From fatal stabbings to sword displays: Muharram processions across India marred by violence, clashes, and public disorder

Several incidents of disputes, clashes, and violence have been reported from different parts of the country during Muharram. In some places, Islamic extremists clashed among themselves during processions and even resorted to killing, while in others, security personnel who arrived to restore order were themselves attacked.

In several incidents, Islamic extremists were seen brandishing swords, while videos also surfaced showing an AK-47 being waved. While Hindu festivals have often remained their target, incidents of violence have also come to light during their own religious observances. OpIndia has compiled all such incidents in one place.

Samastipur, Bihar: Violence during Muharram procession, youth stabbed to death; police also attacked with sticks

A case of a youth being stabbed to death during a Muharram procession has come to light in the Kalyanpur police station area of Samastipur district in Bihar. The incident reportedly took place at Gopalpur Bhutta Chowk, where a Tazia procession was being taken out on the occasion of Muharram.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Javed. During the procession, while Javed was either watching or participating in the display of martial feats, a youth named Haider, a resident of the same village, allegedly attacked him with a knife. It is alleged that Haider stabbed Javed directly in the chest before fleeing the spot.

After the attack, Javed collapsed on the ground with serious injuries. With the help of local residents and the police, he was rushed to the Sadar Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Local residents alleged that the accused had a criminal background and demanded his immediate arrest.

Sadar DSP-2 Sanjay Kumar stated that raids are underway to arrest the accused.

In another incident, in Ramnagar Sari village under the Mathurapur police station area, a dispute broke out between two groups during a Muharram procession. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a violent clash, creating tension in the area. When police and administrative officials reached the spot after receiving information about the violence, the agitated crowd allegedly attacked them with sticks and batons.

Three police personnel were injured in the attack and were admitted to Samastipur Sadar Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment.

Mumbai: 14,900 poison-filled rat-killer capsules seized during Muharram procession

A case of poison-laced rat-killer pellets allegedly being distributed during a Muharram procession has come to light in Mumbai. In connection with the case, police arrested Pune resident Faiyaz Premji. More than 14,000 capsules were recovered from his possession. The incident came to light during a Muharram procession passing through the JJ and Byculla areas.

A police patrolling team noticed a man distributing capsules in a suspicious manner. He was questioned, and the material in his possession was seized. During the investigation, police claimed that the recovered capsules contained zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical.

According to DCP Jayant Meena, 14,900 filled capsules were recovered from the accused. During questioning, he stated that he had ordered 30,000 empty capsules and around 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide and had spent several days filling them. It has also emerged that one person fell ill in connection with the case and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation further revealed that Faiyaz had travelled to Iran and Iraq multiple times between 2019 and 2025. In the past year alone, he had reportedly visited the two countries 19 times. Police are now examining the purpose of these visits, his digital records, mobile phone data, financial transactions, and contacts.

Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Violent clash during Muharram procession

A tense situation also developed for some time during a Muharram procession in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the Hathauri police station area of Muzaffarpur district, Islamic extremists clashed among themselves during a mourning procession. The dispute began with an argument between two women, which gradually escalated into a fight between two groups.

Soon, both sides started attacking each other with sticks and batons. Several people were reported injured in the clash. As soon as the police, who had already been deployed in the area, received information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and somehow brought the situation under control.

Speaking on the matter, Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the dispute began between two women during the procession and later turned into a clash between two groups. He added that three people were injured in the incident and the matter is under investigation.

Violence erupts in several areas of Muzaffarpur; ASI Mustaqeem Khan seen wielding a sword while on duty

Tension prevailed at different places in the Hathauri, Aurai, Piyar and Kanti police station areas of Muzaffarpur district. At Bariyarpur Chowk in the Piyar police station area, a dispute that began during the Tazia gathering later escalated into a violent clash, with both groups attacking each other using sticks and batons.

In another incident, near the Central Bank in Damodarpur under the Kanti police station area, a dispute broke out between two groups during a Tazia procession over the display of martial feats and giving way on the road. The dispute eventually turned into a physical altercation. Meanwhile, another video surfaced from Muzaffarpur showing a uniformed police officer performing sword tricks.

शरीर पर वर्दी और हाथ में तलवार।

मुहर्रम के दिन इंटरनेट पर छा गए मुजफ्फरपुर का यह पुलिसकर्मी। pic.twitter.com/9sXXRiDcAl — The Bihar (@Thebihar_in) June 27, 2026

It was reported that the video featured ASI Mustaqeem Khan, posted at Kanti police station. After the video surfaced, the police initiated an inquiry. According to preliminary information, he had been deployed for Muharram procession duty, and someone recorded the video and later circulated it on social media.

Bhagalpur, Bihar: Extremists enter railway station carrying swords, raise slogans and create panic

A large number of Islamic extremists allegedly entered the railway station premises during Muharram in Bhagalpur, Bihar. More than 100 extremists carrying swords entered the station premises and raised slogans on the staircases and platforms. Passengers present at the station reportedly experienced fear and discomfort.

