Fresh remarks by Bangladesh Jamaat leader Md Nurul Huda targeting the BJP and supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have sparked a political controversy online. In a video statement, Huda urged Mamata Banerjee not to accept the assembly election results and declare West Bengal an independent nation.

🚨 BREAKING: Jamaat Leader Md Nurul Huda urges Mamata Banerjee to declare WEST BENGAL INDEPENDENT!



Following Mamata’s defeat, Jamaat leaders appear to be reacting strongly.

He told : “Don’t resign, declare war Against Delhi!”



He also claimed that 170 million Muslims in… pic.twitter.com/dB40prjDpB — Voice Of BD Hindus 🇧🇩 (@ItzBDHindus) May 6, 2026

In his statement, Huda called the BJP a “vote chor”, “communal”, and “rioter” party, while openly supporting Mamata Banerjee’s reported stand of not stepping down from power.

Huda went a step further and urged Mamata Banerjee to “reject Delhi’s rule” and declare West Bengal an independent nation. He said Bengal should not accept what he described as “alien” and “non-Bengali” control from Delhi. According to him, if such a move is taken, people across Bangladesh would stand in support of West Bengal.

The Bangladesh Jamaat leader also claimed that 170 million Muslims in Bangladesh would support Mamata Banerjee if she declared Bengal’s independence. He said the whole of Bangladesh would support the decision and added that other Indian states should also seek freedom from Delhi’s rule.

In his remarks, Huda welcomed Mamata Banerjee’s decision not to hand over power to the BJP. He praised her for taking a “brave step” and even urged her to “declare war against Delhi” instead of resigning.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Vice President Mohammad Salim Engineer also commented on Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to resign. He said, “Well, that’s her political stance, and it implies that this mandate isn’t a genuine mandate, and that it’s not a mandate from the general public through the Election Commission. This is probably the message she wants to convey. We also understand that the results don’t truly represent the public’s opinion, and that there was widespread rigging and the results were altered. But it’s clear that the process won’t stop because someone resigns or doesn’t. A government will be formed, and all the provisions are in place for that.”