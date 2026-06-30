On 29th June (local time), WhatsApp announced that users will soon be able to contact people on the platform without revealing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform has started rolling out the long-awaited username feature, which is expected to be fully launched later in 2026.

your phone number is personal and sometimes you want to connect without handing it over. that's why we're introducing usernames for WhatsApp.



starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch the feature. It takes just a few seconds, make sure… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 29, 2026

By the end of this week, users will be able to reserve their usernames before the feature’s full launch. Several users have already been given the option to reserve their usernames. While several users have appreciated the move, as it will help keep their numbers private, several users, including tech experts, have raised concerns.

According to critics, this move could make WhatsApp more like Telegram and open new opportunities for impersonation, unsolicited messages, fraudulent investment schemes and financial scams. Notably, WhatsApp is the go-to contact hub for many businesses, including banks, making it crucial to ensure that users are contacting the right business and that the person with whom they are conversing is genuine.

With the launch of reservations, users can reserve unique handles such as @Name123. Once activated, the username can be shared instead of a telephone number. This will help users keep their numbers hidden from strangers and members of large groups.

Here is everything users need to know about WhatsApp usernames, how they will work, when they will become available, how they differ from Telegram usernames and why critics fear that the privacy feature could also make online fraud harder to detect.

What are WhatsApp usernames?

A WhatsApp username is a unique identifier that can be used to contact a person or business without knowing the phone number connected to the account. The username will appear with an “@” symbol, in a format such as @Name123. Every username must be unique. This means that two WhatsApp accounts cannot use exactly the same handle.

Interestingly, when the author of this report tried to secure his pen name as a username, WhatsApp said it was unavailable because the author had secured it earlier on Instagram. To secure the same username on WhatsApp, users are required to connect their Instagram and WhatsApp accounts. This feature helps WhatsApp users secure unique usernames, such as their full names, if they are already using them as usernames on Instagram. It will also help reduce the chances of fraud or scams.

Coming back to the feature, WhatsApp has traditionally relied on phone numbers as the principal way to identify and contact users. Someone generally needs a person’s number before starting a direct conversation or adding the account to their contacts.

The username feature will provide an alternative. A person will be able to share a username, link or QR code instead of revealing their telephone number. However, usernames will remain optional. A phone number will still be required to create and maintain a WhatsApp account.

Why WhatsApp is introducing usernames

According to WhatsApp, usernames will serve as a privacy feature. A telephone number is connected to several parts of a person’s life, including banking, work, family communication, government services and account verification. Users may not want to disclose it every time they need to speak to someone new.

A person attending an event, joining a neighbourhood group or entering a parents’ group for a school or sports team may want to participate without sharing their private number with dozens of strangers. Similarly, someone buying or selling an item online may need to communicate temporarily without wanting the other person to retain their telephone number permanently.

Once usernames become functional, users who enable them will be able to message new people and businesses without automatically showing their numbers. WhatsApp said that sharing a phone number can feel like a significant step because it is personal and tied to many areas of one’s life. It cited group conversations as another situation in which people may want to participate without disclosing their digits to everyone present.

How WhatsApp usernames will work

A user will select an available username through WhatsApp’s account settings. Other people will then be able to enter the exact username inside WhatsApp to start a conversation. Users will also be able to generate links and QR codes that direct others to the account.

Once someone begins a conversation using a username, they will see the account holder’s display name but not the phone number, unless they already have the number saved.

WhatsApp usernames must contain between three and 35 characters. They can include lowercase letters, numbers, underscores and full stops, subject to the platform’s formatting and availability rules. WhatsApp will also provide a username generator for people who are unable to find an available or suitable handle.

WhatsApp username and display name are different

It is essential to understand that a username and a display name on WhatsApp will be different. A user can already choose a display name. It does not have to be their legal name, and the same display name can be shared by several users. However, a username has to be unique to every account.

Who will see your username?

