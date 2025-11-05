The decision to award rapper Hirandas Murali (30), better known by his stage name Vedan, best lyricist at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards on 3rd November has sparked a severe backlash and drawn condemnation. The anti-Hindu and controversial actor Prakash Raj presided over the award jury.

Vedan, who gained the recognition for Manjummel Boys “Kuthanthram” song, has encountered many charges of rape and sexual abuse. The victim, a former medical student asserted financial exploitation and several assaults in Kochi and Kozhikode. Now, many have questioned the morality and legitimacy of the state awards in light of the developments, particularly as candidates used to be excluded earlier because of pending legal proceedings.

The committee could not “pretend not to see the energy and struggle for survival in his songs,” Prakash Raj claimed, brazenly defending the decision and characterising Vedan’s work as the “voice of today’s generation.” He further alleged, “Vedan’s music embodies the dreams and frustrations of contemporary youth. Rap is the modern expression of rebellion and resilience, it deserves recognition,” asserting that the panel evaluated creative merit rather than personal rows.

Film director Ranjan Pramod, director Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, sound designer and director Nithin Lukose, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan as well as actor, writer and dubbing artist Baghyalakshmi constituted the jury.

Meanwhile, social media was soon inundated by netizens expressing their dissatisfaction and accusations aimed at the state government and Prakash Raj concerning their decision. An individual inquired as to why Vedan was even considered when the state’s purported policy is to exclude any candidate with criminal accusations.

Why was Vedan considered for awards? Thought it was state policy to exclude those who are accused in crime.

I mean wasn't that one of the reasons #Kammarasambhavam was sidelined!??

Just saying!#KeralaStateFilmAwards — Nikhil Muraleedharan (@nikhilmuraleed9) November 3, 2025

Another criticized the government and raised concerns about the message it conveyed by awarding Vedan even before the court delivered judgment in his cases. The person also questioned the “feminists” regarding their silence on this issue.

Shame on the Kerala Government for giving #KeralaFilmsStateAwards2025 to Vedan.



What message are you sending to society by giving him the Best Lyricist award before a court verdict in his cases? Why are feminists silent on this? pic.twitter.com/vgNSWCwWKl — Biju Vaisyathil (@Biju_Vaisyathil) November 3, 2025

A user pointed out the hypocrisy, noting that although numerous women in Malayalam cinema raised alarm over honouring Vairamuthu who has been accused of sexual harassment, no one challenged Prakash Raj for awarding Vedan who faces similar allegations.

While many Women in Malayalam cinema questioned awarding Vairamuthu (accused of sexual harassment), no one questioned jury chairman Prakash Raj for awarding Vedan, who faces similar accusations from several women. pic.twitter.com/dpuMDQfPda — SETHU (@KodappullySethu) November 4, 2025

A person remarked that awarding Vedan, even with pending criminal cases involving sexual allegations from several women sets a troubling precedent and expressed, “Shame on Kerala government.”

Shame on Kerala Govt! Honoring rapper Vedan with Best Lyricist award at State Film Awards despite pending criminal cases from sexual allegations by multiple women? Apology or not, this sets a dangerous precedent. Credibility zero pic.twitter.com/ZAXjchcmrq — Harish (@harish3912) November 4, 2025

A netizen stated that Vedan, a rapper recently apprehended for rape and possession of MDMA, received the award for best lyricist while a hijabi Muslim actress won the best actress award for her debut film, emphasizing how the awards have been influenced by leftist politics rather than merit.

Best Actress: Shamla Hamsa- a Muslim woman, always seen in hijab, wins for her first-ever film



Best Songwriter: Vedan- a rapper recently arrested for rape & possession of MDMA



These are this year’s Kerala State Film Awards — courtesy CPM Govt.



Politics over merit, yet again !! pic.twitter.com/qN365TFuZ3 — നചികേതസ് (@nach1keta) November 3, 2025

Congress MP Hibi Eden openly the rapper while others voiced displeasure and rage, arguing that it sent a negative message to society. Women’s organisations and feminist organisations have also been accused of keeping a “conspicuous silence” on the matter.

Vedan’s contentious history intertwined with grave accusations

A woman accused Vedan of sexual assualt between 2021 and 2023 in the name of of marriage, according to a police complaint submitted in July 2025. “We recorded his arrest after a thorough interrogation using a special questionnaire. We have also obtained digital evidence supporting the allegations,” informed Kochi city police.

The case started with a complaint from a female doctor who reported that Vedan feigned to befriend her, formed a relationship with her and then sexually assaulted her five times over the course of two years in the name of marriage. Additionally, she revealed that he took money from her under the guise of releasing a song. He was evading capture for several weeks and a look out notice was published against him to prevent him from leaving the country.

He faced similar accusations from two other victims. One woman unveiled that she approached Vedan while pursuing research in music. He then made sexual advances towards her in a hotel room after which she had to stop her work owing to the trauma. The second woman reported to have met Vedan at her friend’s house. She grew closer to him as a result of his music and political stance.

However, he proceeded to sexually harass her several times. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received their complaints via email. According to one of the allegations the assault happened in 2020 and the second incident took place in 2021.

Furthermore, Vedan was arrested in April for marijuana possession. The drugs were found when the Hill Palace police raided the rapper’s flat in Kochi’s Vyttila. An officer disclosed, “Vedan has admitted that he has been using drugs. We seized around 6 grams of marijuana from the apartment. We have recorded his arrest, and he will be released on station bail as the quantity of drugs seized is minimal.” A charge sheet was also submitted by the Hill Palace police to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thripunithura, in September.

The forest authorities in Ernakulam also nabbed Vedan for wearing a pendant with a tiger tooth. He was given a two-day remand in the forest department’s custody after appearing before the Perumbavoor First Class Judicial Magistrate Court. He was also taken to the Kodanad Malayatoor Divisional Forest Office for interrogation.

Vedan was even charged with defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and encouraging caste-based divisions by Palakkad Municipality council member VS Minimol. “The artist has made unsubstantiated, disrespectful and offensive remarks about the Prime Minister, which not only malign his personal and political image but also undermine the dignity of the highest constitutional office in the country,” she highlighted in her complaint.

Vedan started his career in 2020 with “Voice of the Voiceless” album and became popular for his alleged “anti-caste” raps. He produced independent songs and albums in addition to his contributions to Malayalam movies. Interestingly, the awards transpired a few days after his anticipatory bail requirements were relaxed by the Kerala High Court, enabling him to perform overseas. A final report on the matter has already been issued by the Thrikkakkara police.

Notably, the Malayalam film industry has been shaken by serious allegations of rape and sexual assault involving prominent figures, sending shockwaves throughout Mollywood.