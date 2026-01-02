The Islamo-leftists never leave one of their own behind, at least not in rhetoric, even if that person is a terror sympathiser, secessionist or an accused riot mastermind. Incarcerated for over five years now, Umar Khalid, the accused mastermind of the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots, continues to garner support from local as well as foreign left liberal media and politicians. In a latest episode of the ‘Free Umar Khalid’ drama, 8 US lawmakers have penned a letter to the Indian government demanding bail and a free trial for Umar Khalid.

The letter dated 30th December 2025 has been signed by rabid anti-India Islamist Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, Jim McGovern, Jamie Raskin, Chris Van Hollen, Peter Welch, Jan Schakowsky, and Lloyd Doggett.

In the letter addressed to India’s ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Democrat representatives wrote, “We write to you as Members of the United States Congress to express our continued concern regarding the prolonged pre-trial detention of individuals charged in connection with the February 2020 violence in Delhi, including student activist and scholar Umar Khalid.”

The Democrat lawmakers invoked ‘democracy’, ‘freedom’, ‘rule of law’, ‘human rights’, ‘pluralism’ to sermonise the Indian government into believing that Umar Khalid is innocent and thus, should be released. Sounding like defence lawyers hired by Khalid, the signatories of the letter, claimed that the anti-CAA protests were ‘peaceful’ and even painted Muslims as the victims of the anti-Hindu riots in 2020.

Jim McGovern even called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) “fundamentally discriminatory just because the law excludes Muslims, the provision to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Islamic or Muslim majority neighbouring countries. The Democrats, however, failed to explain how Muslims can be persecuted in Islamic countries for being Muslims. Apparently, Democrats consider the application of common sense in the context of Muslims as ‘fundamentally discriminatory’.

Earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over 5 years without trial. @RepRaskin & I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail & a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law. pic.twitter.com/tBIbG1aOwc — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) December 30, 2025

The Democrat representatives seemingly attributed Umar Khalid’s prolonged incarceration to the state’s unfairness, lack of due process, and even tried to advocate for his innocence. However, contrary to the false narrative peddled by Islamo-leftists to garner support and sympathy for Umar Khalid, OpIndia has reported earlier that out of the 14 adjournments in 2023 and 2024, 7 delays and adjournments were sought by Umar Khalid himself. It therefore becomes evident that the withdrawal was certainly not because of the famed “delay” in hearing. While the Islamo-leftist ecosystem continues to cry ‘injustice’, it is the alleged failed forum shopping attempts of the accused’s lawyer that have Khalid rotting in jail for so long.

In fact, former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, had also said earlier this year that the real problem lies in the mindset of some lawyers and political groups who want their cases heard only by certain judges. Highlighting what OpIndia has reported multiple times, the former CJI said that court records showed that Khalid’s legal team, led by Sibal, had sought at least seven adjournments before finally withdrawing the bail plea in February 2024, citing “a change in circumstances.”

The US lawmakers also painted Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Khalid Saifi as ‘victims’ of freedom of religion or belief violations by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). This came even as Sharjeel Imam called for separating India’s chicken’s neck corridor that connects mainland India with the northeast states, Gulfisha Fatima is accused of inciting Muslim women to partake in violent protests in 2020 and attack police with sticks, red chilli powder, etc, and Abdul Khalid Saifi is accused of raising and collecting funds for arranging guns and “managing protest sites”.

Not to forget, the USCIRF itself has a history of peddling anti-India propaganda and glorifying Islamic extremists as ‘activists’ while villainising Hindus and the democratically elected Modi government, all in the name of analysing religious freedom in India.

The signatories of the outrageous letter painted Muslims and the instigators of the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots as victims, insinuating that somehow Hindus were behind the riots. However, they made no mention of Delhi, where the Police Head Constable and an Intelligence Bureau Constable were killed in the riots.

The action follows New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, notorious for peddling anti-Hindu and anti-India propaganda, reportedly writing a letter to Umar Khalid expressing solidarity.

As it is evident that the letter signed by the Democratic lawmakers is riddled with bias and a Muslim victimhood agenda, it is pertinent to know who these lawmakers are.