People who do not have a user’s telephone number saved will ordinarily see the username instead of the number. This will apply when a user messages someone directly, makes a WhatsApp call or participates in a group conversation containing people who do not already possess the number.

People who already have the telephone number saved will continue to see the name stored in their contacts and the associated number. Creating a username will also remove the phone number from existing conversations with users who do not have it saved in their contact information. Those conversations will continue normally, but the username will replace the visible number.

However, creating a username will not prevent people who already know the phone number from finding or contacting the account through it.

Will WhatsApp stop using phone numbers?

No. The username feature will not replace phone numbers at the account level. Every WhatsApp account will still require a phone number. The username will merely provide an alternative method of finding and contacting the account.

People who possess the number can continue to message the user through it, even when the account has a username. Therefore, usernames will hide numbers in particular interactions, but WhatsApp will remain a phone-number-linked messaging service. This is an important distinction from suggestions that the platform is creating completely anonymous or numberless accounts.

How can people contact you through a username?

A WhatsApp user who does not want to share a telephone number can give someone their exact username. The other person can enter that username into WhatsApp and start a conversation. WhatsApp says people will be able to message, call or save someone as a contact through the username system.

Users will also be able to share a direct link or generate a QR code connected to the username. Businesses could place such links or codes on websites, visiting cards, receipts, social media pages and advertisements. Scanning the QR code or opening the link would direct a customer to the relevant WhatsApp account without revealing its underlying telephone number.

However, WhatsApp says there will be no public directory in which people can browse through usernames. A person will have to know the exact username before attempting to contact its owner. WhatsApp also says it will not recommend or suggest usernames to strangers.

What is a username key?

WhatsApp is introducing an additional privacy mechanism known as the username key. The optional key is intended to give users greater control over who can send them a first message through their usernames.

When the feature is enabled, knowing the username alone will not be sufficient. The sender will also have to enter the account holder’s four-digit username key before being permitted to initiate contact.

This means that even if a stranger discovers or guesses a username, they may remain unable to send a message without the accompanying key. The key can be changed and managed by the user. However, it will be turned off by default, meaning users will have to activate it themselves.

People who already possess the account holder’s phone number or share a WhatsApp group with the person will not require the key to send a message. The feature could help limit unsolicited contact, but its effectiveness will depend on whether users activate it and avoid publishing the key alongside their usernames.

How to reserve a WhatsApp username

Users must have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their primary mobile devices.

To reserve a username:

Open WhatsApp Settings, select Account.

Source: WhatsApp

Then tap Username.

Source: WhatsApp

In regions where the complete feature is not yet available, users may see a Reserve username option instead.

Source: WhatsApp

The user can enter the preferred handle and check whether it is available. Once successfully reserved, WhatsApp will hold it for that account so that another person cannot claim it.

Source: WhatsApp

Username reservations are not currently available through WhatsApp Web or the desktop application. Users must use their primary phones.

The option may not appear immediately for everyone because WhatsApp is introducing it gradually.

Why WhatsApp opened username reservations early

WhatsApp says it has more than three billion users, making competition for common names and recognisable handles inevitable. Opening reservations in advance gives people an opportunity to claim usernames associated with their names, businesses or online identities before the feature becomes fully operational.

Common names could be taken quickly, while public personalities and organisations may face attempts by squatters or impersonators to secure similar-looking handles. “Timing is everything,” WhatsApp’s newly appointed head Kunal Shah wrote while announcing that he had reserved his username before the global release.

Shah took charge of WhatsApp in June 2026 after Meta appointed the CRED founder to lead the platform. The appointment came alongside Meta’s $900 million investment in CRED, where Shah retained a stake while stepping away from an executive role.

Can users change or delete their usernames?

Yes. WhatsApp usernames are optional and can be changed or deleted. However, once a person changes or deletes a username, the previous handle may become available for someone else to claim.

