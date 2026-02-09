On Friday (6th February), the Karnataka High Court stayed all investigations into a suo motu FIR filed by the Doddaballapur Rural police inspector Sadiq Pasha, against the Newspace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd. The case was registered against the centrally regulated aerospace and research company on the charges of criminal trespass after a drone landed in a ‘Muslim-majority area’ beyond the green zone.

The incident occurred on 29th January after the drone underwent a battery malfunction. The bench comprising Justice M. Nagaprasanna heard the petition filed by the Bengaluru-based company on Friday and issued an interim order putting a stay on all further probe into the matter till the next hearing.

“There shall be an interim order of stay of all investigation pursuant to the registration of the crime till the next date of hearing,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

Drone landed in residential area due to low visibility

On 29th January 2026, the New Space Research and Technologies Private Limited was conducting routine research and development testing within the leased premises, when a lightweight research drone suffered a battery malfunction. Due to this, the drone glided beyond the leased premises and landed in Bengaluru’s Doddaballapura ‘Muslim area‘ . The centrally regulated company could not initially trace the drone due to a poor Global Positioning System (GPS) signal. The company officials did not undertake an immediate search activity since it was dark.

Later, the police arrived there after receiving information via the 112-emergency helpline, and took the drone into possession.

Inspector Sadiq Pasha registered a suo motu FIR, made drone company officials sit for six hours, refused to give FIR copy

After confiscating the drone, Inspector Sadiq Pasha registered a suo motu FIR against “unknown” persons under Sections 125 (an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 329(3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.. The police served a notice to the drone company officials on 30th January. The officials from the New Space Research and Technologies Private Limited arrived at the police station and explained to the police the circumstances leading to the drone landing in a residential area.

They also informed the police that New Space Research and Technologies Private Limited is a licensed drone research and training agency operating under the control of the Director General of Civil Aviation, adding that testing is a legally allowed activity under the Drones Rules, 2021 and other relevant laws.

Notably, Newspace Research and Technologies supplies drones to the Indian armed forces and has its testing centre on 48 acres of leased land in Doddaballapur.

However, Inspector Sadiq Pasha violated a basic procedural requirement and refused to hand the copy of the FIR to the officials of the petitioner drone company. The police contended that since the drone landed on private land, it was perceived to be endangering life and physical safety.

Inspector Sadiq Pasha, who reportedly holds a law degree, argued that only the informant was entitled to receive the FIR copy.

However, the FIR copy was given only after the company’s counsel said that they would file a complaint with the Lokayukta.

During the court hearing, the counsel appearing for Newspace Research and Technologies said that the drone in question weighed 6kg and was powered by a Chinese battery. The counsel informed the court that the drone company supplies equipment to the Indian Army, adding that the drone in question was also showcased during the recent Republic Day parade. The counsel further stated that the company had been conducting research and development trials at the site for the last 4 to 5 years.

The counsel further emphasised that the police had no jurisdiction in the matter since the operation was conducted in a green zone under a R&D license, adding that the company could have been questioned only by the DGCA under the Drone Rules.

Inspector Sadiq Pasha showed “excessive interest”, Karnataka HC asks him to file an affidavit

The court noted the allegation levelled by the petitioner’s counsel that Inspector Sadiq Pasha took excessive interest in the case despite valid licenses and documents being shown. Inspector Pasha wanted the Managing Director of the Newspace Research and Technologies to arrive at the police station and disclose details of the number of employees working at the company, revenue, turnover, and other information. The police officer made the drone company’s officials sit for six hours.

Taking note, the court ordered Inspector Sadiq Pasha to file an affidavit to the averments made in the petition. The court said that failing to follow the direction will invite necessary action. The bench directed Pasha’s explanation via the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Doddaballapur Rural police station by the next date of hearing in the case. Until then, all coercive action against the petitioner has been halted by the court, providing a temporary reprieve to the Bengaluru-based company.