Jim McGovern: Opposing CAA, anti-conversion laws, advocating for designating India as country of concern for religious freedom and to now crying for Umar Khalid

James Patrick McGovern, commonly known as Jim McGovern, represents the Massachusetts 2nd congressional district since 2013. He has been a vocal critic of the Modi government and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). McGovern has on multiple occasions claimed that human rights, religious freedom, and democracy are deteriorating under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Back in January 2022, Jim McGovern, who co-chairs the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, addressed a Special Congressional Briefing called to commemorate India’s 73rd Republic Day. McGovern claimed that the Modi government is promoting Hindu nationalist policies, and religious freedom and human rights were backsliding. He also amplified the false and alarmist narrative peddled by the Indian Islamo-leftists that the Citizenship Amendment Act, when combined with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) proposal, would institutionalise discrimination against Muslims. This briefing was attended by Hamid Ansari, the former Vice President of India.

Notably, this briefing was organised by a coalition of 17 US-based ‘rights’ organisations, including IAMC, HfHr, Sikh Coalition, among others. Most of these organisations have earned notoriety by peddling anti-Hindu and anti-India narratives and indulging in lobbying activities in the US to undermine American Hindus.

“For the first time in 2019, a law was passed that links citizenship to religious identity. There is every reason to fear that this change, combined with the proposal for a National Register of Citizens institutionalizes discrimination against Muslims,” McGovern said.

McGovern’s remarks came even as the CAA was absolutely unrelated to the NRC and had nothing to do with Indian Muslims. The CAA was notified in 2024, and so far, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other Hindu and other persecuted religious minorities who fled their home country to escape persecution at the hands of Muslims simply for being Hindus are being granted Indian citizenship. Not a single Indian citizen has lost their citizenship.

Questions arose back in 2019 as to why Muslims were excluded from eligible religious communities, particularly when Shias and Ahmadis are persecuted in Pakistan; however, their exclusion did not stem from any discriminatory mindset but from the fact that, despite persecution, Shias and Ahmadis identify as Muslims. Thus, their persecution becomes a sectarian violence issue and not an issue of religious minorities being persecuted by the majority.

This was important to discuss because Jim McGovern, in the recent letter he signed seeking bail and a fair trial for Umar Khalid, continues to push the lie that CAA is ‘discriminatory’.

He also framed the Indian government’s decision to refuse renewal of the foreign-funding license for the Missionaries of Charity, the Christian organisation founded by ‘Mother’ Teresa, as “discrimination against Christians”.

McGovern, however, did not delve into the fact that the denial of FCRA license renewal was not any act of discrimination but because the organisation failed to submit some necessary documents. Within days of submitting complete documents, the license was restored.

“The concern about discrimination based on religious identity [was] so great that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has recommended that India be designated a Country of Particular Concern,” McGovern asserted.

He had also cried hoarse about the UAPA and other strict anti-terrorism laws enacted by the Modi government, claiming that such laws are misused to target journalists, activists, attorneys, and other civilians.

Condemning the so-called ‘targeting of journalists, activists and other dissenters, under the UAPA and other such laws, McGovern said, “This kind of misguided anti-terrorism legislation is not the sign of a healthy democracy. We cannot be silent when measures are taken that discriminate against whole populations or when inflammatory language is used that could incite violence against those populations.”

He completely disregarded the fact that journalists, activists, and any civilian, for that matter, are not immune to prosecution over anti-national activities. Those booked under the UAPA and other stringent provisions were not targeted for their journalistic work or activism but for alleged involvement in activities jeopardising India’s national security and/or territorial integrity.

Jim McGovern also coddles inherently anti-Hindu entities like the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). Back in 2016, the IAMC testified before the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission in Washington, DC, at the hearing titled ‘Challenges & Opportunities: The Advancement of Human Rights in India. McGovern echoed the IAMC’s propaganda about discrimination against religious ‘minorities’.