A user could therefore lose a recognisable name permanently after giving it up. Deleting the username will also remove its number-hiding benefit. The account’s telephone number may again become visible to people who do not have it saved.

Users with established public or business identities should consequently exercise caution before changing or releasing their handles.

What happens when a preferred username is already taken?

WhatsApp usernames will be unique and distributed according to availability. If a particular username has already been reserved, another user will have to select a different variation.

WhatsApp says certain usernames connected to businesses, governments, organisations and prominent public figures will be held back and cannot be claimed freely.

This is intended to prevent obvious cases of impersonation, such as someone claiming the exact name of a major government department, celebrity or company before the genuine entity arrives.

However, reserving an exact name cannot necessarily prevent scammers from creating similar-looking versions with extra letters, numbers, full stops or underscores.

What about businesses, creators and organisations?

WhatsApp recognises that creators, companies and organisations may want to maintain the same identities across different Meta platforms. Such users will therefore have the option to claim usernames that they already use on Instagram or Facebook.

They will be required to link the relevant Meta accounts to prove that they control the existing handle. This could allow a business using a particular Instagram name to secure the corresponding identity on WhatsApp instead of competing with ordinary users for it.

WhatsApp said the facility was being created for creators, small businesses and organisations seeking to maintain a consistent online presence.

Did Telegram introduce the same feature earlier?

Yes. Telegram introduced the core idea more than a decade before WhatsApp. On 23rd October 2014, Telegram launched optional public usernames, allowing users to find and contact one another without knowing the phone numbers connected to their accounts.

Once a Telegram user selects a public username, anyone can search for the handle through the platform’s Global Search and send a message without having the number. Telegram’s original announcement stated that anyone would be able to find a user by the selected username and contact the person without knowing their telephone number.

Telegram users can also share links in the formats t.me/username and username.t.me. Opening such a link takes a person directly to the corresponding account. The links can be circulated among friends or placed on websites, business cards and social media pages. Neither party necessarily sees the other person’s phone number unless the relevant privacy settings permit it.

Therefore, WhatsApp is adopting a fundamental feature that Telegram has offered since 2014, namely, the ability to contact an account through a unique handle without first exchanging phone numbers.

How WhatsApp usernames differ from Telegram

The comparison with Telegram is valid, but the two systems are not identical. The biggest difference is discoverability. Telegram usernames are public. Anyone can enter a name in Global Search, see matching accounts and send messages to them. Telegram itself warns users that setting a username makes them searchable and allows people who do not possess their numbers to contact them.

WhatsApp says it will not have a searchable directory, username suggestions or a public browsing system. A person will have to know the exact WhatsApp username before trying to contact the account. This should make it harder for strangers to search through names and approach random users.

WhatsApp is also offering an optional username key. A stranger may need both the precise username and the four-digit code before sending a first message. Telegram’s standard username system does not include an equivalent requirement. Knowing or finding the public username is generally sufficient to open a chat.

WhatsApp is consequently borrowing Telegram’s number-hiding model while attempting to place stronger restrictions on discoverability and first-time contact.

Is WhatsApp really turning into Telegram?

Not exactly. WhatsApp and Telegram will both allow users to select unique handles, hide phone numbers from strangers and share links that open conversations. Both systems make it possible for someone to contact another account without possessing its telephone number.

However, Telegram usernames are deliberately searchable. WhatsApp usernames, according to the company, will not appear in a public directory or suggestion system.

Telegram also supports collectible usernames that can be bought, sold and assigned to accounts, groups or channels through the Fragment platform. WhatsApp has not announced an equivalent marketplace. WhatsApp therefore appears to be moving towards a Telegram-style identity system, but with a more closed model.

The question is whether the absence of a directory and the availability of a username key will be sufficient to stop fraud and unsolicited contact that critics associate with public usernames.

Social media users expressed concerns

Jasveer Singh, the co-founder and chief executive of KnotDating, said that his first thought after seeing the WhatsApp announcement was not privacy but scams. “WhatsApp just launched usernames. My first thought wasn’t privacy — it was scams,” Singh wrote on X.

