Uttar Pradesh: Badrul Jama held Santosh Shukla captive for 10 years in Pratapgarh, forcibly converted to Islam, force-fed meat and beaten; arrested

The 40 year old Santosh Shukla from Madhya Pradesh said he was lured with promises of work and marriage, confined in a village house, forced to adopt a new identity and repeatedly assaulted whenever he attempted to return home.

Anurag
Santosh Shukla held captive for 10 years, forcibly converted to Islam in Pratapgarh
Madhya Pradesh man kept confined for a decade in Pratapgarh, converted to Islam, force fed meat and beaten before escaping to police (Image: SS from video/Dainik Bhaskar/OpIndia Hindi/Dall-E)

On 23rd February, Pratapgarh police in Uttar Pradesh arrested Badrul Jama for keeping Santosh Shukla captive for 10 years and converting him to Islam. 40-year-old Shukla hails from Madhya Pradesh. He told police in his complaint that he was held captive for nearly a decade, forced to change his religion and identity, and beaten whenever he attempted to escape. OpIndia accessed the FIR in the matter.

According to media reports, the victim is a resident of Patharia Haat village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. He had been working at a dhaba in Chhattisgarh around 2014 when he came into contact with four men from Pratapgarh.

Lured with promises of work and marriage

The accused befriended Shukla and promised him a stable job, marriage and a better life if he relocated to their village in Pratapgarh district. He was reportedly brought to Kuttiliya Sadei village under Jethwara police station limits.

What was projected as an opportunity for a better life turned into prolonged confinement. Shukla told police that he was forced to work at the house of one of the accused and was not allowed to return home. Reports further state that whenever he expressed a desire to leave or tried to flee, he was beaten and threatened with death.

Allegations of forced conversion and identity change

Shukla told police that he was taken to a mosque in Dawood Nagar and converted without his consent. His name was changed from Santosh Shukla to Sher Ali Khan, and a new Aadhaar card was prepared in the altered name using forged documents.

He further stated that he was made to recite religious verses and forced to consume meat against his will. The matter came to light after Shukla managed to escape and approach the police outpost in Derwa to narrate his ordeal.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Santosh Shukla under Sections 3(5), 115(2), 127(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against Badrul Jama, Kallu, Naeem, Nizam and 5-6 unknown persons.

Source: UP police

In his complaint, Shukla said that he was kept as a bonded labourer, forced to perform household work, abused, beaten and threatened with death if he tried to escape. He further stated that he was forcibly converted at Dawood Nagar mosque without his consent and made to adopt the name Sher Ali Khan. A fake Aadhaar card was created in this name using forged documents.

He added that the accused misused the fake Aadhaar card as well. He further stated that they fed him meat to hurt his religious sentiments and, when he opposed, he was force-fed meat.

On 20th February, when he attempted to flee, Badrul and his associates caught him, brought him back, assaulted him and threatened to kill him and dispose of his body. He later managed to escape again and reached the police to lodge his complaint.

Police action so far

Additional Superintendent of Police Brijanandan Rai stated that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. One accused, Badrul Jama, has been arrested, while police teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining accused.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have stated that the allegations are being verified.