The Indian American Muslim Council is reported to have links with the banned Islamic terror outfit, Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Interestingly, Umar Khalid’s father, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, is a former member of SIMI. In November 2025, the Fraternity Movement, the student wing of the Welfare Party of India, participated in the ‘anti-air pollution’ protests in Delhi. Pollution, however, was only a ruse for Urban Naxals to protest against the elimination of notorious Naxalite Madvi Hidma. It is interesting to note that Umar Khalid’s father, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, is a key member of the Welfare Party of India.

Besides, the Indian American Muslim Council has ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) through its founder, Shaik Ubaid. The IAMC is a Jamat-e-Islami-backed lobbyist organisation claiming to be a rights advocacy group.

In the past, it had reportedly collaborated with and even paid money to various groups in the USA to get India blacklisted by the USCIRF (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom). IAMC had been caught spreading fake news and misinformation to further the Islamist cause in India. It had also been slapped with the UAPA in 2021. The IAMC often publishes dubious reports and propaganda materials slandering American Hindus and Hindus in India, under the pretext of countering ‘Hindu nationalism’. The IAMC had also backed Zohran Mamdani, another anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda peddler.

In 2019, after the Modi government abrogated Article 370 and 35A, discontinuing Jammu and Kashmir’s “special status”, McGovern claimed that India was indulging in massive human rights violations by detaining politicians, restricting ground access to journalists, and using ‘brute force’ against protestors.

McGovern, along with other signatories of the Umar Khalid letter, Jamie Raskin, Jan Schakowsky, Lloyd Doggett, had cosponsored a House resolution “Urging the Republic of India to end the restrictions on communications and mass detentions in Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible and preserve religious freedom for all residents.” The bill was sponsored by Pramila Jayapal, another signatory of the ‘free Umar Khalid’ letter.

In June 2025, McGovern joined the IAMC-founded Hindus for Human Rights (H4hR) group member Ria Chakrabarty to advocate for designating India as a Country of Particular Concern for religious freedom. McGovern extended support to Khalistani separatist terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who repeatedly threatened violent attacks against India. He claimed that India orchestrates ‘transnational repression’. The Democrat leader made mention of the anti-India activities of Khalistanis and projected the situation as India ‘persecuting’ Sikhs.

McGovern has persistently amplified the Muslim victimhood narrative carefully concocted by Indian and foreign Islamo-leftists, and echoed liberal talking points that project Hindus are inherently intolerant and oppressive.

Jan Schakowsky: Cries Islamophobia in India, meets Rahul Gandhi, and wants bail for Delhi Riots mastermind Umar Khalid

Janice or Jan Schakowsky represents Illinois’s 9th district, has advocated for good India-US relations, but indulged in activities pushing Muslim victimhood narratives in the Indian context. Back in 2021, Schakowsky co-sponsored the Combating International Islamophobia Act bill, which, as the name suggests, aimed at countering the so-called ‘Islamophobia’ globally. This bill was sponsored by Ilhan Omar, an infamous Islamist.

In 2023, Jan Schakowsky urged then-President Joe Biden to raise concerns about ‘human rights violations in India.

I join my colleagues in urging @POTUS to raise human rights concerns during Indian Prime Minister Modi’s state visit this week. Respect for human rights is essential to the functioning of true democracy and to the maintenance of a strong relationship between India and the US. https://t.co/LciEN9RCGF — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) June 21, 2023

In September 2024, Jan Schakowsky and Ilhan Omar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his infamous US visit.

Delighted to meet the Indian Leader of Opposition (LoP), Schakowsky wrote on X, “It was great to meet with India’s Opposition Leader, @RahulGandhi! His push for inclusive growth, protection of minority rights, and holding the Modi government accountable is crucial for India’s future.”

It was great to meet with India's Opposition Leader, @RahulGandhi!



His push for inclusive growth, protection of minority rights, and holding the Modi government accountable is crucial for India's future. pic.twitter.com/lIELxA5WSw — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) September 12, 2024

Months later, in January 2025, Schakowsky reintroduced the ‘Combating International Islamophobia Act’. The Bill explicitly named India, claiming that Muslims are subjected to discrimination and crackdowns due to their religious identity. The Bill was sponsored by Ilhan Omar and co-sponsored by Schakowsky and Rashida Tlaib, among others.

