the BRICS nations. The allure of exclusively dollar-based settlements will probably diminish over time as other nations closely monitor India’s actions.

Cautions And Complications

India’s transition to yuan payments remains noticeably limited, notwithstanding the symbolism. Given the ongoing border issues and competitive pressures, India is still hesitant to increase its reliance on China. The yuan itself does not yet represent a systemic challenge to dollar dominance because it is still governed by the Chinese government and is not completely convertible. Additionally, India gains a lot from Western technology and investments, which guarantees the importance of its ties with Western financial markets.

The Way Forward: A Multipolar Moment

India’s decision to pay Russia in Chinese yuan is essentially a symbol of a shifting global order, where creative financial arrangements, strategic autonomy, and economic pragmatism are replacing long-held beliefs. Every transaction is a little but important step toward dedollarisation proof that the dollar’s grip can be resisted if alternatives are available.

The world system is moving away from unipolarity and toward pluralism as China, Russia, India, and other emerging powers test out new trade and financial models. As the globe moves away from the dollar’s dominating practices, the capacity of these alternatives to provide convertibility, transparency, and confidence will determine the system’s long-term stability and impact. India’s Yuan settlements with Russia may be necessary for the time being, but they also portend a new era in world politics and the economy.