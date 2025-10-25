Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsJaisalmer bus fire: Rampant corruption in registrations, substandard fittings, safety rule violations found in...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Jaisalmer bus fire: Rampant corruption in registrations, substandard fittings, safety rule violations found in inspections, action taken against over 1500 buses

The fire on the Jaisalmer to Jodhpur bus started from a short circuit in the AC's faulty wiring, which was on the roof and connected to the engine.

Divya Bharti
Jaisalmer bus fire FSL report
Jaisalmer bus fire that killed 26 people (image via Aajtak)

The bus fire near Jaisalmer on October 14, which tragically killed 26 people, was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning, an official forensic (FSL) report has confirmed. The bus was on its way from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur and had only travelled about 10 kilometres when the fire started. The investigation has completely ruled out any kind of bomb, explosion, or firecrackers. Instead, it points to a “gross negligence” by the people who owned and built the bus.

How the fire spread so fast

Jaisalmer’s SP (Superintendent of Police), Abhishek Shivhare, explained exactly what the report found. The fire started from a short circuit in the AC’s faulty wiring, which was on the roof and connected to the engine. This caused the air conditioning pipes to fill with thick, poisonous smoke and carbon monoxide gas, which then spread everywhere inside the bus.

Before the bus was completely engulfed in fire, passengers were having trouble breathing. They started to suffocate and couldn’t move quickly to get out. In a panic, passengers started breaking the glass windows to escape. But authorities explained that this actually worsened the situation.

The fresh oxygen from outside rushed in and “snowballed” the fire, turning the whole bus into an inferno that burned completely in just 5 to 7 minutes.

Rumours about explosives are false

The police were very clear that rumours about firecrackers or explosives are baseless. The FSL report conclusively proves there wasn’t even a trace of any explosive material. They did find some unburnt firecrackers near the main door and about 35 potash guns (the kind farmers use to scare animals) in the back storage area, but none of them had anything to do with the fire. The bus’s diesel tank and tyres were also completely safe, proving the fire started from a technical fault.

A preventable tragedy built on greed

This whole tragedy could have been prevented. The investigation found several irregularities that were likely done just to make unethical gains. The AC wiring was installed unsafely, and the materials used to build the bus body were not fire-resistant, meaning they burned very easily.

Worst of all, the bus was missing the most basic safety gear. There was no fire extinguisher and no emergency hammers to break the windows. Most shockingly, investigators found that a seat had been placed right at the emergency exit, making it completely useless. Officials said timely inspection and proper technical fitting would have stopped this from ever happening.

The government seizes 66 buses from the owner’s factory

The Rajasthan government took several actions after the fire. The Transport Department seized all 66 bus chassis from the owner’s (Manish Jain’s) factory, Jainam Coach Crafts Workshop, and is now preparing to cancel their fraudulent registrations. They also launched a 10-day state-wide campaign, inspecting 2,000 buses, which resulted in 398 buses being seized and 1,089 being fined for safety violations.

The investigation showed that the owner, who also runs Jain Travels, made several low-quality, dangerous changes to the bus that burned. The bus was illegally modified with an AC unit after being registered as a non-AC vehicle, which overloaded the wiring and caused the fire.

Furthermore, the owner violated safety standards by installing an emergency gate that was completely blocked by placing two seats in front of it. The bus’s size was also illegally extended just to add more seats and sleeper berths.

RTO officers and builders colluded in registration fraud

According to a report by Bhaskar, the investigation revealed a clear collusion between RTO (Regional Transport Office) officers and bus coach builders who were processing fraudulent registrations for these unsafe buses. RTO officials were approving buses that weren’t even finished. At the Jainam workshop, officers found that 26 buses had been registered before their bodies were even built. This fraud was widespread, with these paper registrations filed not only in Rajasthan but also in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, and Assam.

The report highlights how deep the collusion was, noting that in Rajasthan, “an RTO inspector verified three of the five buses before their bodies were built,” acting as if they were complete, and one of those buses was even fully registered in RTO regions like Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Sikar, and Bikaner.

Three people arrested

Because of this gross failure to follow safety rules, police have now arrested three people. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the government has arrested the bus driver, the bus owner, and Manish Jain, the owner of the factory that built the bus body. The investigation is still proceeding as more details come in.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Divya Bharti
Divya Bharti

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

WaPo tries to pull off a Hindenburg, misleads about LIC’s publicly known investment in Adani Group through dubious ‘journalists’, ‘experts’ and non-existent ‘internal documents’

Dibakar Dutta -
LIC has invested heavily in several private companies. Its top holdings include Reliance Industries (₹1.38 lakh crore), ITC Ltd (₹82,342 crore), HDFC Bank, TCS, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, L&T, and Infosys. As such, it is not unusual for LIC to invest in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and that too an amount of ₹5000 crores.
News Reports

How media twisted Allahabad HC’s words: A judgment on forced conversion and trafficking turned into a clickbait tale of ‘unsaid words can cause communal...

Aditi -
Explaining the intent of the inflammatory messages shared by the petitioner, the High Court said that in the message, the petitioner alleged that his brother was implicated in a false case because he belonged to a particular religious community.

Assam govt to table Tiwari Commission report on 1983 Nellie Massacre in assembly: Read what it was and why the successive govts never made...

‘Bihar was ruled by impotent governments’ says Badri Narayan Pandey, who formed the Gram Raksha Dal to fight against dacoits and made West Champaran...

Over 40 deaths in two bus fire incidents in a month: Read why luxury sleeper buses become death traps in case of an emergency

The Korean peninsula on a knife’s edge: What is really moving as ROK’s Gyeongju prepares to host both Trump and Xi Jinping at APEC

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

WaPo tries to pull off a Hindenburg, misleads about LIC’s publicly known investment in Adani Group through dubious ‘journalists’, ‘experts’ and non-existent ‘internal documents’

Dibakar Dutta -

How media twisted Allahabad HC’s words: A judgment on forced conversion and trafficking turned into a clickbait tale of ‘unsaid words can cause communal...

Aditi -

Assam govt to table Tiwari Commission report on 1983 Nellie Massacre in assembly: Read what it was and why the successive govts never made...

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Bihar was ruled by impotent governments’ says Badri Narayan Pandey, who formed the Gram Raksha Dal to fight against dacoits and made West Champaran...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Over 40 deaths in two bus fire incidents in a month: Read why luxury sleeper buses become death traps in case of an emergency

Raju Das -

The Korean peninsula on a knife’s edge: What is really moving as ROK’s Gyeongju prepares to host both Trump and Xi Jinping at APEC

Divyansh Tiwari -

Gen Z rising or BBC itching for riots? How the western media is yearning for India to burn like Nepal

Jinit Jain -

‘Maar dehab goli…Ahirey ke chali’: RJD supporters release songs threatening return of Gunda Raj if they win Bihar elections, glorify guns, kidnappings and Yadav...

Shraddha Pandey -

Weeks after the Dharmasthala hit job, The News Minute editor Dhanya Rajendran gets nominated for Soros-backed award: The curious case of Reporters Without Borders

Jinit Jain -

‘Anti-conversion law exists in Arunachal Pradesh, implement it’: Read why 26 major tribes are protesting in the NE state, and why Christian groups are...

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com