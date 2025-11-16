The investigation into the Delhi Red Fort car blast has opened up a complex web of terror links, financial trails, and university connections. It began as a probe into the explosion near one of the capital’s historic landmarks and has now turned into a large-scale national security investigation spanning Delhi, Faridabad, Nuh, Lucknow, and even links traced abroad. It has also been established that the recovery of huge amount of explosives from doctors a week before the blast was link to the same nexus, with its epicentre at Al Falah University in Faridabad.

The blast, which occurred on 10th November near the Red Fort, killed 13 people and injured several others. Investigating agencies later confirmed that the man who carried out the explosion was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional associated with Al Falah University in Faridabad. Subsequent forensic tests matched his DNA samples with those of his mother, confirming his identity. Two doctors from the university were already arrested days before the blast after explosives and weapons were recovered from them.

Cartridges recovered, but no weapon found

Forensic teams investigating the site made a puzzling discovery. Three 9mm cartridges, two live and one empty were found at the scene. Officials said these cartridges are of a type prohibited for civilian use and are generally meant for security forces or those with special permission.

What made the finding even more mysterious is that no pistol or firearm parts were recovered from the area. Investigators are now working to understand how the cartridges reached the spot and whether they were used during the blast or planted later to mislead the inquiry. Experts are also examining whether these were fired on-site or brought to the location afterwards.

Focus Turns to Al Falah University and Nuh

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police quickly turned its focus towards Al Falah University, where Umar and his arrested colleagues, Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen, worked. The University’s Okhla office was searched on Saturday, 15th November, and officials seized several documents after issuing formal notices. Two more doctors have also been detained for questioning, while another doctor from West Bengal, who did MBBS from Al-Falah, was detained but was later released after questioning.

Police said two FIRs have been registered against the university under sections of fraud and forgery, following findings from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Investigations revealed that Umar had rented a house in Nuh’s Hidayat Colony for about ten days before the blast. The house was arranged by Shoaib, an electrician working at Al Falah University. Shoaib’s sister-in-law owned the property and has been untraceable since the incident. Police have barricaded the entire house and deployed personnel in the area while continuing their search for additional leads.

CCTV footage collected from near an ultrasound centre in Nuh shows Umar’s i20 car, a vehicle later used in the blast, parked in the area for several hours. Another footage from 30th October shows the same vehicle entering and leaving the Al Falah University campus, proving he used it regularly.

₹20 Lakh Hawala trail and use of Fertiliser

A crucial lead in the investigation surfaced when intelligence agencies uncovered a funding trail of around ₹20 lakh. Agents believe that the money was sent from a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through hawala channels to Dr Umar, Dr Muzammil, and Dr Shaheen.

#BREAKING In the bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro station area, investigating agencies are probing a major hawala link. Intelligence sources say ₹20 lakh was routed to Dr. Umar, Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen, suspected to have come from a Jaish handler. Around ₹3 lakh was… pic.twitter.com/vMf2x1rkCV — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2025

Out of this amount, around ₹3 lakh was reportedly spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser. Though commonly used in agriculture, this chemical compound contains ingredients capable of producing explosive materials. Sources revealed that tension had developed between Umar and Shaheen over the handling and use of this money.

Further questioning of Dr Muzammil helped agencies track the financial links, which exposed the deeper connection of the three with Jaish operatives.

NIA takes over as the Terror module is uncovered

Following initial findings, the case was officially handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Investigators discovered that a terrorist module had been operating out of Faridabad, using Al Falah University as a cover for recruitment and logistical support.

Officials stated on Thursday, 13th November, that around eight suspects were preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four different places, with each group assigned to a particular target city. Every pair was meant to carry improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks.

The National Medical Commission later cancelled the registration of four doctors on Friday, 14th November, from Jammu and Kashmir: Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, and Dr Shaheen Saeed, citing their involvement in terror activities. Delhi Police have already arrested Dr Adeel, Dr Muzammil, and Dr Shaheen.

Dr Shaheen’s Radical path and Jaish links

Investigations further revealed the story of Dr Shaheen Shahid, the Lucknow-based surgeon who had been connected with Jaish-e-Mohammed since 2015. According to the NIA, she began by sharing sensitive information with the group and, within a year, became an active member.

Her shift in ideology reportedly began around 2010 when she came into contact with an Indian-origin doctor living abroad who sent her videos and documents about religious and community causes. Soon after, she began wearing a hijab and expressed a strong desire to move abroad.

In 2021, a relative questioned her about leaving her husband, children, and job. Shaheen replied, “I have lived enough for myself. Now it’s time to repay the community. Something big is being planned, and you’ll all be proud.” Officials later learned that she met a Pakistan-based ISI handler, Abu Ukasha, in Turkey between March 1 and 18, 2022.

Before the Red Fort blast, Shaheen applied for a passport in October to flee the country, but delays in verification hindered her escape. Terror operatives within the group referred to her as “Madam Surgeon.”

