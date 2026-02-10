The economy of Uttar Pradesh has doubled in the last eight years, growing from Rs 13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25. This revelation was made by Uttar Pradesh’s Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on 9th February 2026, as he presented the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the state assembly. The state government also presented its investment plan to posit Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, as a $1 trillion economy over the medium term.

Uttar Pradesh’s economy more than doubled in eight years, set to expand to Rs 36 lakh crore in 2025-26

The Economic Survey tabled before the state legislature of Uttar Pradesh on Monday is the first such annual economic document, similar to the Central government’s practice. The UP government’s Economic Survey provides a data-based view of the state’s macroeconomic performance, sectoral trajectory, and overall financial health.

As per the survey’s findings, Uttar Pradesh’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%, surging from Rs 13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25. In the fiscal year 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh’s economy is estimated to expand to Rs 36 lakh crore.

On the opening day of the Budget session, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The Economic Survey is not merely a compilation of data but a living document reflecting the state’s progress, people’s aspirations and future possibilities.”

Indicating an increased domestic and global investor interest, the Minister said that the state is set to attract over Rs 50 lakh crore in industrial proposals.

Speaking about per capita income, Minister Khanna said that it has doubled from Rs 54,564 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,09,844 in 2024-25. For the year 2025-26, the per capita income is projected to reach Rs 1.20 lakh. On a GSDP per capita basis, income has surged from Rs 61,142 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,26,304 in 2024-25.

During his speech in the state assembly, Khanna pointed out that while Uttar Pradesh’s per capita income was equivalent to the national average at the time of India’s independence, it declined to 50.2% of the national average by 2014-15.

However, in 2024-25, a reversal of the downward trend was recorded as the ratio improved to 53.5%.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s own tax income has surged 2.5 times to Rs 2.09 lakh crore. The debt-to-GSDP ratio is 28%, which is reportedto be lower than the national average.

Agriculture remains the driver of Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth

The key drivers of Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth have been agriculture and allied services, contributing 25.8% to the state’s economy. As per the Economic Survey 2025-26, the industry’s share was 27.2% and services 47%. Uttar Pradesh continues to be India’s largest foodgrain producer with output of 737.4 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25. Between the years 2017-18 and 2024-25, Uttar Pradesh’s total foodgrain production increased by 28.5% while productivity enhanced by 11.8%, increasing Uttar Pradesh’s share in national foodgrain output from 18.1% to 20.6%.

Between the years 2017-18 and 2024-25, gross value added per hectare of crops rose from Rs 0.98 lakh to Rs 1.73 lakh. Paddy and wheat continue to be the state’s largest agricultural output. Higher productivity and acreage have been recorded in both Rabi and Kharif seasons. The Economic Survey also indicates notable crop diversification as the area under oilseeds and pulses expanded significantly.

Uttar Pradesh is transforming into an infrastructure and investment hub

Highlighting the global investor perception improvement, the survey mentioned Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 2.94 lakh crore signed at the World Economic Forum 2026.

The survey further highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s improving infrastructure. It mentioned the state is becoming a national expressway hub, with 22 expressways, including three under construction and seven operational ones.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh also has India’s largest rail network and is widening its aviation ecosystem. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has set a target of 24 airports, including five international airports. The survey made a mention of the Jewar International Greenfield Airport, touted to become a key logistics and cargo gateway for North India.

In recent years, the number of factories registered has doubled, crossing the 30,000 mark. Fastest among major states, the industrial gross value added has grown by 25% in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government has strategically picked cities to transform them into specialised industrial hubs, with state capital Lucknow as an artificial intelligence hub, Kanpur as a drone manufacturing and testing centre, and Noida as a major Information Technology and electronics manufacturing base.

Emphasising that clean energy is the future, the Economic Survey 2025-26 states that the share of solar power in installed capacity improved from 23% to 27%. To manage urban growth, around 100 new townships are planned. The survey estimates that by 2046, the state’s urban population will reach 35.8%.

The Yogi government prioritises healthcare; the budget was raised to Rs 46,728 crore

As per the Economic Survey 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant expansion in medical infrastructure and public health spending. In the state’s latest budget, around 6.1% of the total budget has been allocated to health, which is higher than the national average. The state government allocated Rs 46,728.48 crore to the health budget. According to the survey’s findings, improved government spending on healthcare has boosted affordability and access to public health services.

Due to improved coverage of maternal health programmes, institutional deliveries have increased significantly, with 96.12% deliveries in 2024-25 being institutional and the number of non-institutional deliveries falling to 1.66 lakh.