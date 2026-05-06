The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed another case against its former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Brij Mohan Meena and his wife Sunita Meena for possessing assets beyond their known sources of income. The fresh case comes more than a year after Meena was booked in a bribery case linked to the agency’s Bank Securities and Fraud Branch (BSFB) in Mumbai.

According to the FIR registered on 30th April, the CBI said that between September 2021 and December 2024, Meena accumulated wealth worth around ₹98.63 lakh that could not be properly explained through legal income sources.

The agency stated that the assets were acquired in both his own name and in the name of his wife. Investigators said the amount was nearly 87.84% higher than the couple’s known income during that period.

Earlier bribery case

Meena was already under suspension after the CBI booked him in December 2024 in a separate corruption case. In that investigation, he and seven others were accused of collecting more than ₹5 crore in bribes from people and companies being investigated by the BSFB unit. Officials claimed that suspects and witnesses were pressured, and the money was routed through middlemen to hide the transactions.

During searches conducted in that earlier probe, the agency recovered several documents connected to properties and financial assets. After examining those papers and financial records, the CBI launched the latest disproportionate assets case against Meena and his wife.

Career in CBI and posting in Mumbai

Brij Mohan Meena joined the CBI in 2003 as a sub-inspector. He was promoted to inspector in 2009 and later became DSP in 2019. From September 2021, he was posted in the BSFB unit in Mumbai, one of the agency’s important branches that investigates large bank fraud cases. The same branch has handled major financial fraud investigations involving businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Officials familiar with the investigation said Meena’s assets were valued at around ₹45 lakh when he joined the Mumbai unit, but by the end of 2024, the value had increased by more than ₹1.05 crore.

CBI’s stand on internal corruption

The CBI has said that it follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption within the organisation. The issue of misconduct inside the agency has also been highlighted in the Central Vigilance Commission’s 2024 annual report. According to the report, as of December 21, 2024, a total of 39 departmental cases involving Group ‘A’ officers and 21 cases involving Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ staff of the CBI were pending at different stages.