The “Doctor Module” and Operation Hamdard

Investigators uncovered a shocking “doctor module” that included medical professionals, led by Dr Shaheen, who were radicalised and recruited over the past few years. They discovered a diary belonging to Dr Muzammil that mentioned “Operation Hamdard,” a plan aimed at training young Muslim women for attacks. The network reportedly included 25-30 members spread across Jammu & Kashmir and Faridabad.

Notably, while Dr Shaheen and Dr Muzammil from Al-Falah have been arrested, the another doctor from the university, Dr Umar un Nabi, died in the blast as he was driving the car packed with explosives. Two more doctors from Al-Falah, identified as Dr. Mohammad and Dr. Mustakim were detained from Nuh in Haryana by a Delhi Police Special Cell.

Agencies also found out that Dr Umar had created an explosives lab at his home near Al Falah University. Using Telegram, he received bomb-making manuals and videos from handlers abroad. He mostly worked alone, testing devices and assembling explosives.

Investigators have also found that the module was searching for a suicide bomber for last one year to carry out terror attack. Inerogation of arrested people have revealed that Umar was a hardcore radical and said that suicide bombers were essential for their operations.

In fact, the module had already recruited person named Jasir alias ‘Danish’, a bachelor in political sciences, to become a suicide bomber. He has been arrested on the basis of statements of Dr Adeel Rather and Dr Muzzaffar Ganaie. During questioning, Jasir said that he met the ‘doctor module’ in October last year in Kulgam, from where he was taken to a rented accommodation at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

He said that while other members of the module wanted him to become a over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Umar was brainwashing him for several months to become a suicide bomber instead. However, Jasir refused, citing his famiy’s poor economic condition, also because of the belief that suicide was forbidden in Islam.

It has been understood that Dr Umar had no plan to become a suicide bomber, and even the Red Fort blast was not part of the plan. It was a sudden decision in desparation, after around 3,000 kg of Amonium Nitrate was found by police from the Doctor’s module and 4 doctors were arrested. He may have wanted to use the explosive he was having before police finds them, and also wanted revenge for the arrests.

The investigation has widened to multiple states. Two individuals, Rizwan and Shoaib, were arrested from Nuh’s Shahar Hayat Colony for providing financial help to the module. Their names surfaced after agencies traced money transfers connected to the terror activities.

Another man named Dinesh alias ‘Dabbu’ have been arrested for selling fertilisers without a license. Notably, Amonium Nitrate, which has been recovered in huge quantities from the terror network involving doctors, is a fertiliser product.

Several politicians from Nuh-Mewat have also come under the scanner for suspected involvement. Police and central agencies have now inspected over 200 hotels, PGs, and dharamshalas in Faridabad to locate possible hideouts used by module members. Around 100 vehicle dealers have also been checked after authorities confirmed that the i20 car used in the blast was purchased from a Faridabad dealer.

To ensure no link is missed, the police have started verifying documents of over 500 Kashmiri tenants and collecting information on 1,700 other tenants from different states living in the region.

The role of Al Falah University and campus insights

Students and staff from Al Falah University described Dr Umar, Dr Muzammil, and Dr Shaheen as close associates who often disappeared for months without explanation. Many students pointed out that those with Kashmiri backgrounds seemed to receive preferential treatment in promotions and postings.

Dr Umar, known for his conservative mindset, often objected to male and female students interacting freely and discouraged casual conversations between them. Classmates said he was particularly caring toward Kashmiri students, often lending his hostel room or sharing space with them.

Financial web around Dr Muzammil

Investigators found that Dr Muzammil had financially trapped several people. He reportedly gave ₹35,000 to install a submersible pump at a madrasa, ₹50,000 to a student whose father was unwell, ₹1 lakh to a student’s family for a wedding, and ₹5,000 to a labourer-all transactions used to gain loyalty or recruit helpers for assembling explosives.

Audio recordings recovered from his phone revealed him persuading people to “help in the path of Allah, everything will be fine.” Many of those who took money from him are now in custody.

UP and Lucknow connection

The trail does not stop at Haryana and Delhi. Security agencies traced major activities to Uttar Pradesh, particularly Lucknow, from where five doctors, including Dr Shaheen, were caught. Investigators are also questioning her brother, Dr Parvez, for more input.

Authorities believe this network, rooted in professional circles like medicine, signals a worrying new trend where educated individuals are targeted and radicalised. Agencies are now determining whether a new extremist group has formed in the 2020s, focusing on professionals.

Ongoing Investigation and tightened security

Following the blast, police presence around the Red Fort and nearby areas has been intensified. Entry and exit points are under strict surveillance, while teams from the NIA, Delhi Police, UP ATS, and Haryana Police remain stationed at multiple locations. The civil hospital run by Al Falah University remains closed, admitting only emergency cases.

Forensic labs continue to test explosive residues, samples from the site, and digital evidence. Investigators are piecing together communications between the doctors and foreign handlers to fully expose the operation’s scale.

What stands out in the entire investigation is how a group of educated individuals turned into handlers of destruction. As agencies follow the financial and communication trails, the Delhi Red Fort blast has become one of the most significant cases uncovering the rise of a sophisticated white-collar terror module in India.