WhatsApp just launched usernames. My first thought wasn’t privacy – it was scams.



The biggest reason I never used Telegram was because anyone could contact you without knowing your phone number. It became a paradise for scammers.



Phone numbers created accountability. You knew… — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) June 30, 2026

He said one of the reasons he avoided Telegram was that people could contact users without knowing their telephone numbers, turning the platform into what he described as a favourable space for scammers.

Singh argued that phone numbers create a degree of accountability because recipients can see who is approaching them and have a number that can be reported to the authorities.

“Usernames improve privacy, but they also reduce accountability — and that’s exactly what scammers love,” he said, while urging WhatsApp to introduce strong anti-spam mechanisms.

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo warned that usernames could have particularly serious consequences in India. “In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp,” he wrote on X.

In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp.



Imagine receiving a message from warikoo / awarikoo / ankurwarikooo / ankur_warikoo / a_warikoo / ankurwarikooofficial etc etc – soliciting money.



1. Most people… https://t.co/AaiH7F1szN — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 30, 2026

Warikoo said fraudsters could create several variations of a public figure’s username and use them to solicit money. He illustrated the problem through similar-looking handles such as warikoo, awarikoo, ankurwarikooo, ankur_warikoo, a_warikoo and ankurwarikooofficial.

A user receiving a message from one of these accounts may assume that it belongs to the genuine public figure, particularly when the display photograph and profile name have also been copied.

Warikoo also referred to his legal battle concerning AI-generated advertisements that reportedly used his face to direct people towards fraudulent investment groups on WhatsApp.

“I understand how massive this scam is and how easy it is in our country to execute it,” he said, adding that the username feature raised serious concerns from a public figure’s perspective.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also warned about the possibility of multiple similar-sounding accounts appearing around a verified username. “Soon you will have verified username on WhatsApp, and then unverified similar-sounding usernames,” he wrote while joining the conversation.

Soon you will have verified username on WhatsApp, and then unverified similar-sounding usernames….which in turn will… https://t.co/1zx89fUTis — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2026

The concern is that WhatsApp may verify the genuine account belonging to a company or personality, but fraudsters could create several slight variations. Many users do not carefully check spellings, underscores, additional letters or verification badges before responding to messages. A scammer may therefore pose as a recognised entrepreneur, bank, government agency or business even when the exact official username is protected.

Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri said, “This is a colossal data harvesting and data pooling scheme – Meta’s objective is to get you to link social accounts across WhatsApp and Instagram, to move the needle on ad targeting and thus improve engagement and revenues. They are playing on consumers’ FOMO to quickly grab the username of choice. Clever.”

This is a colossal data harvesting and data pooling scheme – Meta’s objective is to get you to link social accounts across WhatsApp and Instagram, to move the needle on ad targeting and thus improve engagement and revenues.



They are playing on consumers’ FOMO to quickly grab… https://t.co/Fq4hhM6Krg — Rajeev Mantri (@RMantri) June 30, 2026

How usernames could increase WhatsApp scams

Usernames could provide fraudsters with additional ways to approach potential victims. A scammer could copy a public figure’s photograph and display name, create a nearly identical username and send messages seeking money or personal information.

Such an account could promote fraudulent investment opportunities, cryptocurrency schemes, work-from-home offers, fake loans or bogus trading groups. Fraudsters could also create usernames resembling banks, courier companies, online marketplaces, police departments or government agencies.

The scammer may then claim that an account has been blocked, a parcel is being held, a Know Your Customer process must be completed, or an urgent payment is required. QR codes could create another problem. A fraudulent website, advertisement or social media post could display a code that appears to connect users with legitimate customer support but actually opens a WhatsApp conversation with an impersonator.