And now, Schakowsky has written a letter urging the Indian government to grant bail to Umar Khalid as if the Modi government is preventing his bail or a fair trial.

Pramila Jayapal: A notorious anti-Hindu and anti-India voice in the US

The next name in the list was Pramila Jayapal, who is known for her anti-India and anti-Hindu bias. In December 2019, she brought a Congressional resolution urging India to end restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir. Her stand against the Indian Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in the state made the Indian-American community feel betrayed, cheated and saddened.

Following her resolution, MEA Jaishankar famously cancelled his meeting with a group of United States lawmakers following their refusal to exclude anti-India Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal from the delegation that was scheduled to meet him. “Don’t think her report has a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or a fair characterisation of what the Government of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her,” the External Affairs Minister revealed after speculations of cancellation of the meeting came forth.

Jamie Raskin: The perpetual Muslim victimhood peddler

Another signatory of the ‘Free Umar Khalid’ letter, Jamie Raskin, had joined Schakowsky in 2023 to sign the letter urging Biden to raise concerns over imaginary ‘human rights violations’ in India. In 2020, Raskin peddled fake news that somehow the Indian government halted the operations of Amnesty International in an authoritarian move.

“India’s decision to halt @amnesty’s work documenting human rights violations is a scandalous and self-incriminating offense against democracy. @SecPompeo, will you denounce this authoritarian move with @narendramodi during your visit?” Raskin wrote.

India’s decision to halt @amnesty's work documenting human rights violations is a scandalous and self-incriminating offense against democracy. @SecPompeo, will you denounce this authoritarian move with @narendramodi during your visit? https://t.co/JohyeVI1XR — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 27, 2020

However, Amnesty India, one of the shadiest non-governmental organisations, was not targeted under any witch hunt by the Modi government. In 2020, bank accounts of the organisations were frozen, not for the first time. In 2018, Amnesty’s bank accounts in India were frozen by the Enforcement Directorate after its offices were raided for violation of FCRA laws. It was widely claimed in 2020, the Modi government targeted Amnesty due to its report on the Delhi Riots; however, the organisation’s financial activities had been under investigation since 2010.

It was alleged that Amnesty tried to bypass the FCRA Act by floating a commercial entity in the name of Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd (AIIPL). The probe agency alleged that Amnesty via one of its Indian entities had established an overdraft facility for Rs 14.25 crore, keeping the said Rs 10 crore FD as collateral, which means the receipt of FDI (foreign direct investment) by the trust only.

The NGO was accused by ED of violations in borrowing and lending regulations of FEMA to the tune of Rs 51.72 crore for rendering civil society activities in the country by getting remittances from its parent body, Amnesty International UK, in the garb of export of services.

Not to be forgotten, Amnesty International has a history of interfering in India’s internal affairs. It has constantly been trying to falsely project India as a violator of human rights and ‘oppressor’ of Muslims. The NGO and its former head, Aakar Ahmed Patel, also campaigned for the arrested Urban Naxals in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Interestingly, Jamie Raskin had failed to report a massive stock holding and payout for his wife. In January 2022, he claimed that India continued to struggle for human rights, especially under PM Modi, which “affects not just India’s Muslim, Christian, and Sikh minorities, but also Hindus who dissent against the Hindu supremacist movement.” The statement was given at an event hosted by Amnesty International USA, Genocide Watch, IAMC and other organisations.

Llyod Doggett: Criticises ‘Hindu nationalism’, amplifies ‘Indian Muslims under threat’ bogey

Lloyd Doggett represents Texas in the U.S. Senate and has been a longtime member of the Congressional Caucus on India. Back in 2008, Doggett had voted against cooperating with India as a nuclear power.

In 2020, Doggett, in his statement on the Republic Day of India, insinuated that the Modi government flags, patriotic symbols, and religion to sow divisions, indulges in pitting neighbour against neighbour. Doggett had also cried hoarse over the CAA, NRC, and the revocation of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. He also glorified Aishe Ghosh, then the JNUSU president.

“The new citizenship bill, the threat of NRC expansion, unilateral revocation of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, troubling talk of Kashmiri “deradicalization camps,” provide ample reason to push back, right here. Across India, powerful and clear voices have come to the forefront; let us particularly honor Aishe Ghosh, the courageous student in New Delhi, who refused to be silenced by a violent Hindu nationalist assault,” he said.

