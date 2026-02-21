Read how the Rs 100 crore GUDS initiative and AI integration are transforming government services into a “single window” reality

Gujarat has taken a major step towards fully digital governance with the launch of the ‘Gujarat Unified Digital Stack’ (GUDS). This large-scale digital public infrastructure project aims to connect all government departments, services and citizen data on a single secure platform.

ડિજિટલ ટેક્નોલોજીના મહત્તમ ઉપયોગ દ્વારા નાગરિકોને મળતી સેવાઓ વધુ ઝડપી, પારદર્શી અને અસરકારક બનાવવાની દિશામાં રાજ્ય સરકાર કાર્યરત છે.



આ માટેની જ એક પહેલ એટલે – Gujarat Unified Digital Stack.



આ પહેલ દ્વારા રાજ્યના નાગરિકોને એક જ ડિજિટલ પ્લેટફોર્મ પરથી સરકારી સેવાઓ ઝડપથી મળશે.… pic.twitter.com/3rBK1WMb71 — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) February 18, 2026

This ambitious project was formally announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on 11th December, 2025. To bring the project into action, the state government has set aside ₹100 crore in the 2026-27 budget presented in the Gujarat Assembly on 18th February, 2026, by Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai.

With this initiative, Gujarat is not only aiming to become a ‘Digital State’ under the broader vision of Digital India, but also as a state that wants to build a strong foundation for what it calls “data-driven governance.” The initiative is quite simple: instead of citizens running from one department to another with documents in hand, the system will function in the background and provide services smoothly.

What is the Gujarat Unified Digital Stack?

The Gujarat Unified Digital Stack is not just another government website or mobile app. It is a full digital ecosystem designed to connect data and processes of all state departments, autonomous bodies and public services through one secure digital infrastructure. In simple words, it is like a digital backbone on which all government services will be built and connected.

Today, services such as ration cards, land records, scholarships, health cards and many other schemes run on different systems. These systems do not talk to each other. GUDS aims to bring them together so that information shared with one department can be securely used by another, with the citizen’s consent.

This stack-based model follows the concept of layered technology. In the tech world, a ‘stack’ means layers placed one above another, each doing a specific job. GUDS has three main layers: the Identity Layer, the Payment and Transaction Layer, and the Data Exchange Layer.

The Identity Layer verifies who the citizen is. This could be through Aadhaar authentication or the state’s Single Sign-On (SSO) ID. The Payment and Transaction Layer manages payments of government fees and handles Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) for subsidies and welfare schemes. The most important part is the Data Exchange Layer. This layer acts like a digital pipeline that connects different departments and allows them to share verified information securely.

From silos to ‘Unified’ governance

Until now, government departments worked in what experts call “silos.” This means each department kept its own data and systems separate. If a person submitted income details to the Revenue Department, the Education Department would not automatically know about it. Citizens had to submit the same documents again and again. Now with GUDS, the following changes will come:

Integration of data: The government plans to create a “Single Source of Truth” database for citizens. Once information such as date of birth, address, income or caste certificate is verified, it can be reused by other departments.

Once-Only Principle: Citizens will provide their information to the government only once, and after that, it will be reused wherever required, with their approval.

seamless experience: When someone logs into the portal, they will not even realise that data is being fetched from multiple departments at the back end. Everything will appear as a single, smooth service.

Built on open standards and APIs

One of the key features of GUDS is that it is built on open standards. This means the system is not locked into a single vendor or software. It works through APIs, or Application Programming Interfaces, which allow systems to communicate securely with each other.

The idea is similar to UPI in banking, where money can be sent from any bank to any other bank instantly. In the same way, one department can request verified data from another department through secure APIs. This makes the system flexible and scalable. If there are 100 services today and 1,000 services need to be added tomorrow, the framework can handle the expansion.

The architecture is modular and based on microservices. Each service is designed as a separate module, which makes it easier to upgrade or modify without disturbing the entire system. When new government schemes or rules are introduced, updates can be made quickly instead of spending months rewriting software.

The four core technology layers

The technology architecture of GUDS is divided into four main components that work together.

Data Integration Layer

This is the heart of the system. At present, departments such as Revenue, Health, Education, Agriculture and Social Justice maintain separate databases. GUDS connects these databases using open APIs. The data exchange is real-time, event-driven and asynchronous. This means that when a citizen applies for a service, the system can instantly fetch verified data like identity, income, land records or educational certificates from relevant departments.

Identity and Verification layer

This layer is integrated with Aadhaar, DigiLocker and other state ID systems. Once a citizen’s identity is verified, a secure digital profile is created. This profile may include date of birth, residence, caste, income details, land records and education certificates. Data sharing is consent-based. A consent manager tool ensures that no information is shared without the citizen’s approval. The system uses standard protocols like OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect for secure authentication.

Security and Privacy

Data security is a top priority. The system uses end-to-end encryption through TLS 1.3 and stores data using AES-256 encryption. It also uses tokenisation to protect sensitive details. Every data access is logged, creating a full audit trail. The system follows the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the IT Act. It adopts a Zero Trust Architecture, meaning no user or system is automatically trusted. Every request must be verified. If required, blockchain-based logging or data fusion centres may also be used.

