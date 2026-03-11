Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Updated:

From Harrow Holi celebrations to Indian restaurants in Wembley, Hindus faced half a dozen attacks by Muslim gangs in March 2026

A series of Islamist attacks targeting Hindus, Sikhs, and their businesses has been reported across Wembley and other parts of London in March 2026, including vandalism of restaurants, assaults on individuals, and disruption of a Holi celebration. The incidents have raised concerns about growing anti-Hindu hostility in the UK, with critics accusing authorities and sections of activist circles of downplaying or mischaracterising such violence

Shraddha Pandey
(Images via X, Times of India)

The 2022 anti-Hindu Leicester violence orchestrated by Muslim mobs and the Islamo-leftist cabal’s propaganda campaign to paint Islamist perpetrators as victims of ‘Hindutva aggression’ have emboldened the Hinduphobic lot to continuously attack Hindus in the UK with impunity. In March 2026 alone, at least six incidents of Islamist attacks on Hindus and their businesses have been reported in Wembley.

A Somali Muslim gang attacked the Manek Chowk Restaurant

On 5th March, a gang comprising 15 to 20 masked men stormed an Indian restaurant named Manek Chowk Restaurant on Ealing Road in Wembley, smashing furniture, equipment, and windows after 8 pm. The attack was not preceded by any confrontation or provocation. The perpetrators were a gang of Somali Muslims. The visuals from the spot showed that the restaurant was badly damaged, with tables and chairs lying upside down, and food and crockery scattered.

As per a local PIO store owner, who saw the Muslim gang vandalise the Indian restaurant, said, “It started in Traders Wembley last Wednesday. Three men from Daman and Diu were beaten up in the toilets and left bleeding.”

Second attack on Manek Chowk Restaurant

In a second attack that reportedly occurred on 7th March, the same Somali Muslim gang attacked the Manek Chowk restaurant again. An eyewitness said that around 15 to 20 attackers came from the mosque side and ran riot. They were soon joined by a group of 10 to 12 youths who arrived in a bus, indicating that the attack on the Hindu Indian restaurant was preplanned. The Muslim gang vandalised restaurant furniture, damaged the cash counter, and also broke the lights.

Islamists hurl eggsat then Rangrez restaurant in Hammersmith over the Sikh owner’s strict ‘proudly non-Halal’ food serving policy.

The Rangrez restaurant, owned by Harman Singh Kapoor, was vandalised after closing hours when eggs were hurled at the premises on 7th March. Harman Singh Kapoor, who has faced constant backlash and attacks from Islamists for not serving Halal food, earlier this year announced plans to shut down the restaurant amidst Islamists threats and police negligence.

Harman Singh Kapoor has been facing attacks from Khalistani and Pakistani Muslim gangs since 2023, when he posted a video on social media criticising the Khalistan movement, after which he and his family received death threats. Owner Harman Singh’s restaurant was attacked,d and he was pressured to chant “Khalistan Zindabad”. Back then, Harman Singh had alleged that despite providing CCTV footage and evidence to the London police, he was not provided adequate security, leaving his family living in constant fear.

Panesar Food & Wine Store in Wembley ransacked

On 6th March, the Panesar Food & Wine Store in Harrow Road, Wembley, came under attack, with masked men pulling fruit and vegetable boxes, throwing them down and trampling them. As per a local, “They destroy the places, video it and go. It looks like they.”

In most of these cases, the police arrived at the spot only after the perpetrators wreaked havoc and fled the spot.

A Gujarati man was stabbed on Ealing Road

On the night of 9th March, The Times of India reports that a Gujarati-origin man was stabbed with a sharp weapon in Ealing Road after an altercation. The victim was required to be rushed to a hospital.

Hindus celebrating Holi were attacked by a Muslim mob near Harrow Civic Centre

On 3rd March 2026, a group of Muslim youths who reportedly came from a nearby mosque created unrest in the former Harrow Civic Centre parking lot in London, obstructing a Holi festival that was attended by hundreds of Hindus.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The authorities have apprehended a 14-year-old regarding the attack on Hindus. The captured footage featured shoving and scuffing as tensions intensified between the attendees and the intruding group. The Muslim youths attacked Hindus when the celebration of Holika Dahan was taking place at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. As per an eyewitness, the Muslim perpetrators approached the Hindu event and started interrupting it by abusing Hindus and hurling trash cans.

As per a report by UK-based Hindu rights group INSIGHT UK, the Muslim attackers initially created a ruckus and left the scene, only to return with around 20 other Muslim jihadists and attack Hindus.

Islamists openly target Hindus while the UK authorities watch iin silencee

The recent attacks on Hindus, Sikhs, and their businesses in the UK are evidently isolated from a part of a continued Islamic hate campaign over the past couple of years, particularly since the 2022 anti-Hindu Leicester violence. The UK Police and the Labour government, who remained largely reluctant to act against Pakistani Muslim gangs due to the fear of appearing ‘Islamophobic’, often dismiss the incidents of Islamist attacks on Hindus as minor disputes, not treating them with the same seriousness as they do in cases involving Muslim ‘victims’.

Islamists street veto from one side and liberal propaganda machinery on the other: Hindus facing attacks after attacks in the UK while Labour prioritises not appearing ‘Islamophobic’

Over the years, the Islamo-leftist academic, activist, and media circles have been pushing a narrative painting Hindus and Hindutva as aggressors or sources of communal tensions in the UK to downplay, rather, whitewash Islamist violence against the Hindu community. Having a pliable government and law enforcement system as well as a propaganda machinery at their disposal, Islamists are openly and violently demonstrating their hatred for Hindus and Sikhs.

In Wembley, three Hindu men from Daman and Diu were attacked by Muslim men earlier this month. The attack came just days after a George Soros-funded SOAS-led Independent Commission of Inquiry report on the 2022 Leicester Violence, which villainised Daman and Diu-origin Hindus.

Even as it was Muslim leaders and Islamists like Majid Freeman who were found guilty of instigating violence against Hindus, the SOAS report claimed that Hindus from India’s Daman and Diu “were central actors in the events from May until September.”

Further villainising the Hindus, the SOAS report says, “They (Hindu Daman and Diu communities) were blamed for antisocial behaviour, unregulated religious celebrations, a culture of drinking, and harassment and provocations outside mosques.”

The report was published on 23rd February 2026, and just days after, a Muslim mob targeted and attacked three Hindu men from Daman and Diu. The dots are not too blurry to be connected. The Islamist-sympathising ‘activists’ are essentially the instigators and enablers of Islamist violence against the Hindu community in the UK. They are complicit in the Islamist anti-Hindu crimes.

Shraddha Pandey is a Senior Sub-Editor at OpIndia, where she has been sharpening her edge on truth and narrative. With three years in experience in journalism, she is passionate about Hindu rights, Indian politics, geopolitics and India’s rise. When not dissecting and debunking propaganda, books, movies, music and cricket interest her. Email: [email protected]