Aishe Ghosh, whom Doggett called a ‘courageous student’, is an accused in the 2020 JNU riots case. Aishe Ghosh rose to fame during the 2020 JNU riots, during which the left-wing ‘students’, joined by outsiders, had unleashed large-scale violence against other students inside the university and had forced them to boycott classes in protest against the fee hike.

As the president of JNUSU, Ghosh had allegedly led the mob that physically attacked students and prevented them from registering for the winter semester to enforce the boycott. The left-wing mobs, led by Aishe Ghosh, had allegedly also vandalised the university server room and disabled Wi-Fi on the campus, preventing students from registering online. Several students and ABVP leaders were injured in the attack by left-wing groups.

Chris Van Hollen

The next signatory of the letter from Vinay Kwatra seeking bail and trial for Umar Khalid is Chris Van Hollen. Born in Pakistan, Hollen had, in 2020, along with three other lawmakers, written to the US Secretary of State requesting an assessment of the human rights situation in Kashmir and the rights of religious minorities in India. They wrote, “We write as longtime friends of India regarding some of the troubling actions taken by the current government. More than six months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unilaterally revoked the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, the government continues to block most internet in the region. India has now imposed the longest-ever internet shutdown by a democracy, disrupting access to medical care, business, and education for seven million people. Hundreds of Kashmiris remain in ‘preventive detention,’ including key political figures.”

We can & should build on our strong relationship w/ India.



But friends should also share honest concerns. That's why @RepJayapal & I & over 70 colleagues are asking Pres. Biden to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press & political freedoms when he meets w/ PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/nln59KCJrl — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 21, 2023

They also targeted India for CAA and said, “In addition, the Indian government has taken other troubling steps that threaten the rights of certain religious minorities and the secular character of the state. This includes the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which is being challenged in India’s Supreme Court.”

In June 2023, Hollen joined several US representatives, including most of the signatories of the Umar Khalid letter, urging Biden to raise concerns over ‘human rights’ violations.

Back in March 2023, Chris Van Hollen claimed that the Modi government was deliberately silencing Congress leader after the court delivered its verdict against Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case.

“As a friend of India, this news is alarming. In a healthy democracy, you don’t silence opposition — you debate them. Free speech is essential to democracy & India has already fallen to #150 out of #180 in the World Press Freedom Index. This is another step in the wrong direction,” the senator for Maryland wrote, completely disregarding the fact that Rahul Gandhi losing his parliament membership was a consequence of the court verdict, not any move by the Modi government.

We can & should build on our strong relationship w/ India.



But friends should also share honest concerns. That's why @RepJayapal & I & over 70 colleagues are asking Pres. Biden to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press & political freedoms when he meets w/ PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/nln59KCJrl — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 21, 2023

Ilhan Omar: Infamous for bias against Hindus and anti-India views

Ilhan Omar is a Somalia-born radical Islamist politician from the US. She was elected to the House of Representatives from Minnesota on a Democratic ticket. Outside the global Muslim brotherhood or the Ummah, Omar is seen as someone running errands for the powerful Islamist lobbies, whose only aim is to push radical Islam in modern societies.

A representative of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, has several times in the past parroted the same lies peddled by the radical Islamists and Pakistan. For years now, Omar has indulged in propagating anti-India narratives, especially targeting the Narendra Modi government, and has sought the Biden Administration’s official help to further her propaganda war.

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar/ Image Source: NPR

With support from other ‘left-liberal’ circles, both in India and the West, Ilhan Omar has been at the forefront of raking up the issue of Kashmir in the US House of Representatives with a pro-Pakistan stand demanding that US agencies intervene in the matter. Omar has also peddled lies about the alleged attacks on minorities, issues of human rights, and freedom of speech in India, claiming that Muslims in the country are facing atrocities at the hands of Hindus.

In 2024, in a US House Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on South Asia Human Rights, Ilhan Omar had also attacked Indian journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh, who had testified before the US Congress on the Kashmiri Hindu genocide in the valley in the 1990s.