Similarly, fake usernames could be promoted through sponsored advertisements or AI-generated videos featuring well-known individuals. The absence of a visible phone number may remove one warning sign that users currently rely upon. A suspicious country code or unfamiliar number can sometimes alert recipients that a message may not be genuine.

With usernames, the handle and profile could appear more familiar, even when the underlying account is fraudulent.

Could usernames make scammers anonymous?

Not completely. Every WhatsApp username will remain connected to a phone number. A person cannot create a standard WhatsApp account solely with a username. The platform and law enforcement agencies may therefore still be able to trace an account through its registered telephone number, subject to legal procedures and the availability of accurate subscriber information.

However, that number will not necessarily be visible to the person receiving the message. The recipient may consequently find it more difficult to independently assess the origin of an unfamiliar approach.

WhatsApp says it may inform a user when an unfamiliar account is registered in a country different from their own. This could offer some context and help recipients identify suspicious international messages.

However, many scams are carried out through domestic numbers, stolen accounts, fraudulently obtained SIM cards or compromised devices. A country indicator alone would not resolve those risks.

What safeguards has WhatsApp announced?

WhatsApp has introduced or proposed several protections.

There will be no public directory in which strangers can browse usernames. Users must know the precise handle.

The optional username key can stop people from sending first-time messages even when they have obtained the username.

Certain handles associated with governments, prominent people, companies and organisations will be reserved.

Creators and businesses will be able to claim existing Facebook or Instagram usernames, helping genuine account holders establish consistent identities.

Every account will continue to require a telephone number, preserving a link between the username and an underlying mobile account.

WhatsApp can also deploy its existing reporting, blocking, spam detection and account-ban systems against fraudulent users.

These protections could make WhatsApp’s model safer than Telegram’s publicly searchable system. Their success, however, will depend on enforcement, detection speed and whether ordinary users understand and activate the available controls.

Why the username key may not solve every problem

The username key provides an additional layer of protection, but it has limitations. It is turned off by default, and many users may never activate it. Businesses and public-facing creators may also need to publish their keys so that customers or followers can contact them. Publishing the username and key together would largely remove the extra barrier.

The key will also not be required by people who already have the phone number or share a group with the account holder. A scammer operating within common groups may therefore still be able to approach participants directly.

The key is likely to be most useful for private individuals who share their usernames only with selected people.

What users should check before trusting a username

A familiar-looking username should not be treated as proof of identity. Users should closely inspect spellings, additional characters, numbers, underscores and full stops.

They should verify unexpected financial requests through a second communication channel, particularly when the sender claims to be a friend, relative, employer, bank employee or public figure.

Verification badges should be checked carefully, but users should not assume that a professional photograph and recognisable display name make an account authentic.

People should avoid transferring money, sharing one-time passwords, installing applications or opening suspicious links merely because the username resembles a trusted name.

Users who do not need to receive messages from strangers should activate the username key and avoid publishing it publicly.

Privacy upgrade or new fraud challenge?

There is a genuine privacy problem with WhatsApp that usernames can solve. People will be able to participate in large groups, contact businesses and speak to strangers without handing over telephone numbers connected to their wider personal lives.

The feature could be particularly useful for creators, professionals, marketplace users, community members and people dealing with temporary contacts. However, privacy for the sender can also mean reduced transparency for the recipient. A familiar username, copied photograph and persuasive message may be enough to mislead people who do not carefully examine account details.

Telegram has demonstrated that username-based communication can successfully allow people to connect without revealing phone numbers. It has also shown why publicly searchable identities can attract unsolicited messages, impersonators and scammers.

WhatsApp’s model is more restricted because it lacks a public directory and includes an optional username key. Nevertheless, fake variations can still be circulated through websites, advertisements, social media posts, QR codes and fraudulent groups.

For WhatsApp’s more than three billion users, the username feature could become one of the platform’s most important privacy changes. Whether it also produces a Telegram-style scam boom will depend on the strength of WhatsApp’s anti-impersonation systems and how carefully users respond to unfamiliar handles.