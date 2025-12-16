The Dhurandhars that helped make Bangladesh: How RAW played a crucial role before the 1971 war, and ensured India’s decisive victory

The 16th of December is celebrated as Vijay Diwas or Victory Day in India and Bangladesh, as the Indian Armed Forces, joined by Bangladeshi freedom fighters, defeated the occupying forces of Pakistan in 1971. The nine-month-long bloodied war culminated in India’s decisive victory and the liberation of Bangladesh. Thousands of Indian bravehearts attained martyrdom in the 1971 War. The sacrifices of the war heroes are remembered and duly glorified. However, there were unknown ‘Dhurandhars’ of RAW who silently but effectively ensured India’s decisive triumph.

The 1962 Sino-Indian War and the 1965 Indo-Pak War necessitated the establishment of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in 1968. Rameshwar Nath Kao, the architect of RAW, built India’s external intelligence agency from scratch, recruiting talent, cultivating assets and setting up covert operations capabilities. RN Kao forged RAW as a formidable force in gathering foreign intelligence and conducting clandestine operations in the national interest.

Brewing unrest in East Pakistan, the early warnings and RAW’s strategic foresight

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan was carved out of an undivided India in 1947 on Islamic lines. Since its very creation, Pakistan was dominated by the army leadership, and this dominance turned into a Frankenstein monster for Pakistan. The people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) were subjected to constant political, economic, religious, linguistic and cultural discrimination from West Pakistan. There was increasing resentment among the East Pakistani populace against the discriminatory West Pakistan occupational forces.

While the direct intervention of the Indian Army on 3rd December 1971 is well-known, the preceding phase of RAW undertaking guerrilla operations in East Pakistan remains a hidden but glorious chapter that not only Indians but also Bangladeshis should know.

In the general elections held in 1970, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won 167 out of 169 seats in East Pakistan. Awami League was legally entitled to form the government, however, West Pakistani leadership, including President Yahya Khan and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, refused to cede power. This stirred massive protests. In response, the Pakistani forces launched the brutal Operation Searchlight, killing, raping and brutalising Bengali civilians, intellectuals, students, and Hindus. The Pakistani barbarian forces committed a genocide of more than 3 million people. The barbarity of Pakistani forces at Yahya Khan’s behest resulted in the exodus of over 10 million Bengalis from their homeland.

The RAW had informed the Indian government as early as April 1969 about the brewing unrest in East Pakistan and the growing resentment among Bengalis against the discriminatory and oppressive dominance of Urdu-speaking Punjabi West Pakistani leadership. RAW predicted that the Pakistani forces might resort to violence, which may trigger a revolt and give strength to demands for East Pakistan’s independence. RN Kao, the RAW chief, advised Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to keep the option of direct intervention open. RAW’s foresight allowed India to prepare not only militarily but also diplomatically for the eventual and decisive military intervention.

The Indian intelligence agency infiltrated networks in East Pakistan and gathered real-time intelligence on Pakistani defence movements, political suppressions, and oppression of the Bengali people.

The KAO Plan, training and arming of the Mukti Bahini

RN Kao had chalked out a strategic blueprint, which came to be known as the ‘Kao Plan’ or the ‘Kao Bangla Plan’, to exploit Pakistan’s vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities included geographical separation, economic disparities, ethnic, linguistic and cultural differences, and most importantly, the West Pakistani leadership’s disdain and oppressive conduct against the Bengalis. The ‘Kaoboys’ of RAW collected intelligence, executed covert operations and orchestrated psychological warfare.

One of the most significant contributions of the RAW in the liberation of Bangladesh was its role in training and arming Mukti Bahini, the Bengali guerrilla force which fought for Bangladesh’s independence. From early 1971 onwards, the RAW set up secret training camps under Operation Jackpot, along the India-East Pakistan border. The RAW and the Indian Army trained over 83,000 to 1,00,000 Bengali freedom fighters, including a specialised Mujib Bahini comprising 10,000 youths, the armed group loyal to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Mukti Bahini operatives were trained in guerrilla tactics, sabotage and intelligence gathering. Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora oversaw the training and activities of the Mukti Bahini.

