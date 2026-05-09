A case of sexual assault has come to light from Kamavarapukota mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district, where a 42-year-old church pastor was repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The victim’s family, who work as daily wage labourers, were regulars at the church in Kamavarapukota mandal and trusted the pastor. The accused was identified as Choutapalli Rambabu. Taking advantage of this closeness, Rambabu sexually abused the girl over several months and even threatened her to keep quiet. The whole incident came out when the girl missed her menstrual cycle.

To hide his actions, the pastor even forced her to take a very high dose of contraceptive and abortion pills. This caused the young girl to suffer from life-threatening bleeding and severe health complications.

After taking the tablets, the girl’s health worsened, and she started suffering from severe bleeding. Unable to bear the pain and fear anymore, the minor finally told her mother about what had happened. Her condition became critical soon after, following which her family rushed her to a hospital in Eluru for treatment, where doctors found she was pregnant and suffering from the effects of the excessive medication.

Following the complaint, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Pastor sexual assault case: Commission to visit house of the victim in Andhra Pradesh



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The Commission’s Chairman, Vetukuri A.V.S. Suryanarayana Raju, expressed deep concern over the allegations of sexual assault and the dangerous attempt to force an abortion. To ensure the family gets justice, and the girl receives proper care, Chairman Raju and commission member Undavalli Gandhi Babu are scheduled to visit the victim’s home on Monday, 11th May.

Sub-inspector Valli Padma of the Tadikalapudi police confirmed that a criminal case has been registered against the accused. However, the accused managed to flee and is currently absconding, and police launched a search to track him down.