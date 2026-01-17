Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomeNews ReportsResort politics returns to Mumbai: Eknath Shinde moves Sena corporators to a hotel amid...
News Reports
Updated:

Resort politics returns to Mumbai: Eknath Shinde moves Sena corporators to a hotel amid fears of poaching and battle for BMC’s mayoral post

Resort politics has returned to Mumbai after the BMC elections, with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena moving its corporators to a luxury hotel amid fears of poaching and shifting alliances. Although the BJP-led Mahayuti has crossed the majority mark, intense bargaining over the mayor’s post and the possibility of an Opposition consolidation have kept the political temperature high.

OpIndia Staff

Resort politics has made a dramatic return to Mumbai, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena shifting its newly elected corporators to a five-star hotel, barely a day after the party emerged as a crucial kingmaker in the fiercely contested Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

According to reports, the move is driven by two key concerns: the threat of poaching ahead of the formation of the new civic body, and hard bargaining within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over control of Mumbai’s powerful mayoral post.

The BJP–Shinde Sena combine has delivered a decisive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, ending the Thackeray camp’s 25-year dominance over India’s richest civic body. However, despite their strong performance, neither the BJP nor Shinde’s Sena has secured a majority on its own, leaving room for political manoeuvring.

Numbers that fuel anxiety

The BMC has 227 wards, with the majority mark set at 114. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while Shinde’s Shiv Sena won 29, taking the Mahayuti tally to a comfortable 118. Ajit Pawar’s NCP, which contested independently despite being part of the Mahayuti at the state level, added three more seats.

On the Opposition benches, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) fought together. Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, MNS won six, and NCP (SP) one, taking their combined strength to 72. The Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM eight, and the Samajwadi Party two.

If the entire Opposition spectrum were to unite, their numbers would rise to 106, just eight short of the majority mark. It is this arithmetic that has triggered fears of horse-trading and defections. A swing of just eight corporators from the ruling side could potentially derail the BJP-led alliance’s plans to take control of the BMC.

Shield against Poaching, a tool for bargaining

Against this backdrop, Shinde’s decision to move his corporators to a hotel is being seen as both a defensive and an offensive strategy. On one hand, it is meant to insulate the party from possible attempts by Opposition forces to woo members. On the other hand, it is viewed as a calculated effort to strengthen his hand and thus extract a better bargain from the BJP, possibly the position of the mayor.

Sources say the Shiv Sena is keen on retaining the prestigious mayor’s post, a position historically held by the Sena during its long rule over the BMC. Despite being the junior partner in the alliance, Shinde’s camp believes its “kingmaker” status entitles it to the post. There is reportedly intense pressure from within the party not to concede the mayoralty to the BJP.

That said, keeping the BJP out of power will be an uphill task after it emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats; even if the Shinde camp were to back a united Opposition, they would still need at least eight corporators to defect to cross the majority mark.

Echoes of 2022

The episode has also revived memories of June 2022, when Eknath Shinde dramatically split the Shiv Sena by going “out of reach” with a group of MLAs following Legislative Council elections. At the time, Shinde and his supporters were flown to Assam and housed in a hotel to prevent any counter-move by the Uddhav Thackeray camp, a rebellion that ultimately brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Now, nearly four years later, similar tactics are back in play, this time over control of Mumbai’s civic crown jewel. As negotiations intensify and numbers are closely guarded, the coming days will determine whether the BJP-led Mahayuti consolidates its victory or whether a surprise Opposition realignment throws up another twist in Maharashtra’s ever-turbulent politics.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi to perform Bhumi Pujan for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor in Assam: All you need to know about India’s most wildlife-friendly highway project

Shriti Sagar -

A R Rahman plays Muslim victimhood card by saying he lost work in Bollywood, claims ‘it might be a communal thing’: Read how his...

Shraddha Pandey -

Punjab Kesari Group accuses Bhagwant Mann govt of targeted witch hunt: Read how AAP govts have been hounding the media and journalists over the...

Rukma Rathore -

The right to die debate: Euthanasia’s global journey and India’s delicate balance between morality and lack of adequate palliative care

Divyansh Tiwari -

As NASA gears up to return humans to the Moon, here’s all you need to know about the Artemis II mission

Shraddha Pandey -

US nuclear-powered supercarrier heads towards Middle East while Trump announces ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, reports of secret Israel-Iran understanding via Russia. Read details

Rukma Rathore -

UGC ‘equity’ Regulation: Explicit bias against ‘general caste’, uncanny similarities with Congress’ Communal Violence Bill, no safeguard for false SC/ST complaints and more

Nupur J Sharma -

Uttar Pradesh: Kerala origin pastor jailed over religious conversion racket operating through house church in Kanpur

Anurag -

US freezes visas for Pakistani immigrants: Read how Islamabad’s continuous bootlicking has no impact on the Trump administration

Rukma Rathore -

‘Wanted to turn the court into Jantar Mantar?’: SC lashes out at the TMC for organising protests inside Calcutta HC

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com