Mukti Bahini fighters during a training session somewhere in erstwhile East Pakistan. (Source: Daily Star)

The RAW coalesced its brains, weaponry and logistics with the courage and quest for freedom of the Bengali fighters. The Mukti Bahini undertook hit-and-run attacks, sabotaged crucial infrastructure like power plants, and looted weapons from police stations, and sometimes even tied down Pakistani troops, blasted railway lines and bridges to weaken the defences of the oppressive Pakistan Army and disrupt connectivity.

The frequent guerrilla attacks by the Mukti Bahini left the Pakistani forces in a constant state of fear and anxiety. The West Pakistani authorities began losing control of their police station, and after a point, there was a complete administrative collapse in the rural areas. To tackle this, the Pakistani government forces formed auxiliary units like the Razakars, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams. The Pakistani government wanted to regain administrative authority through these units; however, this strategy backfired spectacularly, as Mukti Bahini fighters easily targeted the Islamist fanatics of these auxiliary forces.

The slogans of ‘Joy Bangla’ and flags of what Bengali fighters would call their independent country, Bangladesh, began giving nightmares to the Pakistani oppressive forces. The Indian RAW waged a psychological and sonic warfare against the Pakistani forces prior to the full-scale military invasion. The RAW helped the Bengali freedom fighters use slogans, rumours to counter Pakistani state propaganda, leaflets, sounds, songs and other forms of symbolism to crush the morale of Pakistani oppressive forces, sending out a message that their days in East Pakistan are numbered.

Mukti Bahini fighters in Jessore, East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Source: The Daily Star

However, RAW’s involvement was not confined only to training the Bengali fighters for armed struggle, but it also involved Bengali civil servants and bureaucrats in both West and East Pakistan. These assets provided crucial insider intelligence to RAW, which was then funnelled back to the Bengali freedom fighters on the ground.

The ’Ganga’ false flag operation, Operation Eagle and counter-insurgency in the Northeast: When RAW went ‘raw’ to inflict an unforgettable blow to Pakistan

Besides the recruiting and training of Bangladeshi youth for the Mukti Bahini, and waging sophisticated psychological war, the RAW conducted many lesser discussed high-impact operations that startled Pakistani forces, disrupted their logistics and crushed their morale.

RN Kao knew that Pakistan was shifting army personnel in large numbers to East Pakistan by air route. In response, the RAW Chief planned an operation to halt these overflights on Indian soil.

On 30th January 1971, RAW orchestrated the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane “Ganga” from Srinagar to Lahore. The hijackers, who posed a Kashmiri separatists, freed the passengers and set the plane ablaze. The Indian government then used this incident as a pretext to ban Pakistani overflights on Indian soil. This move dramatically restricted Pakistan’s ability to transport troops and supplies from West to East Pakistan. While Pakistan had to use a significantly longer, 5,500 km sea route as an alternative, the logistical chokehold created by India played a key role in isolating Pakistani forces in the East and delaying their movement.

After Yahya Khan returned from Dhaka to Karachi in March 1971, the Pakistani forces began the genocide of the Bengali people in East Pakistan. The RAW informed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that the Pakistan Army was planning to arrest him. Rahman sent his confidantes into hiding but stayed back at his Dhanmondi residence. On 26th March 1971, Rahman was arrested. RAW intercepted Pakistan Army’s “the bird is caged” message, and the Indian media amplified this news all over the world.

As the Pakistani forces intensified their crackdown on Bengalis and unleashed genocide, the Indian government knew that the time had come for India to intervene in East Pakistan to save the Bengali people.

Notably, the genocide and rape of the Bengali people of the then East Pakistan was spearheaded by former Army chief General Yahya Khan. Even as per the conservative estimates, over 200,000 Bengalis were killed, and in a deliberate campaign of genocidal rape, Pakistani military personnel and the Razakars raped between 200,000 and 400,000 Bengali women and girls. The horror was such that Bengali women lay like corpses while Pakistani men raped them.

When PM Indira Gandhi discussed what would be India’s strategy against Pakistan in a military intervention, the RAW chief was entrusted with the job of preparing the ground for the Indian Army to inflict the final and decisive blow on the Pakistani oppressive forces. RN Kao and his ‘Kaoboys’ K Sankaran Nair, head of Pakistan desk, PN Banerjee, head of Bangladesh operation, and Brigadier MBK Nair, head of technical division of RAW, ensured all preparations were made.

