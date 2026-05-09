In a major disciplinary crackdown following its worst-ever electoral performance, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday suspended its senior spokesperson Dr Riju Dutta from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect. The move, announced through an official order issued by the party’s Disciplinary Committee and signed by senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya, comes just days after Riju Dutta criticised his party leaders and praised BJP leaders for supporting him during an alleged attack on him by local BJP workers.

He made the comments after the Trinamool Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power with a landslide victory of 207 seats out of 294. The TMC managed to secure only 80 seats, bringing to an end its uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state since 2011.

The suspension order cited a serious breach of party discipline and conduct prejudicial to the interests and public image of the Trinamool Congress. According to the notice, a show-cause was issued to Dutta on 8 May 2026 over the statements made by him against the party and its leadership. The party alleged that despite being given an opportunity, Dutta failed to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time and did not appear before the Disciplinary Committee despite being allotted a slot on 8 May at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata.

The order explicitly bars Dutta from holding any party position or representing the TMC in any capacity during the six-year suspension period, while reserving the right to initiate further action as deemed fit under the party’s rules.

After giving 13 yrs of my Youth to @AITCofficial , working incessantly to prove myself, rising through the ranks due to sheer performance (because I, am NOT a nepo kid) – my beloved party has SUSPENDED ME FOR 6 YEARS !



Why? Because I, spoke the truth.



The Suspension Notice… pic.twitter.com/HHulFLThzU — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) May 9, 2026

Reacting sharply to the suspension, Riju Dutta took to X claiming that party issued the suspension order even though he had submitted his response to the show cause notice. He shared the suspension order along with photographic proof of the written reply he had submitted at party headquarters.

In his post, Dutta wrote that after devoting 13 years of his youth to the Trinamool Congress and rising through the ranks purely on performance, without any nepotistic backing, he had been suspended “because I spoke the truth”. He categorically denied the party’s claim of non-compliance, asserting that he had filed his detailed reply at Trinamool Bhavan on 9 May 2026 at 11:27 am, well within the stipulated time.

Suggesting that the suspension notice might have been prepared even before his submission was examined, Dutta concluded by thanking the party and declaring, “I promise ‘I WILL BE BACK’!! See You Soon!!”

The disciplinary action stems from a controversial video statement released by Dutta on 6 May 2026, 2 days after the election results were out. In the widely circulated clip, the TMC spokesperson publicly thanked BJP leaders and workers for ensuring the safety of himself and his family amid the tense post-poll atmosphere. Addressing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her Bhabanipur constituency, Dutta tendered an unconditional apology for his past abusive and aggressive remarks against the BJP and its leaders.

@DrRijuDutta_TMC says that after BJP's thumping win, he has been treated with kindness and respect from BJP workers and leaders but is getting threats and abuses from his own party workers, TMC pic.twitter.com/mHXVvkhnLs — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 6, 2026

He claimed that those statements were made “under pressure” and out of concern for his family’s safety, adding that he had received no support from the top TMC leadership during the difficult period. Dutta further praised the “maturity” and restraint shown by BJP workers despite their historic mandate, stating that he could travel through BJP-dominated areas without any harassment.

The Trinamool Congress promptly distanced itself from the video, issuing a clarification that Dutta’s personal views did not reflect the party’s official position and describing the remarks as violative of organisational discipline.

The development has intensified the ongoing churn within the TMC following its electoral rout, with several leaders expressing discontent over organisational lapses and the party’s inability to counter the BJP’s aggressive campaign.