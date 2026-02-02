‘They preach democracy, they practise violence’: BJP MP Sadanandan Master recalls how CPI(M) cadres chopped off his legs for ideological defiance

The leftist political parties take delight in sermonising their ideological opponents about democracy, freedom of speech, and tolerance; however, they often do not practice what they preach. During his speech in the Rajya Sabha on 2nd February 2026, BJP MP Sadanandan Master narrated how the very Communist Party of India (Marxist) that blows the trumpet of democracy and tolerance, resorted to chopping off his legs three decades ago for his political ideology.

Displaying his artificial limbs before the parliament, MP Sadanandan Master said, “This is my two legs. I was a person with strong two legs, but below the knee, nowadays, I’m using artificial limbs. Why? Because the democracy, every time I’m hearing from the House, democracy, democracy, democracy. But those who are roaring about democracy, they committed an attack upon me 31 years ago.”

“In Kerala, CPIM leaders…according to their advice, the workers of CPIM, I was on the way to my home after the marriage of my sister was fixed. After discussing about the marriage of my sister, I was returning to my home, that time, in a bazaar, organised criminals caught me immediately after I get down from the bus. They (CPIM workers) caught my backside and put me down on the road, cut off my two legs. They were shouting Inquilaab Zindabaad. They were shouting about democracy,” added.

Calling out the CPIM’s hypocrisy, the Rajya Sabha MP continued, “Why I show this (artificial limbs) here is we had…you are intolerant…I want to show before the nation. I want to show to the people, I want to show to the members of parliament…what is democracy. You (CPIM) are always telling about democracy, you are always telling about tolerance, you are always telling about humanity but your commitment is based on political violence. Political violence is not good for democracy.”

CPIM MP John Brittas fumed over Sadanandan Master displaying his prosthetics inside the parliament, and raised a point of order, citing House rules prohibiting the bringing in of certain objects. However, the chairman, C.P. Radhakrishnan, told the CPIM leader that similar strictness should be applied when his party MPs display placards.

A shift from Communist to RSS ideology and the brutal price Sadanandan Master paid

Back in 1994, C Sadanandan Master was 30 years old, working as a teacher at the government-aided Kuzhikkal Lower Primary School at Perinchery, Mattanur municipality. Sadanandan, popularly known as “Maash” (Master), emerged as a Sangh among Communists, as he hailed from a family of Communists. Sadanandan Master’s father was an active member of the CPM while his elder brother was the in-charge of the student wing at the Zilla level.

Sadanandan himself was an active member of the Student Federation of India (SFI) till 1984, although he was involved in Sangh activities till school days. While Sadanandan became inclined towards communist ideology during his graduation days, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s idea of cultural nationalism stayed with him. What triggered his complete shift to RSS ideology was the ‘Bharata Dharshanangal’ article by Malayalam poet Akkitham. In 1984, Sadanandan Master joined the RSS.

However, Sadanandan Master’s drift from Communist ideology to that of the Sangh did not sit well with the leftists, who preach tolerance to others but resort to violence against ideological opponents. Initially, the CPIM workers tried to persuade Sadanandan Master to sever ties with the Sangh and return to the Communist fold; however, when he refused to do so, the CPIM workers stooped to their violent tactics.

On 25th January 1994, Sadanandan Master was returning from his uncle’s house in the evening after discussing the arrangements for his sister’s wedding, which was to take place on 6th February. As he got down from the bus and started walking towards his home, some people grabbed him from behind, pinned him to the ground and started beating him. They were CPI(M) goons who not only brutally beat him up but also chopped off both his legs. This monstrosity was committed against Sadanandan not only to teach him a ‘lesson’ for ditching the Communist ideology but also as a warning-cum-threat to all those contemplating quitting the Communist fold.

However, Sadanandan Master braved the Communist brutality and, instead of leaving RSS or returning to the Communist ideological fold, Master devoted his life to the Sangh and national service.

In 2016, Sadanandan contested the assembly election on the BJP ticket from the Koothuparamba constituency, which is infamous for political murders against the LDF leader K K Shailja. At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had saluted Sadanandan Master for his courage and ideological commitment.

Sadananda also served as the state vice-president of the National Teachers Union in Kerala. He also edits the magazine Deshiya Adhyapaka Vartha and is part of the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, an RSS-affiliated intellectual group.

In July 2025, President Droupadi Murmu nominated C Sadanandan Master to the Rajya Sabha. From contributing to public life and education, from Kerala’s Thrissur to the Rajya Sabha, Sadanandan Master continues to epitomise courage and serve as a living example of how leftist-communist intolerance cripples not only political opponents but democracy itself.

The Communists not only commit political violence but also elevate the perpetrators of such crimes to the status of ‘heroes’. In August 2025, the CPIM organised a celebratory farewell for eight party workers convicted for attacking BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sadanandan Master.

Visuals of CPIM workers raising party slogans, cheering cadres, and offering garlands to the convicts outside the Thalassery sessions court and later in Mattannur, Kannur, stirred outrage back then. This blatant display of moral bankruptcy and celebration of violence took place in the presence of Mattanur MLA and former Health Minister KK Shailaja.

While C Sadanandan Master survived to tell the Communist brutality he was subjected to, the CPIM has a history of violently silencing political rivals and deserters. Over the last few decades, numerous BJP-RSS workers and leaders have been killed in political violence committed by Communist cadres in Kerala.