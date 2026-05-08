In a significant disclosure, China has for the first time openly confirmed that its engineers provided direct, on-site technical assistance to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during last year’s four-day war with India, codenamed Operation Sindoor by New Delhi. The disclosure came on the first anniversary of the conflict.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, engineers from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, including Zhang Heng and Xu Da, were stationed at a Pakistani air base in May 2025. Their role was to ensure that Chinese-supplied J-10CE fighter jets operated at “full combat potential” amid intense operations. Zhang Heng described the conditions as gruelling, with temperatures soaring to nearly 50 degrees Celsius and the constant roar of jets and air-raid sirens. He emphasised the team’s commitment to supporting the equipment in real combat conditions.⁠

The Chinese engineers revealed this in an interview with China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Zhang reportedly said: “At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius. It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically.”

Talking about Chinese aviation engineers in Pakistan, Xu Da said about the J‑10CE, “We nurtured it, cared for it, and finally handed it over to the user. And now, it was facing a major test.” He added, “As for the outstanding results the J-10CE achieved, we weren’t very surprised, and it didn’t feel sudden at all. In fact, it felt inevitable. The aircraft just needed the right opportunity. And when that moment came, it delivered exactly as we knew it would.”

J-10CE is the export variant of China’s J-10C 4.5-generation fighter, and it is considered the most advanced model in the J-10 series. It is equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and can carry a range of advanced Chinese weapon systems, including beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles. Pakistan remains the only foreign operator of the J-10C fighter jet outside China. Up to 80 per cent of Pakistan’s arms imports in recent years have come from China, including the J-10CE platform and advanced PL-15 air-to-air missiles.

The comments by Chinese engineers are first confirmation that Chinese personnel had played a role on behalf of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Previously China had giving technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor despite the speculations of its support on providing satellite intelligence.

The conflict erupted after the 22 April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. India responded on 7 May 2025 with precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. What began as targeted counter-terror action quickly escalated into a four-day aerial and missile confrontation. Pakistan deployed its Chinese-origin J-10CE fighters, which, according to Pakistani claims, shot down at least one Indian Rafale jet. The fighting ended with a ceasefire on 10 May 2025.