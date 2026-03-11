Islamists have their loyalties exported to foreign countries and leaders. This misplaced loyalty often reflects in the unapologetic expression of support and solidarity of countries and leaders based on religion, even at the cost of undermining India’s foreign policy and national security. The same lot that was devastated and snivelling over the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, in Israeli strikes, has channelised their anti-Israel sentiments towards hatred against India’s defence manufacturing by targeting the India-Israel joint Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India drones manufacturing factory in Hyderabad.

While spreading anti-India hate, they are very conveniently forgetting they live in India, and defence manufacturing keeps their own homeland safe from external threats.

Indian Islamists are painting a dangerously distorted picture of the Adani-Elbit joint venture in Hyderabad. Social media is replete with videos and posts claiming that India is somehow actively exporting weapons, particularly Hermes 900 UAV drones, to Israel against Iran. They are fuelling hatred against India’s defence manufacturing amidst escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The insinuation is that the Hyderabad factory of the Adani-Elbit joint venture is enabling the Israeli aggression, first in Gaza, and now in Iran.

Islamists are writing posts and making emotional videos, often with exact location details of the Adani-Elbit JV’s Hyderabad factory. In one such post, a Muslim man named Mushir Khan claimed that Israel has been making drones and missiles in India for the last 11 years, and that these drones and missiles were used in Israel’s war against Palestine earlier, and are now being used against Iran. “Nobody likes it, when in your neighbourhood there is a factory making weapons for a foreign country,” he said.

One Anis Ahmed shared the same video on X. He wrote, “If, for the past 11 years, Gautam Adani and Israel have been collaborating in Hyderabad to build drone-missiles… and those very weapons are being used for genocide in the Gaza Strip and against Iran… then the question is, what message is being sent to the world by partnering with an illegitimate country? Why are Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab and Rahul Gandhi ji silent on this issue? Is this just a rumour… or a big truth that’s being suppressed?”

One Adil Siddiqui also amplified the distorted claim that “Israel is making missiles and drones in India,” to target Gaza and Iran, sharing Mushir Khan’s video.

Kavish Aziz, a notorious Islamist and Hindu-hater, also amplified the claim that Israel is making weapons in India, which are being used in Iran after Palestine.

“Do you know??? Israel has been manufacturing missiles and drones in Hyderabad for the past 11 years. Adani Defence formed a joint venture with Israel’s Elbit Systems in 2016 to manufacture the Hermes 900 drone. These are the drones that were used in the Palestine War and are now being used in the Iran War. Adani Defence also manufactures small arms such as the Tavor TAR-21, X-95 Tavor, Negev light machine gun, Galil ACE assault rifle, Galil DMR, and Masada pistol in collaboration with the Israeli arms industry. In 2020, a contract was signed for 16,479 Negev NG-7 LMGs for the Indian Army,” Aziz posted on 9th March.

India supplied Adani-Elbit-made drones and missiles to Israel against Palestine and Iran? Islamists go on propaganda overdrive to score Ummah points

Before delving into the mindset of these Islamists, who see even issues like defence manufacturing from an Islamic Ummah lens, it is imperative to make some facts clear.

The Adani-Elbit defence manufacturing facility in Hyderabad does not essentially make missiles.

Back in 2016, Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israeli defence manufacturer Elbit Systems had formed a joint venture, Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd to manufacture Hermes 900 Medium Altitude Long Endurance unmanned aerial vehicles in India. In 2018, the Adani Elbit JV opened its first UAV manufacturing facility in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The version of the Hermes 900 made in India by the JV is called Drishti 10. While the Indian armed forces are the company’s primary customer, it is free to export the drones as well.

It must be recalled that in 2024, the Indian Islamo-leftist cabal had been outraged over reports of India supplying 20 Hermes 900 drones manufactured at the Hyderabad Adani-Elbit facility to Israel. These, however, formed only a tiny chunk of India’s overall defence ecosystem. The Adani-Elbit defence manufacturing factory primarily caters to Indian defence needs, not those of Israel.

Those drones are primarily protecting India, where these Islamists live, and are meant to keep them safe.

The portrayal of India as a large weapons exporter to Israel is detached from reality. Contrary to the narrative that India has been arming Israel against Palestine first, and now Iran, India is Israel’s largest arms buyer, accounting for 34% of Israel’s total defence exports. Israel supplied India with Barak-8 missiles and Heron drones in recent years.

In the Gaza war’s case, India has explicitly stated that it will not directly supply arms or ammunition to Israel for immediate use in Gaza, and that all exports are governed by an end-user agreement. It was confirmed earlier by Adani Defence and Aerospace that Hermes 900 drones were purpose-built for surveillance and reconnaissance missions and cannot be used for attack roles.

Coming back to the Iran-Israel war, there is zero evidence that India has exported Hermes 900 drones or any ‘missiles’ to Israel for use against Iran. This entire claim that the Adani-Elbit defence manufacturing unit in Hyderabad is making drones for Israel’s war against Iran is an absolute propaganda spin.

