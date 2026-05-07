On Wednesday night, 6th May, a 28-year-old BJP supporter, Kishan Haldar, was hacked to death in the English Bazar area of West Bengal’s Malda district. The murder took place near Gadua More in Ward No. 1 under the English Bazar Municipality area, police said on Thursday, 7th May.

According to family members, Kishan received a phone call on Wednesday night, after which he stepped out of his house. When he did not return for a long time, the family started searching for him. Later, his body was found in the Baganpara area of Maheshpur, around 500 metres away from his home. A large knife was recovered from beside the body.

Police investigation and arrests

Police suspect that Kishan was attacked with a cleaver and hacked to death. Two of his friends were also injured during the incident. Soon after the murder, police and central forces reached the spot as tension spread across the area.

Several people have been named in the case, including Kishan’s neighbour, Golam Halder and his son, Suman Halder. Police have already arrested two people in connection with the killing. The arrests were made early Thursday morning.

The body was later sent for post-mortem examination while investigators continued questioning locals and collecting evidence from the area.

Tension in Bengal after election results

The killing comes at a time when several incidents of violence have been reported from different parts of West Bengal after the Assembly election results were announced on 4th May.

Reports from across the state have spoken about clashes involving political workers. In some areas, BJP workers were targeted, and many suffered injuries.

Police said strict action would be taken against anyone involved in violence or disturbing law and order in the state.