A Bangladesh government-in-exile was formed in Calcutta in April 1971, and Mujib Nagar was named its capital. In addition, a Bangladesh radio station was started in Mujib Nagar to keep the East Pakistani people informed about the plans of the Bangladeshi government-in-exile. Interestingly, PN Banerjee, joint director of RAW at Calcutta, was the overall in-charge of this government.

Besides, the RAW launched Operation Eagle in collaboration with the Special Frontier Force (SFF), a Tibetan paramilitary unit which operated under the RAW’s command. This operation by the RAW targeted the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT). Under the leadership of Brigadier Sujan Singh Uban, the SFF commandos conducted sabotage, dismantling major bridges and harassing Pakistani units, including the 97 Independent Brigade and 2 Commando Battalion. Brigadier acted on RN Kao’s “Uban, sabotage and harass them. Get into their heads. Destroy what you can. Bring back the Chittagong Hill Tracts” message and executed one of the most secret missions undertaken by RAW.

While Operation Eagle inflicted minimal damage to India, with only 56 dead and 190 wounded, it successfully foiled the intrusion of Pakistani forces into the territory of Myanmar. This operation significantly contributed to the overall collapse of Pakistan’s control in the region and India’s eventual victory in the Bangladesh Liberation War. To prevent a multi-front war and to secure India’s eastern borders, RAW mounted counter-insurgency operations against Naga and Mizo insurgents who were receiving support from China and Pakistan.

Relishing in the delusion of military and Muslim ‘martial race’ superiority as well as ridiculous ‘Kalma ki Taqat’ superpower, despite losing to India twice before, the Pakistani Armed Forces and President Yahya Khan were quite relaxed and self-assured. However, RN Kao was observing the game. On 3rd December 1971, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launched ‘Operation Chengiz Khan’, a series of pre-emptive airstrikes targeting multiple Indian airfields in the western sector. These strikes marked the official beginning of the Indo-Pakistan War.

Pakistan deployed over 50 aircraft, including F-86 Sabres, B-57 Canberras, and Mirage IIIs, to target runways, radar installations, and aircraft hangars. The PAF wanted to disrupt IAF operations; however, what stood between PAF’s nefarious designs and IAF’s assets was R.N. Kao and his RAW. The spymaster had already anticipated pre-emptive strikes by the PAF and informed the relevant Indian authorities, thus helping mitigate the impact of the airstrikes. The PAF’s airstrikes failed to inflict major blows to the IAF, while the IAF responded with the destruction of multiple Pakistani planes.

The RAW Chief, RN Kao, had, in a 24-page secret note written to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 4th January 1971, warned that Pakistan could launch a military attack on India to divert attention. The Indian forces acted on the RAW Chief’s intel and protected its assets, knowing that PAF could launch airstrikes anytime. In fact, it is reported that when 48 hours passed with Indian men-in-uniform waiting for a PAF attack on airfields across North India, the air chief grew doubtful and asked Kao about it. The RAW Chief asked the Air Force to wait for another 24 hours for the PAF airstrikes, and the very next day, the PAF launched an attack, only to have its four fighter jets shot down and inflict little damage to Indian airfields.

RN Kao’s proactive warnings not only blunted Pakistan Air Force’s offensive but also positioned India favourably on the global stage, as Pakistan’s aggression justified India’s entry into the war.

RAW made sure India got decisive victory against Pakistan and facilitated the liberation of Bangladesh

The Research and Analysis Wing’s multifaceted efforts, be it early warnings, training and logistical support to Bengali freedom fighters, covert disruptions, diplomatic manoeuvring or psychological warfare, the ‘Dhurandhar’s of RAW ensured that when the Indian Armed Forces entered the war, India proceeded to swift and decisive victory.

Consequently, the Indo-Pakistan War lasted just 13 days and culminated in the surrender and pant-removal ceremony of 93,000 Pakistani troops in Dhaka on 16th December 1971.

In outcome of the valour and sacrifices of the Indian forces and Bengali freedom fighters, a free and independent Bangladesh came into existence.

Despite being a newly formed agency, RAW proved that it can not only protect India’s territorial integrity but also come to the rescue of our neighbours facing oppression.

While Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, once said that “No power on earth can undo Pakistan”, India, the very power from which Pakistan was carved out, undid half of Pakistan, ridiculing Jinnah’s remarks in over two decades of Pakistan’s creation.