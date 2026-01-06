2026 is an election year for five separate regions of the country. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold assembly polls in the early months of the year, and the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has already introduced freebie schemes to attract voters. Notably, the party had promptly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance as “corrupt” for granting ₹10,000 to 75 lakh women in Bihar under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

Furthermore, DMK is a member of the I.N.D.I. Alliance and “most trusted ally” of the Congress, which also furiously criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. Rahul Gandhi’s close associate, Jairam Ramesh, referred to the move as “vote revdi” and “vote chori” perpetrated by the NDA alliance, as the grand old party did not even spare the Election Commission, questioning its credibility and accusing the body of failing to conduct “free and fair” elections in the northern state.

Nevertheless, the same individuals have chosen to maintain a strategic silence after the DMK unveiled various initiatives, ranging from distributing laptops to providing financial assistance to win over the voters. It appears that the party’s conduct does not imply any electoral manipulation for its benefit, and the EC also seems to be performing effectively, contrary to the situation in Bihar.

This flagrant hypocrisy has become a core element of these parties, where any decision that favours them is regarded as a victory for truth and justice, otherwise, they do not hesitate to slander any Indian institutions.

DMK hopes to capitalise on the “gift baskets” and free giveaways

On 4th January (Sunday), the Tamil Nadu government stated that nearly 2.22 crore rice ration card holders would receive ₹3,000 in cash and Pongal “gift baskets” this year. The program would cost ₹6,936 crore, and the order has been issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The financial component of this would also be extended to families staying in the Tamil rehabilitation camps in Sri Lanka. There are plans to hand out free saris and dhotis as well.

Officials are arranging the date on which the chief minister shall start dispersing the gift baskets, as he is scheduled to visit the southern areas this week. The qualifying cardholders are already receiving tokens. It is noteworthy that the gift baskets from the previous year featured no cash and included just ₹1,000 in both 2023 and 2024. These were given out without any cash in 2022 as well.

Moreover, on New Year’s Day, the government released incentives for 2024–2025 as well as Pongal gifts for several staff categories, costing the exchequer ₹183.86 crore.

On the other hand, on 5th January (Monday), Stalin is scheduled to introduce “Ulagam Ungal Kayil (The World in Your Hands),” a scheme that is going to provide 20 lakh laptops in two phases to government college students in multiple streams. Ten lakh computers would be presented in the first phase. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is also expected to participate in the Chennai Trade Centre event.

The laptops, which were purchased from manufacturers including Dell, Acer, and HP, comprise 256 GB SSD storage, 8 GB RAM, along with Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 processors. The declaration was made in March of last year to offer high-tech gadgets to students enrolled in the state’s colleges, but it has materialised only a few months ahead of the assembly elections. Over the following two years, 20 lakh college students would receive a laptop or tablet.

The stark double standard displayed by DMK and Congress

Last November, DMK leader TKS Elangovan accused PM Modi of securing victory in the Bihar elections through dishonest methods. He described the saffron party as corrupt and claimed that their success was solely due to their distribution of 10,000 rupees to each woman. “He has to rely only on money. They paid ₹10,000 to every woman in Bihar. They had won. It is a corrupt party,” claimed Elangovan.

Likewise, the Congress Party continued to blame the Election Commission, the NDA and Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for its electoral debacle in Bihar. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed, “The assembly results are disappointing. It seems to me that the payments of ₹10,000 to women were continuing even when the election campaign was on. Such a thing never happens.”

He also reiterated the unfounded allegations of “vote theft” and added that the EC acted like a “mute spectator.” He then asked, “Why did it not stop this? It did not intervene at all.”

#WATCH | Jaipur: As Mahagathbandhan trails in Bihar, Senior Observer for the state, Ashok Gehlot says, "Bihar results are disappointing, there is no doubt about it. The kind of atmosphere I saw there – women were given Rs 10,000 each; it was being given even when the Election… pic.twitter.com/mD2PCE3k3d — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

Ironically, now DMK has also introduced a wide array of “gifts” just ahead of the polls in the state. Does this indicate that it is also corrupt, and their only strategy for securing elections involves the provision of freebies to voters? Similarly, is the EC not simply a passive observer, allowing the Dravidian party to carry on with such announcements without taking any action?

These valid inquiries have no answers amid the searing hypocrisy of the opposition because for these parties and their cabal, “What’s good for the goose is definitely not good for the gander.” In fact, it is entirely opposite. They would perpetuate anti-BJP rhetoric, while simultaneously celebrating the culture of freebies fostered by their own parties.

Opposition supporters insult voters, peddle propaganda

Meanwhile, their ecosystem also jumped on the “freebies” bandwagon and did not even think twice before insulting the people of Bihar for voting for the NDA. An individual wrote that they “sold their souls for a mere ₹10,000” and further remarked, “Now let’s see if the people of Assam are willing to sell theirs too.”

People in Bihar sold their souls for a mere ₹10,000.



Now let’s see if the people of Assam are willing to sell theirs too. pic.twitter.com/Q0MfC3Vuo8 — Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) January 2, 2026

Roshan Rai described the ₹10,000 as a bribe to women. He then associated the scheme with the election announcement in Bihar, attacking the integrity of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Modi will launch ₹10000 as a bribe to 21 Lakh women at 3 PM



ECI will announce the dates of Bihar elections at 4 PM for maximum impact.



& then Gyanesh Kumar says trust me bro, we are neutral 🤡



pic.twitter.com/qWAOAQC2j3 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) October 6, 2025

Similar allegations were made by another Congress supporter on social media.

26 Sep: Bihar NDA government transferred ₹10,000 to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in Bihar.



1 PM: Bihar NDA government sent ₹10,000 to the accounts of 21 lakh women in the state.



4 PM: The Election Commission of India will announce schedule of Bihar election. pic.twitter.com/IT5Fva1sbt — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) October 6, 2025

The principle for the opposition and its supporters is to attack the BJP and the ED under the guise of freebies, vote theft, corruption or any other unsubstantiated claims while leaving no stone unturned to lure voters to ensure their hold on power, and the aforementioned developments in Tamil Nadu serve as a prime example.

The DMK and Congress, currently in the seat-sharing phase, do not perceive any wrongdoing in such allocations by the government, as they anticipate gaining electoral advantages from such actions. However, any such decision by the BJP or NDA would quickly elicit a strong reaction from the same parties and their advocates who do not even spare the voters for exercising their democratic right.