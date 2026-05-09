From daily riots under SP rule to zero kidnapping-for-ransom cases: How Yogi govt transformed UP’s law and order landscape

Over the past nine years, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has seen a major transformation. The Yogi Adityanath government’s zero-tolerance policy has made the state riot-free, completely curbing incidents like kidnapping for ransom. The state, which was known as the “riot state” before 2017, has now become an example of peace and security.

On average, 19 riots and 33 kidnappings took place every day under the SP government.

During the SP government, between 2012 and 2017, questions were raised about law and order in the state. According to the NCRB report, on average, approximately 19 riots and 33 kidnappings occurred daily. During this period, more than 25,000 riots occurred, severely damaging the state’s image. Both businessmen and ordinary citizens lived under the threat of extortion.

Yogi government adopted a zero-tolerance policy

After coming to power in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a strict “zero tolerance” approach towards crime and criminals. Under its zero-tolerance policy, measures such as proactive policing, the use of the Gangster Act, and the confiscation of mafia properties were implemented. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has not seen a single riot in the last nine years. Certain anti-social elements attempted to incite riots, but the government thwarted those plans by taking timely, strict action.

Before minor incidents escalated into violence, reports were filed under anti-riot laws and unruly elements were put behind bars. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly stated on public platforms, “No curfew, no danga, UP mein sab changa.” This policy has established an atmosphere of peace throughout the state.

NCRB report confirms the claims

The NCRB’s 2024 report confirms this change in the state. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh recorded a zero crime rate for kidnapping for ransom. This rate remained zero in 2023 as well. Compared to other states in the country, Uttar Pradesh is in the best position in this regard. As per the data, states like Nagaland recorded a kidnapping-for-ransom crime rate of 0.7, Manipur 0.6, Arunachal Pradesh 0.3 and Meghalaya 0.2, while Uttar Pradesh remained at zero.

There has been no kidnapping for ransom in the state for two years (2023-2024). While businessmen were often abducted and ransomed, such incidents have now completely ceased. The NCRB report clearly states that during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime, 33 kidnappings were reported daily, but under the Yogi government, this figure has reached zero.

The Yogi government’s record on the crime rate of riots is also noteworthy. According to NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh recorded a riot crime rate of 1.1 in 2024, which is lower than the national average of 2.2. The report mentions that the 1.1 figure in Uttar Pradesh mainly includes cases where attempts to incite violence were quickly controlled, and legal action was taken before situations worsened. This rate was 8.4 in Manipur, 6.4 in Maharashtra, 5.4 in Karnataka, 5.3 in Haryana and 4.7 in Himachal Pradesh.

Yogi government changed the picture of UP

This positive change is the result of the Yogi government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, proactive policing, and consistent action against organised crime. By enforcing the Gangster Act, the police have broken the financial backbone of the mafia and seized their assets. The impact of these steps is clearly visible on the ground.

Uttar Pradesh is now not only riot-free but also outperforms the national average in other crime categories. Compared to the time of the Samajwadi Party government, Uttar Pradesh’s image has completely changed. Where riots and kidnappings were common, today a story of peace and development is being written.

The government believes that strict law and order are the foundation of development. These measures, taken under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, have not only deterred criminals but also increased the sense of security among ordinary citizens. The latest NCRB report bears testimony to this truth.

In this way, the Yogi government has proven that a zero-tolerance policy, combined with the right balance of strictness and sensitivity, can pave the way for a crime-free society. Uttar Pradesh has now become an example for the entire country.

(This article is a translation of the original article published at OpIndia Hindi.)