Ilhan Omar has links with radical Islamist organisations. It is alleged that Omar is a pawn of the Muslim Brotherhood and Qatar’s rulers. She also has ties with radical Islamic organisations such as Islamic Relief and Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), the sister organisation of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), a Western branch of the Jamaat-e-Islami, a terror group that is banned in India. HHRD also has ties with Islamic terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan.

Ilhan Omar is a known antisemite and has expressed steadfast support for the terrorist group Hamas. When the Israel-Palestine crisis broke out in 2021, Ilhan Omar sided with Jihadists to whitewash their crimes against Israel.

In 2019, Omar had courted controversy when she had defended the 9/11 terrorists by referring to them as “some people doing something”. She is also a proponent of the ‘one-nation’ solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, which effectively means refusing to let Israel exist as a country.

Rashida Tlaib: Hinduphobe, Islamist, and Islamic terror apologist

Congresswoman from Michigan’s 12th District, Rashida Tlaib, is a vocal Islamic terror apologist and antisemitic leader in the USA. In 2021, Tlaib joined a panel with notorious Islamic terror sympathisers and Jihadists to peddle anti-India propaganda on Kashmir. The panel was linked to an organisation called Sound Vision in Chicago, which is itself an offshoot of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA).

Notably, ICNA is a notorious Islamic organisation in North America that has intimate links with terror groups such as Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other Islamic terror organisations.

The ICNA had glorified the US-designated global terrorist, Syed Salahuddin, in their magazine ‘The Message’. The ICNA has hailed Islamic terrorist Syed Salahuddin as the ‘undisputed leader of the Mujahideen who is struggling to liberate the territory of Kashmir from brutal Indian occupation.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit and address to the joint session of the US Congress in June 2023, Tlaib had announced a boycott of PM Modi’s speech, alongside Ilhan Omar. She called PM Modi’s visit ‘shameful’.

“It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress,” Tlaib wrote on X.

It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable.



I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 20, 2023

Tlaib had opposed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. She has also been against the CAA.

While I have deep respect for India and its important relationship with the US, I condemn the revocation of #Article370 & #Article35A, the imposed comms blockade, suppression of life-saving medical care, and reports of widespread human rights violations in #Jammu and #Kashmir. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 13, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Tlaib is a known antisemite who propagates the idea that Israel does not deserve to exist. Earlier, she had planned to host an event, terming the foundation of Israel as ‘Nakba’, which means the ‘catastrophe’, at the US Capitol. The event was supported by radical anti-Israeli groups that propose a complete social and economic boycott of Israel.

However, after media reports of the radical groups joining the event, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked the event, condemning the open antisemitism fanned by Tlaib. Tlaib’s whole political career is built around fanning antisemitism and hatred against the Jewish state of Israel.

Conclusion

The US lawmakers who wrote the letter advocating 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots mastermind Umar Khalid’s release themselves have a track record of peddling anti-India propaganda and toeing Ithe ndian Islamo-leftist line of villainising Hindus and the Modi government. It is unsurprising that after the American leftist media, even the politicians are writing desperate letters absolving Khalid of any wrongdoing, even as the matter remains sub-judice. The way Democrat leaders are passing judgments of their own and vouching for Umar Khalid’s innocence, they are leaving even Indian Islamists behind in concocting Muslim victimhood narratives, who claim that Umar Khalid is being targeted due to his Muslim identity, even though Khalid claims to be an atheist.

In all seriousness, however, Democrat lawmakers making demands about any case pertaining to India’s domestic affairs is unacceptable and amounts to interference in the internal matters of another country. Ideological imperative aside, Democrats should refrain from poking their nose in India’s internal matters. It will not sit very well with them if Indian lawmakers start commenting on their country’s internal matters, including Joe Biden’s shameful presidential pardon of his son Hunter Biden or why Osama Bin Laden was not arrested and offered a free and fair trial before a US court instead of hunting him down in Pakistan.

Umar Khalid is an Indian citizen is facing the Indian law, and shall be granted bail or denied one, acquitted or convicted in accordance with the Indian law, not international law, or the whims of American lawmakers.