Uttar Pradesh, once known mainly for its struggles with poverty and unemployment, is today being projected as one of India’s fastest-changing states. On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day 2026, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a heartfelt “paati” with the people, highlighting what his government calls a historic turnaround, with nearly 60 million people moving out of poverty between 2017 and 2025.

Quoting figures from NITI Aayog, the Chief Minister said the state has now become India’s “growth engine.” He urged people to renew their resolve for a “developed Uttar Pradesh,” stressing that poverty reduction is no longer just a goal but a visible reality in many districts.

A state weighed down by poverty before 2017

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was facing deep-rooted poverty. The multidimensional poverty rate stood at 37.68 % in 2015-16, meaning nearly half the population struggled with a lack of income, education, healthcare, housing and basic services. From Independence till 2017, several welfare schemes were launched, but their impact remained limited and uneven, especially in rural areas and among SC, ST and OBC communities.

The situation began to change after 2017, when poverty alleviation became a central focus of governance. According to NITI Aayog data, the poverty rate dropped to around 22.93 22.95 % by 2019-21, showing that government interventions were finally reaching the ground.

60 million lives changed in eight years

Between 2017 and 2025, around 59.4 to 60 million people crossed the poverty line in Uttar Pradesh. The government now claims that the remaining poor are being identified through a “Zero Poverty” campaign, with efforts underway to bring every family into the mainstream through jobs, skills, credit and social security.

This progress has been more visible in rural belts and among historically disadvantaged communities, where employment opportunities and incomes were once extremely limited.

Districts that saw the biggest shift

Some districts recorded striking improvements. Maharajganj saw the highest reduction in multidimensional poverty at 29.64 %, followed closely by Gonda at 29.55 % and Balrampur at 27.90 %. Kaushambi and Kheri also witnessed sharp declines of 25.75 % and 25.23 %, respectively.

Officials say this change did not come from a single scheme, but from a mix of local industry support, skills training and easier access to self-employment.

Local businesses and ODOP changed the rural economy

One of the biggest drivers has been the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, launched in 2018. Under this programme, each district focuses on one key product from handicrafts to food items and receives support for quality improvement, branding, training and market access.

The scheme has helped create around five lakh jobs. About 916 entrepreneurs were directly supported, leading to over 10,700 new jobs. In districts like Maharajganj, ODOP-linked activity alone contributed to a 25-30 % fall in poverty levels. Small units, traditional artisans and first-time entrepreneurs, especially from SC, ST and OBC groups, benefited the most.

Skills that led to jobs and self-employment

Skill training played a major role in helping youth earn a living. The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), active since 2013, expanded rapidly after 2017. It offers free training in 283 courses across 34 sectors, including basic computer skills and spoken English. Millions of young people, especially from rural areas, have been trained under this mission.

Alongside this, the Kaushal Satrang Yojana focused on unemployed youth by linking training with real jobs and self-employment options. Around 2.37 lakh youth were targeted, while nearly 30,000 startups received encouragement. Apprentices were given a monthly stipend of ₹2,500, and training partners were paid up to ₹20,000 per trainee.

Support for artisans and traditional workers

The Vishwakarma Shramik Samman Yojana helped revive traditional skills. Under the scheme, artisans received 10 days of free training along with toolkits and financial support ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹10 lakh. Around 1.43 lakh artisans benefited, and loans worth ₹372 crore were given to over 66,300 people. For many families, this became a steady source of income and a way out of poverty.

Youth entrepreneurship and startup push

To boost self-employment further, the government launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA) in 2024. Educated youth are provided interest-free loans and grants up to ₹5 lakh to start micro-enterprises. The annual target is one lakh entrepreneurs, backed by a ₹1,000 crore budget, with a strong focus on MSMEs.

At the same time, the Startup Seed Fund Scheme, under the UP Startup Policy 2020, offered funding support up to ₹5 crore, along with help for prototypes and patents. Thousands of startups have benefited, creating over 16,500 direct jobs and pushing innovation-led growth in the state.

Social security strengthened alongside jobs

Poverty reduction was not limited to employment alone. Social security schemes played a strong supporting role. Around 1.06 crore families received annual pensions of ₹12,000. Free food grains reached nearly 15 crore people. Under the Ujjwala Gas Scheme, 1.86 crore families received cooking gas connections, while 4.77 crore daughters were supported through marriage assistance schemes.

These measures reduced household expenses and gave families a sense of stability while they worked towards better incomes.

What lies ahead: challenges and the road forward

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. Gaps between rural and urban areas still exist, and many self-employed workers struggle with limited access to markets. Technical support and better digital skills will be important to make small businesses sustainable in the long run.

Looking ahead, the government needs to focus more on digital training and new technologies. Increasing women’s participation across sectors is another key area, especially as lessons from recent political and social trends show the need for wider inclusion

A long journey, but a clear shift

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh Day message reflected both pride and responsibility. Lifting 60 million people out of poverty is a historic milestone and has clearly improved living standards for millions of families. Uttar Pradesh is now seen as a leader in poverty reduction, not just within India but also as an example of large-scale change.

The challenge now is to sustain this momentum. If the focus on skills, small businesses, startups, and social security continues, the goal of a developed and inclusive Uttar Pradesh may no longer be far from reach.