Hermes 900 is an Israeli drone, and Israeli defence forces already use a large number of Hermes 900 drones and their earlier versions, like Hermes 450 drones made by Elbit in Israel. Hermes is actually one of the most widely used military drones in the world, and several countries have purchased it for their forces. Merely because the Hyderabad Adani-Elbit facility manufactures Hermes 900 drones, it does not automatically mean that India is exporting these drones to Israel for combat use in Iran.

The Muslim influence Mushir Khan relied on a ChatGPT response to his query about Israel using Hermes 900 surveillance drones in its offensive against Iran. However, the chatbot nowhere mentions that the drones used in anti-Iran operations are manufactured in India. It is obvious that Israel is using locally-made Hermes 900 UAVs, and yet, Khan and other Islamists are twisting facts to peddle a false and sinister narrative.

India maintains a balanced approach, whether it is in the context of the Israel-Palestine war or the ongoing war between Iran and Israel-US. The Modi government has maintained a balance in ties with Israel through defence tech partnerships, with Iran through energy and logistics ties, and Arab states via elaborate economic relations. India is the only country to have good relations with countries which have a historical enmity or are at war, be it Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Palestine, Thailand-Cambodia, and Israel-Iran, or Iran-Gulf countries.

Although the location of the Adani-Elbit defence manufacturing facility in Hyderabad is not secretive, highlighting map images comes across as an attempt to incite a protest or even an attack.

Framing the Adani-Elbit defence manufacturing joint venture between India and Israel as some sort of ‘betrayal’ to Iran is baseless, dishonest and essentially a betrayal by Indian Islamists against India. The propaganda being run by Indian Islamists is nothing short of a dog-whistling campaign designed to incite low-IQ communal hatred, paint a target on the Adani-Elbit manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, harm India’s own defence sector, and rally domestic and global outrage against India as a ‘war enabler’.

Islamists forget that they are living in a safer and stronger India, not war-torn Gaza or Iran

Weapons manufactured in a country not only keep that country safe, but they also buy crucial military leverage and strategic relations, making that nation stronger in combat and diplomacy. Any defence manufacturing plant in India that supplies to the Indian military and exports to other nations is an essential pillar that keeps India safer and stronger in the world.

These Islamists, who are safe in India, far away from war-torn Gaza, and Iran, are forgetting that it is a strong and stable India with healthy diplomatic and strategic relations that is making it possible.

India’s foreign and defence policy is not and should not be governed by the emotions or ‘religious’ sentiments of those who hold foreign leaders and countries in higher regard than their own country and its interests.

The Indian Islamist campaign against the India-Israel joint venture operating in Hyderabad is akin to the propaganda campaign that Pakistani jihadis have been doing since the war between Iran and Israel+America erupted in late February 2026. Pakistani propaganda social media accounts fabricated and amplified videos of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi ‘admitting’ that India aided Israeli attacks against Iran, framing these false statements as India’s ‘open betrayal’ against Iran to incite global hatred against India. This ‘India betrayed Iran’ rhetoric, rooted in falsehoods, speculations, and outright propaganda, is being pushed even as India offered sanctuary to at least three Iranian naval ships, with Iran even thanking New Delhi.

The Indian Islamists are proving to be no different from India-hating Pakistani jihadists. Their conduct is essentially a blend of ‘Islamic Ummah solidarity’ with Iran and Palestine, anti-Modi bias, and, of course, opportunistic rabble-rousing while forgetting the interests of their own nation. The Islamists know for sure that portraying the Modi government as ‘pro-Israel’ would automatically make them seem “anti-Muslim”. It is not that a significant section of Indian Muslims does not already see the BJP and the Modi government as ‘anti-Muslim’; however, the underlying motive of the ongoing propaganda seems not to be confined just to generating hatred against India’s defence manufacturing but appears to be extending to stirring unrest in the country.

It was seen how, after reports of the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in Israeli strikes emerged, protests by Shia Muslims erupted in Lucknow, Jammu and Kashmir, Kargil, and other areas. Many even expressed willingness to go to war-torn Iran and fight Israel and America for Khamenei, while most never even condemned the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Such religion-based support for foreign leaders and countries, even at the cost of going against India’s official foreign policy, is dangerous and treasonous.

Although the context varies, the pattern of dog-whistling is akin to what was seen during the Nupur Sharma ‘blasphemy’ episode back in 2022. The same Islamist lot had dog-whistled against the former BJP spokesperson for quoting a Quranic fact. In no time, ‘Sar tan se Juda’ calls began to be made by rioting Muslim mobs across the country, with outrage spilling over to Gulf nations. In what appears to be almost a redux of the Nupur Sharma episode, Islamists are now dog-whistling against the Hyderabad factory of the Adani-Elbit joint defence venture as a war between Iran and the US-Israel alliance rages on.