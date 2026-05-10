A video recently emerged on social media, showing a Bangladeshi Islamic leader giving open threats and spewing venom against India and Hindus. The Islamic preacher is the leader of a radical outfit named ‘Insaf Kayemkari Chhatra Sramik Janata’.

In the video, he can be seen calling for an attack on India with the help of Pakistan and Indian Muslims. “India will be attacked, Inshallah. We will call upon Pakistan. It will not even take 3 hours for us to capture India. These 26 provinces of India will be crushed, Insha-Allah. And the Muslims of India are enough,” the preacher threatened.

“If 40 crore (400 million) Muslims become angry, the Hindus of India will not be able to live. Suvendu, Modi, Rajnath Singh, Himanta and Yogi will have to apologise to Muslims,” he further remarked.

Alleging that the Muslims in India were facing injustice and human rights violations, the Islamic preacher demanded that Indian political leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, should apologise to Muslims. He said that PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath should seek the forgiveness of Muslims and respect them.