West Bengal: TMC goons lynch BJP worker in Howrah after Mamata faces defeat in election, victim’s family demands justice

On Monday night, 4th May, a 45-year-old BJP worker named Jadhav Bor was beaten to death by TMC goons near his residence in the Udaynarayanpur area of Howrah. The incident happened shortly after celebrations began in the area following the BJP’s election victory.

According to his family members, Jadhav had stepped out to celebrate with colours along with other BJP karyakartas. Later in the evening, he returned home, but soon went out again to take a bath at a spot located a short distance away. It was during this time that a group of men reached there and attacked him. He was reportedly hit on the head with a rod, causing severe injuries. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot, but the attackers fled.

Jadhav was quickly taken to Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His death triggered panic and anger in the locality, with people gathering and the situation turning tense.

BJP leaders said that Jadhav was targeted because of his political affiliation. Local BJP leader Prashant Dey said the family told him that the attackers had confronted Jadhav over being a BJP supporter before beating him.

Police officials from the local station reached the spot soon after receiving information. While a complaint has been registered, officers said their initial findings suggest the incident may have been the result of a dispute between people who knew each other. They added that the exact reason behind the attack is still not clear.

The incident has led to a political row in the area, with both sides trading charges, even as the police continue their investigation into what exactly led to Jadhav Bor’s death.