Front-end delivery and user interface layer

This will act as the single window for citizens. It may be an upgraded Digital Gujarat portal or a new mobile app. The platform will be mobile-first and available in Gujarati, Hindi and English. It will use micro front-ends and Progressive Web App (PWA) technology so that it works even on slow internet connections. Features like grievance redressal, scheme eligibility checks and document verification will be integrated with tools from the Gujarat AI Stack.

AI tools for faster services

GUDS is closely linked with the Gujarat AI Stack. Several AI-based tools will make the system faster and more efficient.

The Scheme Eligibility Verification tool will automatically check which citizens are eligible for which government schemes. Earlier, this process was manual and time-consuming. Now, the system can verify eligibility within seconds.

The AI-based Grievance Classifier will read complaints submitted by citizens and automatically assign them to the concerned department. The government receives thousands of complaints daily, and sorting them manually takes time. This tool will make the process quicker.

There is also a Document Extractor tool. Often, citizens upload old or handwritten documents. Extracting information from these documents is difficult. The AI extractor scans and reads key details automatically, reducing errors and saving time.

How the system will work

To understand how GUDS works in practice, let’s look at the example of a student applying for a scholarship

The student logs in using Aadhaar OTP or DigiLocker.

The student gives consent by clicking a checkbox.

The system automatically fetches the income certificate from the Revenue Department database.

It fetches marksheets from the Education Board database.

If any document is not in the database, the AI Document Extractor scans it.

Within seconds, eligibility is checked.

If everything is correct, the application moves for approval.

Every step is logged digitally.

This eliminates delays, reduces manual work and prevents misuse.

All this data will be stored in a highly secure state data center, following the Gujarat Cloud Adoption Guidelines 2025. The system is cloud-based, making it scalable and capable of handling heavy traffic. The pilot phase will begin with a few departments before expanding across the state.

The project is being implemented by Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL), and a Request for Proposal has been issued to select a Project Management Consultant for detailed design and rollout.

GUDS announcement and budget allocation

On 18th February, 2026, during the presentation of the state budget, ₹100 crore was allocated for GUDS. This fund will cover design, implementation, infrastructure and pilot projects. In addition, more than ₹850 crore has been set aside for AI and digital governance initiatives, including a Data Fusion Centre and a Centre of Excellence for AI in Policing.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had earlier expressed his commitment to operationalize GUDS at the Regional AI Impact Conference held at Mahatma Mandir on December 11, 2025. The event was organized in partnership with the India AI Mission and the Government of Gujarat, where the Gujarat AI Stack was also launched.

What it means for citizens

For citizens, GUDS promises to change the way they interact with the government. Instead of visiting multiple offices like the Mamlatdar office, Panchayat or Municipal Corporation, people will be able to access services through one ID and one portal.

The once-only data submission will remove the need for repeated document photocopies. Machine-to-machine verification will reduce waiting times. Many services may be approved within hours instead of days.

The system also supports proactive governance. For example, when a person turns 18, the system can notify them about voter registration. When someone reaches pension age, the system can inform them about available schemes. The service will come to the citizen, rather than the citizen searching for it.

ડિજિટલ ટેક્નોલોજીના ઉપયોગ દ્વારા નાગરિકોને મળતી સેવાઓ માટે એક પહેલ એટલે – Gujarat Unified Digital Stack.



રાજ્યના નાગરિકોને એક જ ડિજિટલ પ્લેટફોર્મ પરથી સરકારી અલગ અલગ સેવાઓ



આ માટે બજેટમાં ₹100 કરોડનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.#ViksitGujaratBudget #અડગ_નેતૃત્વ_અવિરત_વિકાસ pic.twitter.com/5aWJXeiq9y — District Panchayat office Botad (@DDOBOTAD) February 20, 2026

Reduced human intervention means fewer chances of corruption. Every application will leave a digital footprint, and citizens can track the status of their requests.

Online applications and digital verification will also help people in rural and tribal areas, where offices are far away. The Gujarat government has signed a Letter of Intent with Starlink to bring high-speed satellite internet to remote and border areas, ensuring digital services reach the last mile.

Benefits for the Government

For the government, GUDS will reduce repeated data checks and manual paperwork. Verified data can be reused, saving time and manpower. It will also cut costs linked to physical verification and duplicate processes.

Integrated data will provide real-time insights. This will help policymakers measure the performance of schemes, identify gaps and make quick decisions. It will reduce fake beneficiaries and duplicate entries, ensuring that welfare funds reach the right people directly.

National digital models like India Stack have already shown how such systems can save billions and improve efficiency. Gujarat’s model is designed along similar lines but tailored to local needs with stronger AI integration.

A step towards developed Gujarat 2047

The Gujarat Unified Digital Stack is more than a technology project. It represents a shift in how governance is delivered. With ₹100 crore allocated and strong political backing, the state government has made it clear that digital transformation is a priority.

By combining data science, AI and secure cloud infrastructure, Gujarat aims to make governance faster, more transparent and inclusive. For citizens, government services will move from office counters to smartphones.

Through GUDS, Gujarat is building a strong digital foundation to support its vision of “Developed Gujarat 2047.” If implemented as planned, the state could become a model not only for India but also for other regions looking to use technology to simplify governance and improve everyday life.