The Supreme Court, on Thursday (16th October), denied bail to PFI extremist Wasid Khan, who is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

While refusing to interfere with the Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which upheld the trial court’s order denying bail to Wasid Khan, a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Vipul M Pancholi dismissed Khan’s criminal appeal.

Citing the availability of material against him, the apex court noted that it prima facie revealed an attempt on his part to disrupt the communal harmony and wage war.

Appearing for the accused, Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam contended before the Supreme Court that the High Court concluded the existence of incriminatory evidence against Khan without considering the claim that he was not associated with the Popular Front of India after the Islamic outfit was banned in 2022. However, the argument was not accepted by the Supreme Court.

Wasid Khan had been working towards achieving a ‘Mughal order’ in the country

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while refusing bail to Khan, observed that the seizure memo revealed that incriminating material like Books, CDs, a Computer, a pen drive, a bank account, pamphlets, certain lectures and written materials seized from the house of the accused indicated that he was working “to achieve and object of establishing a Mughal Order as it existed prior to Britishers taking over reign from the hands of the Mughals”.

“We have gone through the seizure memo and the seizure memo reveals that incriminating material like Books, CD, Computer, Pen-Drive, Bank-Account, Pamphlet, certain lectures and written materials have been seized from the house/office of the appellant which prima facie reveals that attempt is being made to cause disruption in the communal harmony amongst the members of the Society, so to achieve and object of establishing a Mughal Order as it existed prior to Britishers taking over Regin from the hands of the Mughals and started ruling the country before independence,” the High Court noted in its order dated May 17, 2025.

Opposing Wasid Khan’s bail plea before the Apex Court, Senior Advocate Nachiketa Joshi, appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pointed out that the evidence found against Khan included a “Vision 2047” document, which aims to transform India into an Islamic country with the application of Sharia law. Wasid Khan was arrested by the NIA on February 3, 2023. He has been facing charges under the following Sections of the IPC-

121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121-Waging or attempting to wage war),

153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.),

120-B (Punishment for Criminal Conspiracy),

201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information, to screen offender), read with the following Sections of the UAPA-

13 (1)(b) (Whoever advocates or abets unlawful activity),

18 (Punishment for Conspiracy),

18-A (Punishment for organising terrorist camps),

18-B (Punishment for recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Other accused named in the case are Abdul Kareem alias Bekariwala, Mohd. Javed, Abdul Khalid, Abdul Zameel Sheikh, Abdul Rauf Belim, Mohsin Qureshi, Imran Tanwar Hussain, Mohd. Shakir Khan, Mohd. Shamsad, Tohsif Ahemed Cheepa, Shahzad Beg, Ishahk Khan, Mohd. Zuber Ahemed, Akib Khan, Mohd. Yusuf Molani, Khawaja Hussain, Sheikh Nasir alias Nasir Nadvi Sheikh, Anwar Khan alias Doctor Anwar Siddique, Wasid Khan, Gulam Navi Khan alias Sajid Gulam Navi, Gulam Rasul Shah, and Parvej Khan. The trial of the case has been going on in the sessions court.

PFI giving arms training to Muslim men to achieve “Vision 2047”

In its order rejecting the bail plea of Wasid Khan, a Special NIA Court noted that during an interrogation by the NIA, Khan revealed that he worked as the General Secretary of an organisation named National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations (NCHRO), which is the legal wing of the banned Islamic outfit PFI.

As the General Secretary of the NCHRO, Khan handled legal matters of radical Islamic organisations like PFI and SIMI, which advocate for the Sharia Law in India. Khan joined PFI in 2017 and was entrusted with the recruitment of new members to the Islamic outfit, imparting legal knowledge in the classes organised by the PFI, and working towards achieving the objectives of “Vision 2047”.

Khan is also said to have participated in a secret meeting organised in August 2022, in which other accused delivered speeches about Vision 2047, explaining the roadmap for achieving the vision. He further revealed that the objective of the PFI is to form an Islamic government in India with the support of the OBC and SC/ST communities and implement the Sharia Law by 2047.

To achieve this objective, the PFI has been giving arms training to Muslim men to carry out killings using knives smaller than 6 inches and 2-foot-long rods.

What is “Vision 2047” document

In July 2022, the Bihar police seized an 8-page document during a crackdown on a secret PFI operation in the state, in which it planned to launch an attack on PM Modi during his visit to Patna. The document titled “India 2047: Towards Rule of Islam in India” contained a detailed plan for the Islamisation of India in the coming years. The PFI circulated the document among its cadre to motivate them to act on the plan that aimed to dominate the ‘coward Hindus’ and subjugate them, a goal which, according to the PFI, would be achievable even with the support of 10% of Muslims.

Furthermore, the document mentioned a conspiracy to launch a full-fledged armed uprising against the Indian State with the help of their trained cadre and with the help of Islamic countries like Turkey. The plan also included appealing to other Islamic nations seeking their help in bringing the Indian state and the majority Hindus ‘to their knees’.

This was followed by two rounds of raids conducted by the NIA at multiple locations, in which the agency seized several incriminating documents and materials from PFI organisations settled in almost 17 Indian states. The documents included a training module to make IEDs and bombs from available domestic material, and also the ‘Vision 2047’ document and a CD, underlining the PFI’s goal of Islamisation of India.

After the discovery of the PFI’s vision document, the central government passed an order banning the radical outfit and its associated or affiliated fronts in September 2022 for a period of 5 years. The government maintained that the organisations operated as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The affiliations banned along with the PFI include All India Imams Council, Campus Front of India (CFI), Rehab India Foundation, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.