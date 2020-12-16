Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Home News Reports On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

The war between India and Pakistan broke out after the Indian government decided to act against the atrocities of Pakistan, which had unleashed terror on its own population living in East Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan Army
Pakistan's Lt Gen Niazi signing the Instrument of Surrender under the gaze of Indian Army's Lt Gen Aurora/ Image Source: independentbd
140

On December 16, the nation celebrates the ‘Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

It was on this day in 1971 that Pakistan was humiliated by the Indian Army. The Indian Army surrounded Dhaka and issued an ultimatum to Pakistan Lieutenant-General to surrender, who did so without any fight. The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh. 

At the end of the war, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were captured by the Indian Army. As a result of waging a war on its own people in East Pakistan, Pakistan Army had lost nearly 8,000 soldiers and nearly 25,000 wounded. Around 3,000 Indian soldiers died and 12,000 others were wounded in the war.

Here is a rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering before the Indian Army after their defeat in the India-Pakistan war of 1971 that led to the creation of a new country Bangladesh.

The war between India and Pakistan broke out after the Indian government decided to act against the atrocities of Pakistan, which had unleashed terror on its own population living in East Pakistan. Following the massive human rights abused by the Pakistani Army that led to the mass exodus of population from East Bengal, the Indira Gandhi-led Indian government took a decisive step to act against Pakistan to save Bengali Muslims and Hindus.

On December 3, 1971, a war broke out between two countries and continued for the next two weeks. The war fought between India and Pakistan lasted for merely 13 days and the Pakistan army capitulated before Indian forces. It was the Indian Army’s one of the biggest victories ever made against Pakistan.

The war resulted in the independence of East Pakistan which was then recognized as Bangladesh.

This battle is also considered to be one of the most violent wars of the recent past, as it witnessed large-scale atrocities and human rights abuse by the rogue Pakistan Army. Following the outbreak of war, as many as 10 million people in East Pakistan became refugees.

A genocide was carried out by the Pakistan Army in present-day Bangladesh. It is estimated that at least 3 million Bengali Muslims residing in East Pakistan was butchered by the Pakistan Army. Under ‘Operation Searchlight’, the Pakistan Army carried out a genocide against Bengali Muslims and Hindus living in erstwhile East Pakistan, who fought seeking independence from Pakistan to form a new nation Bangladesh.

There was also the systematic annihilation of the Bengali people by the Pakistani army during the Bangladesh Liberation War. With the help of Indian Army, Bangladesh obtained its freedom and declared independence on 16 December 1971.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindia pakistan war 1971, bangladesh liberation day, east pakistan, east bengal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.
Read more
Opinions

Dear liberals, “EU disinfo report” proves you hate India, not just Modi

Abhishek Banerjee -
At what point would you admit that liberals are trying to defame India, not just Modi?
Read more

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself

Delhi Police detains Umar Khalid’s mother and sister during protests to mark one year of Islamist violence at Jamia University

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots case where he is alleged to have conspired to unleash riots in the national capital.

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

OpIndia Explains Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Tamil Nadu: DMK leader arrested for involvement in a prostitution racket

OpIndia Staff -
The Madurai police busted a prostitution ring on the outskirts of Madurai and arrested eight people including DMK leader Poosamalai.
Read more
News Reports

On Vijay Diwas, watch rare footage of Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian Armed Forces after the humiliating defeat in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, led by General AA Khan Niazi along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more
Opinions

Dear liberals, “EU disinfo report” proves you hate India, not just Modi

Abhishek Banerjee -
At what point would you admit that liberals are trying to defame India, not just Modi?
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: One tribal minor girl gang-raped and another pressured to convert, 14 ABVP workers arrested during protest demanding justice

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
500 ABVP workers surrounded the collectorate and raised slogans against the Congress-led Chhattisgarh govt and the police administration
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi border areas

OpIndia Staff -
A Supreme Court bench bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the petition.
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police detains Umar Khalid’s mother and sister during protests to mark one year of Islamist violence at Jamia University

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots case where he is alleged to have conspired to unleash riots in the national capital.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,593FollowersFollow
21,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com