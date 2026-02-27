Friday, February 27, 2026
‘Don’t peddle your political agendas here’: How TheWire’s Arfa Khanum was shown the mirror by Hindu women in Noida’s Sector 15A

As several Hindu residents of Noida’s Sector 15A demanded the construction of a temple in a part of a park, Arfa Khanum Sherwani of the leftist propaganda outlet The Wire arrived at the spot to peddle her usual ‘Hindu majoritarianism’ bogey. However, she was shown the mirror by local Hindu women.

Shraddha Pandey
On Sunday, a counter-protest was held against the “Scheme for Setting up Religious Places/ Sites” launched by the Noida Authority on 5th February 2026. (Image: Still taken from The Wire report)

The Islamo-leftist cabal has a penchant for inserting its ideological agenda into any issue that concerns Hindus. As several Hindu residents of Noida’s Sector 15A demanded the construction of a temple in a part of a park, Arfa Khanum Sherwani of the leftist propaganda outlet The Wire arrived at the spot to peddle her usual ‘Hindu majoritarianism’ bogey. However, she was shown the mirror by local Hindu women.

Arfa asked local women, “If it is assumed that other than the 90 per cent Hindus, there are at least 10 per cent non-Hindus, may Muslims, Christians, or atheists, don’t they have the right to have their places of worship, like a small mosque or something?”

In response to this, a Hindu woman said, “First, let us think about the 90 per cent ones (Hindus).”

Arfa had also asked whether elected governments should construct religious sites, and if so, then should mosques and churches also be constructed.

Responding to this, the Hindu woman said, “Yes, according to the needs of a particular area. But here, we only need a temple.”

Arfa quickly labelled the Hindu woman’s response as ‘majoritarianism’, saying that in political science, this mindset is called majoritarianism or the rule of the majority.

However, Arfa’s attempt at guilt-tripping Hindus fell flat, as a woman stated that The Wire propagandist was trying to portray Hindus as criminals for merely wanting a temple.

“By using words like ‘majoritarianism’, you (Arfa) are trying to bully us. We are getting the feeling that there is an attempt to make us feel like criminals for taking God’s name. Also, this land was designated for a temple 40 years ago in Noida’s master plan,” a Hindu woman said, further emphasising why a temple is needed in the area.

Further dismissing Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s ‘majoritarianism’ propaganda, the Hindu woman said, “There is no majoritarianism. Rather, despite being the majority community, we are giving clarifications. The situation is such that even the media is coming and portraying things as if we are committing a crime.”

In conversation with an elderly Hindu woman, Arfa tried to suggest that if she managed to worship without a temple in the locality for so many years, what is the sudden need to have a temple constructed and visit there. She directly asked, “Don’t you have a temple at your home?”

It was hypocritically audacious for Arfa to ask such a question because she is the same person who often justifies Muslim offering namaz on roads due to the supposed lack of space in mosques on Jummah and otherwise.

Arfa was strictly called out when she tried use the case of an elderly Muslim woman resident and say that even she is unable to walk to a masjid to offer namaz, so should a small mosque also be built.

Basically, Arfa has a problem with the construction of a Hindu temple, and the ‘trees would be felled’ is only a convenient excuse. It would have been absolutely fine with her if the Hindus agreed to the construction of a mosque as well.

Also, Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s use of a Muslim elderly lady’s inability to visit a mosque and offer namaz is ridiculous because in Islam, offering namaz at home is deemed superior and more rewarding for women, because most mosques do not allow the entry of women. In addition, they are also exempt from the obligation of congregational namaz that men have.

While The Wire’s propagandist attempted to invoke ‘democracy’ and ‘referendum for temple construction’ agenda, the local Hindus strongly objected, saying that this is a local issue that concerns the residents of the area and that Arfa Khanum should refrain from using the issue to run her political agenda.

“Don’t bring democracy into this. This is an issue of the temple. Let it stay like that. We very well know you are very much biased towards one side. Don’t impose it here. You are gradually taking the issue in that (Hindu-Muslim) direction.

Counter-protest and the background of the issue

While a significant section of local residents demands a temple, there is also a group of people opposing it, citing environmental concerns. On Sunday, a counter-protest was held against the “Scheme for Setting up Religious Places/ Sites” launched by the Noida Authority on 5th February 2026.

A petition has also been filed in the Allahabad High Court on behalf of  Sector 15A 59 locals.

Notably, the scheme to set up religious places was launched after some residents of two sectors – 15A and 93 requested temples on a plot in each of these sectors. In Sector 15A, the land is a 300-sq-m plot numbered 226B/1, worth Rs 2.77 crore. Meanwhile, the land in Sector 93 measures 600 sq m, with an estimated value of Rs 4.18 crore.

“The selected entity shall get the land for a lease of 90 years on an interview basis after the applications have been scrutinised by the screening committee of the Noida Authority. The date of the interviews is still awaited,” the scheme’s document states.

While those opposed to the scheme say that it is a ‘ploy’ to construct a temple on the parkland, the CEO of Noida Authority, Krishna Karunesh, said that the land in question is a “facility land” which can be used for various purposes, including community centres or religious sites.

“It is facility land. We have facility plots in nearly all sectors in Noida. These lands can be used for any facility, including an electric substation, a community centre, a skill development centre or a religious site. It can be anything – a temple, a mosque, a church or a gurdwara,” the Noida Authority CEO said, adding that temple construction was approved because residents demanded it; if they would oppose it now, the plan would be cancelled.

