Illegal Christian conversion has become a burning issue in the eastern region of Gujarat and the Dang and Tapi regions of South Gujarat. The number of churches in areas has mushroomed significantly in the past few years, and most of them have been accused of being involved in illegal conversion. Recently, it came to the knowledge of Hindus in Vahar village, near Umarpada in Surat, that preparations were underway to build a church without obtaining proper permission. The local Hindus strongly protested against the construction of the church and raised the matter with the authorities. As a result, the construction of the church was halted.

Vahar village has a majority Hindu population. The number of people in the villages who converted from Hinduism to Christianity is negligible. Nevertheless, the village priest began preparations to build a church in a field. When the Hindus in the village came to know about the construction of the church, they investigated and found that no permission had been obtained from the Panchayat for the construction, nor had the villagers been informed.

Fearing that the church would promote conversion among villagers, local Hindus, joined by Dev Birsa Sena, a long-active force in the tribal region, lodged strong protests against the upcoming church. Along with village Hindu leaders, Dev Birsa Sena submitted a petition to the Umarpada block administration, opposing the construction of the church and demanding its immediate halt. They also warned to launch a vigorous agitation if appropriate action was not taken.

After opposition by villagers, Christian pastor pledges not to build the church

After receiving the petition of the villagers, the Umarpada Mamlatdar referred the matter to the District Magistrate. Following the protest by Hindus, the Christian pastor, who was planning to construct the church, relented. He met the village sarpanch and other leaders, and pledged not to build the church, urging the villagers to withdraw their petition.

After receiving assurances that no illegal church would be built in the village, the villagers withdrew the petition. Speaking to OpIndia, a village leader said, “Despite the low Christian population in the village, a church was being constructed on a farm without permission, to which we objected. After the objection, we were assured that no such construction would take place. The petition that was submitted earlier has been withdrawn”.

Leaders of Vahar village reached the Mamlatdar’s office to submit their applications.

Umarpada block official, R.K. Chaudhary, told OpIndia that the matter has now been resolved with the intervention of the Gram Panchayat and therefore, no action was required at the block level. An petition was submitted by villagers to the District Magistrate regarding the construction of the church. However, since the matter has been resolved, a report about the same would be forwarded to the district admininstration.

Chirag Vasava, President of the Umarpada unit of the Dev Birsa Sena, said in a statement, “We continue to work in tribal areas to preserve tribal culture and customs. Recently, the people of Vahar village drew our attention to an illegal church being built in the village and also expressed the fear of future conversion activities there.”

Chirag Vasava, Umarpada, Dev Birsa Army.

He further said, “When the matter came to our attention, we, with the support of the villagers, submitted a petition to the Umarpada block administration. Subsequently, we were assured at the Gram Panchayat meeting that no church would be built. If any such illegal activity continues, Dev Birsa Sena will strongly raise the issue.”

It is worth noting that there have been several similar cases in the past where a church is illegally constructed in a village and then illegal conversion activities are gradually introduced there. Demographic changes have also been observed in many villages in Tapi and Dang. Now, this menance is spreading to other areas as well, but due to the vigilance of local Hindus and the organisation, one village was saved from the threat of conversion.