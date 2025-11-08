On 6th November, Kushinagar District Court convicted Moinuddin Ansari of raping a minor and sentenced him to lifetime imprisonment along with Rs 5 lakh fine. Justice Dinesh Kumar-led single-judge bench pronounced the judgment.

Ansari was caught on camera committing a serious crime against a college student at the institution where he was employed as a faculty member. After the video went viral, Ansari was arrested and booked under Section 64(2) and 351(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 5(c) and 6 of the POCSO Act. The victim stated in court that Ansari, who was a faculty member at her school, gave her a drug-laced snack in his office within the school premises. She described entering an unconscious-like state after consuming it, during which Ansari assaulted her. The video depicting the incident was shared on the village WhatsApp group, from where the principal saw it.

During the hearing of the case, the court heard testimonies of ten witnesses including the victim, her father, police officials, Dr Vinisha who examined the victim, principal of the college Santosh Kumar Verma and others.

OpIndia accessed the judgment in the case.

Background of the case

On 8th April, it was reported that Kushinagar Police arrested a college teacher named Moinuddin Ansari was allegedly raping a Hindu minor girl. He was caught on camera raping the girl inside institution’s premises.

Kushinagar police have confirmed the incident and stated that they have taken cognisance of the social media post. A police investigation found that the video is from the Krishak Intermediate College, Malludih, under Kasaya police station limits.

About the incident

According to the court documents, the incident took place on 7th April 2025 at around 11 AM. The victim, who is 17 years old, had gone to the Krishak Intermediate College where Ansari, who was a teacher at the college, asked her to bring water and to eat a samosa that was there on the table. The victim ate the samosa and soon after went into an unconscious-like state. Ansari took advantage of the situation, removed her clothes and raped her. He made a video of the heinous act and threatened the victim that if she tells anyone about it, he would make the video viral.

What the victim said

In her statement in the court, the victim said, “I had gone to the school. Moinuddin Ansari is vice-principal at my school. The incident took place at around 11 AM on 7th April 2025. Moinuddin Ansari had asked me to bring water which I did. He then asked me to eat the samosa that was there on the table which I did as well. After eating the samosa, I started to feel dizzy. I was not fully unconscious. Ansari removed my clothes and raped me and secretly made a video.”

Source: Kushinagar District Court

She further told the court, “He threatened that if I tell anyone, he would make the video viral. When I came back home, I informed my father about the incident. My father filed a complaint at the police station and informed the college about the incident. A female police officer recorded my statement. She also took me to a government hospital for medical examination. My statement was recorded in front of the magistrate in a closed room. When the incident took place, I was 17 years old and studying in class 12.”

Statement by the medical examiner

In her statement, the medical examiner said that the victim informed her about the incident. When she asked the victim if she was physically assaulted, she said no. The victim told the medical examiner that she was raped and was feeling pain in the private parts. The medical examination took place 49 hours after the incident.

During the examination, samples including control blood sample, buccal swab and smear, nail clipping, hair with follicles, vaginal swab and smear were taken and sent to lab for testing.

Statement by the principal

In his statement, principal Santosh Kumar Verma informed the court that he came to know about the viral video on 7th April 2025. He recognised Ansari in the video and pointed out that the incident took place in the same room that was allotted to Ansari as he held additional responsibility for sports and scouting.

What did the defence say

During the hearing, defence claimed that the case filed against Ansari was a fake one and denied all the allegations. Ansari accused the principal of giving false statement over personal grudge against him and claimed the case was filed against him as part of a conspiracy. He even claimed that the video, that had gone viral on social media, was fake.

The defence further stated it was unclear who made the video and there was no mention of the victim being under the influence of any drug in the medical report.

Defence also raised objection over the FIR as there was overwriting and claimed it was modified as part of conspiracy against him. He also pointed out there was no mention of making the video viral in the FIR. Defence further raised objection on why the victim’s brother, mother and sister were not made witnesses and questioned the authenticity of the fact that the victim went to her father to tell about the incident and not her mother or sister. The defence claimed that as no biological fluids were found or matched with Ansari, the case was fake.

Observation by the court

Notably, the court categorically said that the FIR is not “encyclopedia”. It is not essential that the FIR has all the details of the incident. The overwriting, that Ansari’s counsel raised objection on, was done by the complainant over the date “7” which, the court observed, could have been done to correct a mistake. The court further noted that people coming from rural background are not expected to take care of all the legal aspects while writing the complaint. The court said minor mistakes do not make the victim’s testimony unreliable.

Though it was unclear who made the video, the viral video of the incident was accepted by the court as evidence. Furthermore, the video was shared in a WhatsApp group of the villagers. Principal of the college, Santosh Verma, saw the video in that group.

Source: Kushinagar District Court

The court further dismissed the objection raised on not making mother, sister and brother witnesses stating that if the victim’s testimony is found to be true by the court, there is no need to make family members witnesses.

While dismissing the objection that no biological fluid was found on the victim, the court noted that sperm can be taken from the vagina of the victim even after 24 to 48 hours of the incident only if the vagina is not washed. As the medical examination was done 49 hours after the incident, the victim could have washed her private parts and taken a bath. It could be the reason no biological fluid was found.

In its judgment, the court referred to verses from the Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas to highlight the traditional Indian perspective on the respect and sanctity accorded to women. Citing “यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते रमन्ते तत्र देवता” from the Manusmriti, the court noted that where women are honoured, divinity flourishes. Further quoting from the Ramcharitmanas, “अनुज बधू भगिनी सुत नारी। सुनु सठ कुमति सम ए चारी।।

इन्हहि कु दृष्टि बिलोकइ जोई। ताहि बधे कच्छु पाप न होई।”, it explained that those who cast an evil gaze upon women such as one’s brother’s wife, sister, daughter, or son’s wife deserve no pardon for their act, and punishing such offenders is not considered sinful. These citations were used to emphasise how Indian scriptures have long upheld women’s dignity as sacred and inviolable.

Source: Kushinagar District Court

The court further stated, “In Indian culture, the relationship between a teacher and a disciple is not limited merely to education, but is a sacred and profound bond that promotes character building, as well as moral and spiritual growth. The teacher is regarded as a revered figure who guides the disciple on the right path and imparts knowledge. The disciple, in turn, is expected to show complete faith and respect towards the teacher and to follow their instructions with sincerity. The purpose of this tradition is to instil knowledge for self-realisation and to maintain balance in life.”

Judgment

In its verdict, the court sentenced the accused Moinuddin Ansari to lifetime imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life under Section 6 of the POCSO Act for committing sexual offence against a minor. He was also fined Rs 5,00,000 and in case of non-payment, he would face an additional two years of imprisonment. Furthermore, he was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 351(3) of BNSS with a further six months of imprisonment in default of payment. The court directed that 70% of the fine amount be provided to the victim as compensation through the District Legal Services Authority. The sentence shall run concurrently with any previous sentence awarded to the accused.

Click on the link to read the judgment.