

In India, life insurance products are often expected to perform dual roles, providing financial protection while also generating long-term returns. This has led to the popularity of combo products such as endowment plans and unit-linked insurance plans, which combine life insurance with an investment component. These products typically involve multiple cost elements, including mortality charges, fund management charges, allocation charges, and commissions. Because of this layered cost structure, keeping protection and investment separate is widely recognised as a more cost-efficient approach, especially when the objective is pure risk cover.

Life Insurance and Investment operate on different financial principles

Life​‍​‌‍​‍‌ insurance helps dependents to be safe from the financial consequences of an unexpected loss of income. The effectiveness of the insurance lies in the certainty of a defined payout for a defined risk period. On the other hand, investment products are centred on growth, compounding, and performance over time.

The fact that these objectives are governed by different financial rules means that there are often compromises when they are combined in a single product. Insurance-linked investments focus on guarantees and stability, whereas standalone investments focus on capital growth and efficiency. When these objectives are brought together, the outcomes for each function may differ from what they achieve when addressed separately.

Cost components in Life Insurance products with Investments

Information provided in insurer benefit illustrations and regulated product brochures shows that life insurance products with an investment component typically involve multiple cost layers.

Allocation charges in early years

In several life insurance products with savings or investment components, especially ULIPs, a portion of premiums in the early years may be absorbed by acquisition and distribution-related costs.

Mortality charges deducted periodically

In life insurance products that include a savings or investment component, part of the premium is used to cover life risk. As this cost generally increases with age, the portion available for savings or investment may reduce over time.

Fund management and administrative charges

In market-linked products, ongoing fund management and policy administration charges are applied, which can reduce the final returns over time.

Surrender penalties and lock-in periods

There are policies that, when exited within the first 5–7 years, might charge you a surrender fee; thus the payout could be less than the total premiums ​‍​‌‍​‍‌deposited.

How separating Protection and Investment changes the outcome

The main advantage of using term insurance purely for life cover is that the cost of protection is significantly lower. For many working professionals, it is possible to secure a high level of life cover through a term plan at a much lower cost compared to combination policies that offer the same coverage along with savings or investment features.

Such a cost-effective situation offers the possibility of the remaining savings being invested in growth-oriented investment options independently. If the periods are long enough, even under conservative return assumptions, the greater investable portion and the compounding effect would go on to generate significantly larger results.

Apart from this, such a split also makes it easier to understand, as insurance performance is not mixed up with investment performance.

Why some still choose combination products

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌ though there is a cost difference, combination products are still preferred for behavioural reasons:

Preference for forced savings structures

Aversion to market-linked volatility

Desire for a single-product solution

These reasons may align with some risk preferences, but they can come with differences in long-term financial efficiency.

Why Term Insurance is often used only for Protection

Term insurance is often used only for protection because it is designed to stay simple and focused. Its purpose is clear: to provide financial support to a family if the earning member is no longer around, without combining protection with savings or investment features.

By keeping protection unmixed, term insurance avoids added complexity and higher costs. Premiums go entirely toward life cover, making it possible to secure higher coverage at more affordable rates. The benefits are also clearly defined, which helps families understand what support is available and rely on it when needed.

This clarity and focus are what make term insurance a widely preferred tool for pure financial protection.

Conclusion

Mixing​‍​‌‍​‍‌ life insurance and investment in India usually results in tangible costs such as higher charges, lower investible allocation, and potentially lower long-term returns after accounting for charges, compared to equivalent standalone investment instruments. Life insurance is a protective tool against financial loss. Investments are geared towards capital growth. Employing Term Insurance solely for protection and using independent instruments for growth enables each objective to be met in its own way, without ​‍​‌‍​‍‌compromise.