Videos related to the incident have gone viral on social media. Several users questioned the law-and-order situation and the public display of weapons at a railway station, demanding action. Initially, Station Master Ajay stated that the video would be investigated.

Subsequently, the Railway administration registered a case. Malda Railway Division Public Relations Officer Rupa Mandal said that after the viral video surfaced, a detailed report was sought from the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Based on the findings, an FIR has been registered under Sections 147 and 145 of the Railways Act.

The people seen in the video are being identified, and action will be taken against those found responsible.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Van bearing the words ‘Le Phir Aa Gaye’ suspended from a crane and blown up during Muharram procession

A video of a display during a Muharram procession in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on the night of Tuesday (June 23, 2026), triggered controversy after going viral on social media. The video showed a Tata Magic van suspended approximately 40 feet in the air with the help of a crane.

Two youths standing on top of the van were seen waving red flags, and after some time, the vehicle appeared to explode with a loud blast. The words “Le Phir Aa Gaye” (Here We Are Again) were written on the van.

The video was also shared on the Instagram account “Parvez Edits 2.0”. After it surfaced, Haridwar saint Swami Shivanand Giri and several Hindu organisations objected to the display. The Hindu Jagran Manch questioned the district administration over whether permission had been granted for such an act.

Police have initiated an investigation. According to Ujjain Police, permission had been granted for the procession, but no permission had been given to use any kind of explosive material. Police have registered a case against organiser Shoaib Khan, Zahid Khan and Taslim Khan, who were seen waving flags, as well as crane owner Gopal Mali.

Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: Youth catches fire while performing stunt during Muharram procession

A youth sustained burn injuries after catching fire while performing a stunt during a Muharram procession in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Malviya Road in the district headquarters. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where, after treatment, his condition was reported to be stable and out of danger.

The injured youth, Saddam Khan, a resident of Bans Deoria in the Sadar Kotwali area, had participated in the Tazia procession on behalf of the Five Star Club. During the procession, he was sitting inside an iron drum while performing a stunt. Suddenly, the fire burning inside the drum flared up and spread to his clothes, causing burn injuries.

Muslims burned a man alive in muharram procession ritual pic.twitter.com/Xi88bNzQy9 — poodullah superior (@Poodullah) June 27, 2026

The incident created panic at the spot for a short while. However, members of the Akhara and people present nearby acted quickly, extinguished the flames, and safely pulled the youth out of the drum. Since the fire was brought under control in time, a major mishap was averted.

Saddam Khan was immediately admitted to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. City Circle Officer Sanjay Reddy said that a Muharram procession was being taken out on Malviya Road when the incident occurred. According to the police, the situation remained under control and no other untoward incident took place.

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Clash over throwing currency notes during Muharram procession leaves around 20 injured

A dispute broke out among Muslims during a Muharram procession in Padarathpur village under the Bithri area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, over the throwing of currency notes. Within a short time, the argument escalated into a violent clash. Both groups attacked each other with sticks and batons, leaving around 15 to 20 people injured.

As the situation deteriorated, the police had to use mild force to bring it under control. A Muharram procession was passing through the village in the evening with a large number of people participating. During the procession, some individuals started throwing currency notes into the crowd.

People rushed to collect the money, resulting in pushing and jostling. This led to an argument between two groups, which later turned into a violent fight. Police personnel present at the spot initially attempted to pacify both sides, but when the situation appeared to be going out of control, they resorted to mild force and used batons to disperse the crowd.

Additional police personnel were later called from the police station, after which the situation was fully brought under control. Police have taken the matter seriously and initiated legal action. According to officials, efforts are underway to identify those involved in the clash and disturbing public order. CCTV footage is being examined, and FIRs will be registered against the identified individuals, who will subsequently be arrested.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Dispute escalates during Muharram procession

A dispute broke out between two groups during a Tazia procession on the Nai Sadak–Aurangabad route in Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Muharram. Within moments, a large number of Muslims gathered at the spot, leading to panic and tension in the area for some time.

As the incident occurred on the boundary of the Chetganj and Luxa police station areas, personnel from both police stations immediately reached the spot and began efforts to restore order. Police officials appealed to the people to maintain restraint and allow the procession to proceed peacefully. However, due to the disturbance created by some individuals, the police had to use mild force to control the situation.

The police later removed those involved in the dispute from the spot and brought the crowd under control, after which the situation returned to normal. The Tazia procession then continued on its designated route. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Temple platform damaged after DJ vehicle collides with it during Muharram procession

A dispute also arose during a Muharram procession in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh. In Newada village under the Bahria police station area, the platform of a temple was damaged after being hit by a DJ vehicle participating in the procession. The incident sparked tension in the village for some time.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the administration immediately became active and deployed the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident. The situation was brought under control in the presence of police and administrative officials. The damaged temple platform was also repaired.

Several videos are also available on social media in which extremists can be seen brandishing swords, creating ruckus, raising slogans, and even waving rifles.

Irrespective of the festival,whether it is Ramzan, Holi, Ram Navami, or Muharram, incidents involving violence by Islamic extremists continue to come to light.