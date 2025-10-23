Thursday, October 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTrump-Putin Budapest meeting postponed, US slaps sanctions on biggest Russian oil companies while Putin...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Trump-Putin Budapest meeting postponed, US slaps sanctions on biggest Russian oil companies while Putin oversees major nuclear exercise: What does it mean

The Atlantic Council has welcomed Trump's sanctions and noted that this is not a 'maximal blow' yet, and "Putin still thinks he can outlast any Western leader in pursuing this war of conquest."

Sanghamitra
Budapest meeting between Trump and Putin postponed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US President Donald Trump (Image via Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The prospects of an expected diplomatic thaw between Russia and the USA have dimmed again after US President Donald Trump termed a planned summit with Vladimir Putin as a ‘wasted meeting’. The meeting has been postponed indefinitely, and Trump has proceeded with major sanctions on Russian oil giants.

The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed some major sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest oil producers, state-owned Rosneft and privately held Lukoil, along with key subsidiaries, soon after the White House confirmed that the Budapest summit between Trump and Putin, which they had declared last week, has been postponed and there are ‘no plans’ for the two leaders to meet in the near future. 

The White House has reportedly informed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a “productive call” but opted against an in-person meeting, further cementing the speculations that Russia is not agreeing to what US is proposing.

Lavrov rejects ‘immediate ceasefire’ demand by the US: Reports

Russia, on the other hand, had stated that US can’t postpone something that was never scheduled in the first place. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed the US posturing, saying, “You can’t postpone what was never scheduled.” 

The lack of trust between Western powers and Russia has been the consistent, and probably the major reason why there has been no definitive progress in peace talks so far.

“European countries are currently showing no interest in peace and are doing nothing to promote it; on the contrary, their leaders are encouraging Kiev to continue military operations”, Dmitry Peskov had recently stated.

As per reports, the US reaction has come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected key US proposals for an immediate ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war without territorial concessions from Kyiv.

“It is now being said from Washington that there is a need to stop immediately, that there is no need to discuss anything further, and that ‘history should judge’. If we just stop, it means forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration clearly understood and voiced this understanding upon Trump’s assumption of power, Lavrov was quoted as saying by the NYT.

Just last Thursday, Trump spoke with Putin and expressed optimism for “great progress.”

‘Tremendous sanctions’

Trump declared In an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, “These are tremendous sanctions, against their two big oil companies”, adding that he hoped they would be short-lived if peace talks resume.

The recent sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil and their subsidiaries are the first major sanctions by the USA directly on Russian oil, as per reports. US Treasury has stated that they want Russia to agree to a ceasefire ‘immediately’. Rosneft and Lukoil, together with their subsidiaries, account of nearly half of Russia’s oil.

Speaking to media, Trump claimed that he hopes the sanctions will make Russia agree to talk with Ukraine. “They hate each other, these people hate each other”, he added, referring to Putin and Zelenskyy.

Trump then went on to boast how he had stopped 7 wars around the world, repeating his debunked lie of stopping the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

Putin’s response to US sanctions: Overseeing a massive drill of Russia’s nuclear forces

Hours after the sanctions were announced, Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a sweeping readiness drill of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, involving all three arms of the triad, land, sea and air. 

Speaking via video link from the Kremlin, Putin directed launches of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a Sineva ballistic missile from the nuclear submarine Bryansk in the Barents Sea, and nuclear-capable cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

The exercise, described by the Kremlin as a planned test of operational skills, simulated nuclear weapon authorisation procedures and confirmed all missiles struck their targets.

Though the drill was stated as planned, its timing is crucial. The drill has occurred a mere three days after NATO’s nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon and hours after the fresh US sanctions.

The Atlantic Council has welcomed Trump’s sanctions and noted that this is not a ‘maximal blow’ yet, and “Putin still thinks he can outlast any Western leader in pursuing this war of conquest.”

With these developments, it is clear that despite posturing and declarations of ‘pressure’ by NATO nations, Russia is unwilling to commit to a ceasefire until its requirements are met. 

The nuclear drill is also a reminder to the world that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal on the planet, with over 5500 warheads.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Sanghamitra
Sanghamitra
reader, writer, dreamer, no one

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gujarat: Two Hindu brothers attacked by a group of Muslims in Bhavnagar over bursting firecrackers, FIR filed and two arrested

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

‘Indians destroyed wildlife in Canada and US’, ‘Diwali is demon worship’: How blatant Hinduphobia and false vilification is being normalised by Christian extremists in...

Shraddha Pandey -

Congress MP Imran Masood, who had threatened to ‘chop PM Modi’ into Boti-Boti, is not ‘Muslim enough’: Islamists outraged after he was seen celebrating...

शिव -

Dublin, Ireland: Locals outraged against police and govt after 10-year-old girl was raped by illegal immigrant who was allowed to stay despite deportation orders

Rukma Rathore -

Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first female PM: Her connection with Shinzo Abe, India–Japan prospects, and challenges ahead

Aditi -

I saw The Bengal Files and here is my message to Hindus as a Jew: If you wish to learn from us, don’t learn...

Yeshaya Rosenman -

Saudi Arabia ends Kafala system: What it was, why it was dubbed ‘modern slavery,’ and how it will benefit millions of foreign workers? Explained

Divya Bharti -

Anti-India racism in Trump’s party? Multiple Republicans exposed after chat leak shows pro-Nazi, hateful and racist conversations, jokes about slavery, rape and gas chambers...

Shraddha Pandey -

Francesca Orsini, who rallied against CAA, was deported due to visa violations: Why the ‘liberal’ tears are merely propaganda

Anurag -

Ranchi restaurant owner killed for serving non-veg biriyani instead of veg? How a crime by career gangsters and land grabbers turned into an excuse...

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com