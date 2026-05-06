Soon after the victory in the West Bengal elections, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a major decision regarding Vande Mataram. The government has decided to give the song the same status as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Along with this, the Cabinet also approved changes to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

With this decision, Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, will now come under the same legal protection as the national anthem. Any deliberate insult to the song or attempts to disrupt its singing can now lead to punishment.

Changes approved in national honour law

The government has decided to amend Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. At present, the law provides punishment for anyone who intentionally interrupts or creates a disturbance during the singing of the national anthem. Such acts can lead to imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. For repeat offences, the minimum punishment is one year in jail.

After the amendment, these same rules will also apply to Vande Mataram. The song will now be included alongside the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem under the law protecting national honour.

Decision Linked to 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’

The move comes during the 150th anniversary year of Vande Mataram. The government had already been giving signals about this decision over the past few months.

In December last year, Parliament held a special discussion marking 150 years of the song. During the debate, several members demanded that Vande Mataram should be given status equal to the national anthem. Prime Minister Modi said the song had been ignored and turned into a communal issue because of appeasement politics.

Later, in January this year, the Home Ministry issued fresh guidelines related to the singing and conduct of Vande Mataram. The ministry directed that all six stanzas of the song should be sung at major government programmes and events.

Song became major political symbol during Bengal Polls

During the West Bengal election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly promoted Vande Mataram as a symbol of Bengali pride and nationalism. The party organised mass singing events and foot marches across the state to celebrate the song’s 150th anniversary.

The BJP campaign also focused heavily on the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and projected Vande Mataram as an important part of Bengal’s cultural and national identity.

At the end of the Budget Session earlier this year, all six stanzas of Vande Mataram were also recited in both Houses of Parliament, further highlighting the government’s push to give the song greater national importance.