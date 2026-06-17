Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, has emerged as the solar capital of the country with its outstanding performance in rooftop solar installation. The district has acquired the top position with the maximum number of solar installations in the country. The achievement is remarkable as Lucknow has surpassed districts like Surat and Nagpur, which until now had been unchallenged leaders in the field of solar energy.

Let us take a look at how Lucknow’s solar success story is reflected in numbers. According to the latest data (at the time of publishing of the article), 1,52,605 applications were for solar installations, out of which 1,08,205 have already been installed across 1,10,967 households. Lucknow is followed by Nagpur, which received 1,42,683 applications for solar installations while completing 92,708 installations across 1,01,741 households. Surat stood third with 1,26,765 applications received for solar installations, out of which 87,967 installations were completed across 1,43, 587 households.

Image via https://consumer.pmsuryaghar.gov.in

Not just Lucknow, the entire state is leading India’s energy transformation and providing a major push for the country’s clean energy goals and renewable energy initiatives. At the recently organised PM Surya Ghar Award Ceremony in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh stood out, securing the top position across various categories related to solar energy implementation.

Uttar Pradesh received several awards under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The awards were presented to mark the progress and achievements of states under the rooftop solar programme in categories, including Maximum consumer applications, Maximum rooftop solar installations, Maximum DISCOM inspections, Vendor registrations, and Overall excellence in implementing PM Surya Ghar initiatives.

As per the list of awards released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the state secured the top spot in the country during Solar Energy Month (May 2026) in the high-level consumer base category. The Yogi government-ruled state also outshone other states in crucial categories such as ‘Maximum Consumer Applications’. ‘Highest Number of Solar Installations’ and ‘Maximum Vendor Registration’.

In addition to that, Uttar Pradesh ranked second in the category of DISCOM inspections. The state has secured its place among the leading states in the country’s solar energy journey, with over 5.64 lakh rooftop solar installations. The achievement has been a result of the coordinated efforts of the central and state governments, as well as public participation. Furthermore, the Yogi government is also developing Bundelkhand into a solar energy hub to ensure the effective utilisation of vast tracts of vacant land across the region.

As per the data provided by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the state accounts for more than 20 per cent of the national monthly total of 3.16 lakh installations. UPNEDA is the nodal agency that executes the state’s solar programs and supports the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy 2022. The figures indicate that Uttar Pradesh is the fastest-growing solar market in the country and ranks third cumulatively behind Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The success is a result of the decentralised implementation and centralised monitoring model adopted by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. Effective coordination at the district level, the active participation of DISCOMs, and extensive public awareness campaigns have played a key role in the state’s achievement.

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, launched by the Government of India in its 2024-25 budget. The ambitious central government project aims to transform India’s energy landscape by making Indian households energy self-reliant while also meeting the country’s sustainable development goals.

The initiative intends to provide solar power for about 1 crore households across the country by March 2027 with an investment of over ₹75,000 crore. Besides, the households will be provided with 300 units of free electricity every month. To encourage people to opt for rooftop solar installations, the initiative offers financial assistance clubbed with simplified implementation mechanisms. The scheme incentivises rooftop solar installations and makes renewable energy more affordable and accessible by offering a subsidy of up to 40 per cent to households.

The scheme has far-reaching outcomes relating to energy generation and consumption, not only for individual households but for the entire country. With increased use of solar energy, the scheme is expected to save the government an estimated ₹75,000 crore annually in electricity costs. This will help in achieving India’s global clean and green energy goals while contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy scheme in India. With enhanced use of solar energy in Indian households, India’s carbon emissions are also expected to drop, thus reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana will also contribute to employment generation in the country. The scheme is expected to create approximately 17 lakh direct jobs across various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, sales, installation, operations and maintenance (O&M), and other services, thereby boosting employment and economic growth in the country.

How PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aligns with India’s clean energy goals

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aligns with India’s aim of expanding non-fossil electricity capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. India plans to ensure that 50% of installed power capacity comes from clean sources and the carbon intensity of the economy is reduced by 45% from 2005 levels. The initiative directly supports India’s clean energy mission by facilitating the generation of clean energy through rooftop solar installations.