Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay is now just a step away from becoming the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). With the support of smaller alliance parties finally falling in place, TVK has managed to touch the crucial majority mark of 120 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

After long discussions, VCK finally decided to offer its unconditional support to the TVK. There were reports that the party was demanding Deputy CM post in return of support of its two MLAs.

Tamil Nadu | VCK extends unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.



With this, TVK now has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, taking its tally to 119, crossing the majority mark of 118. pic.twitter.com/iWK69ncqHq — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

Similarly, IUML issued an official letter to the governor of Tamil Nadu extending support to the TVK-led alliance government. The development came just a day after the party had denied support to Vijay’s party. Yesterday, IUML National President Prof. K.M. Kader Mohideen had said that the party continues to remain in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu: IUML extends unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.



With this, TVK now has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, taking its tally to 121, crossing the majority mark of 118. pic.twitter.com/pERoJbxQ7i — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

The support from VCK from IUML came after several days of political discussions and backchannel talks led by Vijay and senior TVK leaders. The development is important because Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had reportedly asked TVK to submit clear proof of majority support before inviting the party to form the government.

How Vijay reached the majority mark

TVK had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats. However, Vijay had contested from two constituencies, meaning the effective strength of the party came down to 107 MLAs, as he will have to vacate one seat.

To cross the majority mark of 118, TVK began gathering support from other parties. The Congress, which has five MLAs in the Assembly, first extended its support to Vijay. This pushed the number to 112.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) agreed to provide support with two MLAs each on 8th May. Their backing increased the TVK-led bloc’s strength to 116 seats. However, it still remained less than the required majority mark.

The final push came from VCK, which has two MLAs in the Assembly. With VCK announcing unconditional support to TVK, Vijay’s alliance has reached the required figure of 118 MLAs. And after IUML offered the support of its two MLAs, the alliance now has the support of 120 MLAs, a comfortable majority to form the new government.

otably, Vijay approached the governor multiple times, staking claim to form the government; however, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar made it clear that he would not invite him to form the government without the official support letters of alliance parties. Now that the official letters have been sent to the governor by CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML, Vijay is set to become the new CM, ending days of uncertainty and political deadlock over the majority numbers in Tamil Nadu.

JUST IN | Sources in Lok Bhavan said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C. Joseph Vijay has not been given appointment to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. They also said the Governor is scheduled to leave to Thiruvananthapuram by flight around 7.10 p.m.



Mr. Vijay, who… — The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 9, 2026

However, while Vijay sought to meet Governor Arlekar this evening, the appointment was denied, and therefore, he will have to wait longer to take the oath as chief minister. Arlekar is also the governor of Kerala, and he is visiting the state today, where the new Congress govt will take oath soon.