Social media has recently been abuzz with intriguing and captivating visuals of a mysterious celebration happening in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. The dreamy pictures and videos showed masked people dressed in woollen attire with kaleidoscopic, intricate patterns and layers of ornate jewellery, dancing to the beats of local music.

The pictures captured by travellers depict a winter festival called Raulane, celebrated in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The vibrant mountain festival is deeply rooted in the folklore and spiritual tradition of the local people, and offers a glimpse into their centuries-old culture. Raulane is a sacred tradition that is observed in honour of the mystical fairies, who are believed to protect the people living in the villages of Kinnar during piercing winters. Locals believe that mystical fairies, called Saunis, are celestial beings who descend from the mountains to offer protection and warmth to them during harsh winters. The festival forms a bridge between the locals and the mystical fairies and marks an expression of the former’s gratitude towards the latter.

The locals, who take part in the celebration, are not just performers dressed in vibrant ensembles; they are people for whom the festival is a way to connect with their roots and preserve their unique culture. The celebration also marks a seasonal transition and offers a farewell to the mystical fairies as the spring season approaches.

In the festival, men, selected through ancestral customs, dress as Raula, meaning ‘groom’, and Raulane, meaning ‘bride’, in heavy Kinnauri woollen fabrics. After donning the traditional attire, the participants transition into ritual figures, who act as intermediaries between the locals and the Saunis. The celebration begins with an announcement- “Two men will be married”. This is not an actual marriage between two men, but a symbolic ceremony to represent the union of mystical spirits.

The celebration includes a cheerful procession, filled with laughter, local songs and prayers. The laughter of the Raula represents an assurance of an abundant harvest in the coming season. After the festivities begin, the pair of Raula and Raulane visit the ancient Nagin Narayan temple. The celebration peaks inside the temple, filling the entire atmosphere with a deep spiritual energy. In the temple premises, the Raulas and the Raulanes perform a slow and intuitive dance, which is believed to open a gateway between the humans and the celestial Saunis.

For centuries, the ancient sacred festival remained a private communal celebration. However, with increased tourism and social media, the festival has now garnered the attention of the outside world. But the locals have been guarding the sacred tradition with great dedication and faith.