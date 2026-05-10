Professor Kuljeet Kaur Marhas becomes first Indian woman to be elected as Fellow of the Meteoritical Society: Here is what you should know about her work

Professor Kuljeet Kaur Marhas from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad has created history by becoming the first Indian woman to be elected Fellow of The Meteoritical Society. The honour is considered one of the highest recognitions in the field of meteoritics and planetary science.

She has been selected as a Fellow for 2026, joining a small group of scientists from across the world who have made major contributions to the study of meteorites, planetary materials and the origin of the Solar System.

Only the third Indian scientist to receive the honour

Founded in 1933, The Meteoritical Society has been electing Fellows for more than 90 years. In the society’s 93-year history, Professor Marhas is only the third Indian scientist to receive this recognition. Before her, the honour had gone to noted Indian scientists Devendra Lal and JN Goswami.

Her selection is being seen as an important moment for India’s growing role in global planetary science research.

Research focused on the origins of the solar system

Professor Marhas is widely known for her work on short-lived radionuclides and stable isotopes found in space materials. Her research has focused on pre-solar grains, Calcium-Aluminium-rich Inclusions (CAIs), chondrules, and organic matter present in meteorites.

She has also worked on samples brought back by famous international space missions such as the Stardust mission, Hayabusa mission and the Apollo program.

Using advanced techniques like Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS) and nanoSIMS, she studied tiny isotopic signatures locked inside ancient extraterrestrial materials. Her findings have helped scientists better understand how the Solar System formed and changed over billions of years.

Strengthening India’s presence in cosmochemistry

Scientists say her work has played a major role in advancing cosmochemistry and planetary science research. It has also helped increase India’s visibility in global studies related to meteorites and planetary materials.

Reacting to the recognition, Professor Marhas said the honour reflects the strong research environment at the Physical Research Laboratory and the growing potential of planetary sciences in India. She added that studying extraterrestrial materials is not only about understanding the past but also about preparing for the future of planetary exploration.

Apart from this latest recognition, Professor Marhas is also a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union. She has earlier received the Devendra Lal Memorial Medal for her contribution to planetary science and cosmochemistry.